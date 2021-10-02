Top news of the day: Election Commission freezes LJP symbol; Trinamool spent ₹154 crore on Bengal polls, DMK ₹114 crore on T.N., Puducherry, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

The interim order would cover the period of the byelections to the Kusheshwar Asthan and Tarapur Assembly constituencies and continue till the EC makes a final determination of the dispute.

The Congress spent ₹84.93 crore in Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala and Assam; BJP’s election expenditure report not available yet.

High Court judge posts | Government has cleared 7 of over 100 names suggested by Collegium: CJI

“Since May, my team so far has recommended appointment of 106 Judges and nine new Chief Justices to various High Courts. The government has cleared seven names out of the 106 judges and one out of the nine Chief Justices, so far. I expect that the government will clear the rest of the names very soon,” Chief Justice Ramana said.

The Prime Minister also launched the Jal Jeevan Mission app for improving awareness among stakeholders and for greater transparency and accountability of schemes under the mission.

The country-wide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started on February 2.

Data shows drug halves chances of hospitalisation in patients with mild to moderate disease.

Fire and Fury Corps organised a historic event at Leh Garrison where a monumental national flag was unfurled by Lieutenant Governor R. K. Mathur on a hill feature overlooking the Leh valley, Srinagar-based PRO Defence Col. Emron Musavi said.

He is visiting downtrodden sections across the State and making pro-poor announcements.

Authors dwell on internal and external threats, challenges to “Neighbourhood First” policy and concerns about the position in a possible U.S.-China conflict.

The mega military exercise will commence from October 4.

Twitter declined to comment on the filing.

Mr. Duterte says he is backing out of an announced plan to run for Vice-President in the 2022 elections and will retire from politics after his term ends.

“On vaccines, that’s a very technical question you have asked me. I got Covishield from India, I’ve got the two doses. I don’t know how many countries would say that Covishield is acceptable or not, but a large portion of the countries have got Covishield,” Mr. Shahid said at his first press conference at the United Nations.

Centre notifies new rules on process to be followed by affected taxpayers.

The price of petrol in Delhi rose to its highest ever level of ₹102.14 a litre and to ₹108.19 in Mumbai.

SRH are languishing at the bottom, while KKR still have hopes of qualifying for the knockout stage.

IPL 2021 | RCB eye playoffs berth against Punjab Kings

RCB are currently placed third in the pecking order with seven wins and four defeats for a total of 14 points.

Aus W vs Ind W pink ball Test | Australia 143/4 at close on Day 3, trail India by 234 runs

India declared their first innings at 377 for eight.