Top news of the day: World remembers Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary; Rohit makes dream Test debut as opener against South Africa, and more

Taking a swipe at the BJP, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday said it should first pursue the path of truth shown by Mahatma Gandhi and then talk about him. She made the remarks before participating in a silent march organised here by the Congress on the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday not just led her party’s effort to reclaim the Mahatma Gandhi’s legacy by leading a padayatra (foot march) in Delhi but also administered an oath to party workers to “redeem Gandhi, Gandhism and Gandhi’s India”. This was the latest Congress response in the battle to inherit the Mahatma’s legacy that started soon after the BJP’s 2014 Lok Sabha poll win.

Rohit Sharma’s Test career got a new lease of life as he struck an unbeaten 115 in his first innings as an opener to take India to a commanding 202 for no loss against South Africa before rain washed out the final session of the series-opener, here on Wednesday. There was an 80% chance of rain on the opening day but it only arrived during the tea break with India comfortably placed after 59.1 overs of play.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid glowing tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary, describing him as the “best teacher” and “the guiding light” who continues to give courage to millions globally. In an op-ed in The New York Times to mark the birth anniversary of Gandhiji, Mr. Modi talks about the ideals epitomised by the apostle of peace who inspired such iconic leaders as Martin Luther King Jr and Nelson Mandela.

Hundred and forty-four juveniles “in conflict with law” were arrested in Jammu and Kashmir between August 5 and September 23. The youngest of them was nine years old. Almost all of them were released either on the same day or after a brief period in observation homes.

Former India skipper Kapil Dev has resigned from his post as the head of the three-member ad-hoc Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC). Speaking to IANS, sources in the know of developments said that Kapil has resigned from the position. “Yes, he has sent his resignation from the position of CAC chief.”

At least 42 people have died in rain-related incidents in Bihar following a torrential spell that took place between September 27 and 30, authorities said. The State continued to trudge towards normalcy on Wednesday with intensified rescue and relief operations and water being pumped out of submerged localities.

A long disclaimer precedes the film, through which the makers emphasise that while the story is inspired by the life of Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, they do not claim historical accuracy for all the events shown in the narrative. They have used information available in the public domain and folklore, with cinematic dramatisation. This disclaimer is a smart move with which they take the leeway to narrate the story of Narasimha Reddy whose valour preceded the Sepoy Mutiny and make it larger than life, to be headlined by one of the biggest superstars of Telugu cinema, and take a populist approach to cater to his large fan base, and beyond.

Batting all-rounder Senuran Muthusamy on Wednesday realised his dream of playing international cricket for South Africa and he could not be happier that his debut is against the country of his origin: India. Though his family moved to South Africa from Tamil Nadu generations ago, the 25-year-old from Durban is no stranger to India, having toured here with South Africa A last year.

On a day when External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar had said that he was “reasonably convinced” of persuading the U.S. to accept India’s decision on the purchase of the Russian S-400 missile defence system, U.S. officials warned that any such purchases may risk sanctions.