October 19, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST

Israel-Hamas war | Modi speaks to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, condoles loss of civilian lives in Gaza hospital

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he spoke to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and condoled the loss of civilian lives at the Al Ahli hospital in Gaza. “We will continue to send humanitarian assistance for the Palestinian people. Shared our deep concern at the terrorism, violence and deteriorating security situation in the region. Reiterated India’s long-standing principled position on the Israel-Palestine issue,” PM Modi said on X (formerly Twitter).

Israel-Hamas war | India calls for strict observance of humanitarian law

Days after an attack on a hospital in Gaza triggered global outrage, India on October 19 called for strict observance of international humanitarian law. External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said India is concerned over civilian casualties and the humanitarian situation. “We would urge strict observance of international humanitarian law,” he said at his weekly media briefing while replying to questions on the attack on the hospital this week.

Operation ‘Chakra-II’ | CBI conducts searches at 76 places across 11 States to dismantle cyber-enabled crime syndicates

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Thursday conducted searches at 76 locations across 11 States as part of the “Chakra-II” operation launched against the organised cyber-enabled financial crimes. This exercise was carried out in collaboration with national and international agencies, alongside private sector giants. The searches in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Haryana, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Bihar, Delhi, West Bengal, and Himachal Pradesh, pertained to five cases.

Supreme Court issues notice to police on arrest, remand of NewsClick founder and HR head under UAPA

A Supreme Court Bench of Justices B.R. Gavai and P.K. Mishra on October 19 issued notice to the Delhi Police on petitions challenging the arrest and remand of NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha and employee Amir Chakraborty under the draconian Unlawful Activities Prevention Act. The case would come up for hearing on October 30.

Madras High Court dismisses jailed Tamil Nadu Minister Senthilbalaji’s bail plea made on health grounds

The Madras High Court on October 19 dismissed a bail petition filed by jailed T.N. Minister V. Senthilbalaji. The petition had been filed solely on health grounds, while the Minister reserved his right to seek bail on merits, when the circumstances so warranted. Justice G. Jayachandran refused to enlarge the Minister on bail, even on medical grounds, after accepting the contention of the prosecution that he was an influential person and therefore, there was every possibility of him attempting to tamper with the evidence and influence the witnesses if he was let out on bail.

Karnataka High Court refuses to quash FIR by CBI against Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar

In a setback to Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, the High Court of Karnataka refused to quash a corruption case registered against him by the Central Bureau of Investigation for allegedly possessing assets worth ₹74.93 crore disproportionate to his known sources of income. On October 19, Justice K. Natarajan passed the order while dismissing the petition filed by Mr. Shivakumar, who had questioned the legality of registration of the First Information Report (FIR) by the CBI. The court said that it cannot interfere at this stage.

PMO imposter case | CBI conducts searches at premises of Maayank Tiwari

The CBI has conducted searches at the premises of Ahmedabad-based Maayank Tiwari who was allegedly posing as a high-ranking official of the Prime Minister’s Office, and was trying to force an eye hospital chain to “forget” more than ₹16 crore owed to it by an Indore-based hospital, officials said. A number of documents were seized during searches conducted recently, and are being examined, they said. The agency said Mr. Tiwari has not been arrested so far.

Britain’s Sunak slams ‘horrific’ attacks on visit to Israel

Britain’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on October 19 that Israel has suffered an “unspeakable horrific act of terrorism” as he became the latest western leader to carry out a solidarity visit. “I want you to know that the United Kingdom and I stand with you,” Mr. Sunak said on his arrival for meetings with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog.

Russian foreign minister offers security talks with North Korea, China as he visits Pyongyang

Russia’s Foreign Minister proposed regular security talks with North Korea and China to deal with what he described as increasing U.S.-led regional military threats, as he met North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his top diplomat on October 19 during a visit to Pyongyang. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in North Korea’s capital on October 20 on a two-day trip expected to focus on how to boost the two countries’ defence ties following a September summit between Mr. Kim and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

IAEA team gathers marine samples near Fukushima as treated radioactive water is released into sea

A member of the International Atomic Energy Agency team visiting Fukushima for its first marine sampling since the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant started releasing treated radioactive wastewater into the sea said on October 18 he does not expect any rise in radiation levels in the fish caught in the regional seas. The IAEA team watched flounder and other popular kinds of fish being caught off the coast earlier on October 19 and brought on boats to the Hisanohama port in southern Fukushima for an auction.

India vs Bangladesh | Hardik Pandya leaves field after twisting ankle

In a major injury scare for India, star all-rounder Hardik Pandya hobbled off the field after twisting his ankle while bowling his first over in a World Cup match against Bangladesh in Pune on October 19. Pandya suffered the injury during the third delivery of the ninth over when he attempted to stop a straight drive from Bangladesh opener Litton Das with his right foot in his follow-through.

