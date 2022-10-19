The major news headlines of the day and more.

Mallikarjun Kharge wins Congress presidential elections with over 7,800 votes

Mallikarjun Kharge was elected as the new Congress president after he secured 7,897 out of the 9,385 votes polled. His rival, Shashi Tharoor, however sprung a surprise by securing 1,072 votes. Making the formal announcement, Madhusudan Mistry, Chairman of the Central Election Authority, said: “As per the Article 18D of the constitution of the Indian National Congress, I, Madhusudan Mistry, hereby declare Shri Mallikarjun Kharge as the President of the Indian National Congress.” Kharge (80) is the first non-Gandhi leader after 24 years to occupy the party’s top post.

New airbase coming up in Gujarat near Indo-Pak border to emerge as effective centre for country’s security: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Defence Expo 2022 and laid the foundation stone for a new airbase at Deesa in Banaskantha district of north Gujarat near the India-Pakistan border and said it will emerge as an effective centre for the country’s security. “The international border is just 130 km away, If our forces, especially the Air Force, will be in Deesa, we shall be able to respond in a much better way to any challenge on the western border,” he said.

China blocks India’s bid at U.N. to list LeT leader Shahid Mahmood as global terrorist

China has put a hold on a proposal by India and the United States at the United Nations to list Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba leader Shahid Mahmood as a global terrorist, the fourth instance in as many months that Beijing has blocked bids to blacklist terrorists at the world organisation. It is learnt that China placed a hold on the proposal by India and the United States to designate Mahmood as a global terrorist under the 1267 Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee of the UN Security Council.

Lookout circular issued against couple accused in actor Vaishali Thakkar’s suicide case

A lookout circular has been issued against a couple accused of abetting the suicide of noted TV actor Vaishali Thakkar, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said. The accused — Rahul Navlani and his wife Disha Navlani — who lived in the neighbourhood of Thakkar (29) in Indore, are absconding since she took the extreme step on Sunday, police said. A reward of ₹5,000 each has also been announced on the accused couple, Mr. Mishra told reporters in Bhopal.

Woman gang-raped, tortured in Ghaziabad; DCW issues notice to police

The woman, a resident of Delhi, was found “wrapped in a jute bag, with her hands and legs tied and an iron rod inserted in her private part,” the DCW said. According to the panel, the woman was waiting for an auto-rickshaw in Ghaziabad to attend her brother’s birthday celebration on October 16 when four men kidnapped her in an SUV. They, along with another man, allegedly gang-raped and tortured her for two days, it said. The woman is being treated at a hospital in Delhi, but is in a “very critical condition”, it said. The notice has been issued to Ghaziabad Senior Superintendent of Police seeking an action taken report and a copy of the FIR along with details of arrests made.

Delhi High Court to hear pleas challenging Agnipath Scheme on November 18

In a “consolidated” reply filed in response to several petitions against the Agnipath scheme as well as those concerning the recruitment processes for the armed forces under certain previous advertisements, the Central Government has there is no legal infirmity in the scheme. The government submitted the Agnipath scheme was introduced in exercise of its sovereign function to make national security and defence more “robust, “impenetrable” and “abreast with changing military requirement”. A bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad granted two weeks’ time to the petitioners to respond to the Centre’s stand on the matter.

Delhi L-G okays EOW probe into role of 82 prison officials in crime syndicate run by conman Sukesh from jail

L-G V.K. Saxena has granted permission to the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the city police for investigating the role of 82 Delhi Prison Department officials in the organised crime syndicate being run by conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar from the Rohini Jail, sources said. The L-G has also noted that the Prison Department was under the now-jailed AAP leader and minister Satyendar Jain. Under him, it was marred with “several serious controversies including confiscation of mobile phones from prisoners”, following which jamming devices were installed in and around various jail premises recently, the L-G Office sources said.

Kashmir and India referred to as two separate countries in Bihar Class 7 question paper

“What are the people of the following countries called? One is done for you. As the people of China are called Chinese, what are the people of Nepal, England, Kashmir, and India called?” was asked in the English paper of class 7 mid-term examinations, conducted by the Education Department of Bihar. Educationists and BJP leaders have alleged the matter is a conspiracy and have sought a probe by the Union Education Minister.

Eager to secure trade deal with India, says U.K. Home Secretary Suella Braverman

Addressing a Diwali event organised by U.K.-based India Global Forum (IGF) in London, U.K. Home Secretary Suella Braverman spoke of being a proud member of the British Indian community and hailed the contribution made by the Indian diaspora to British life. In an apparent effort to override her recent controversial remarks about Indians forming the largest group of visa overstayers, the minister said the U.K.’s villages, towns and cities have been “profoundly enriched by immigration from India”. “Naturally, there is an economic imperative for our countries to work together, which is why we are so eager to secure a trade deal,” she added.

U.S. terms OPEC+ decision on oil production a ‘mistake’, says it has favoured Russia

The move of the OPEC and its allies to cut oil production is a “mistake” and a “short-sighted” decision that has favoured the Russians and the U.S. is going to re-evaluate its ties with Saudi Arabia, the White House has said. “The decisions that OPEC+ made last week, we believe, sided with the Russians and were against the interests of the American people and the families around the world,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

5.9-magnitude earthquake jolts Nepal

A 5.9-magnitude earthquake jolted Nepal’s capital Kathmandu and adjoining areas on October 19, forcing many people to rush out of their homes for safety, local media reports said. The earthquake was felt in the Kathmandu Valley and neighbouring districts at 3:07 p.m. on Wednesday. There was no immediate report of any damage or casualties.

Sensex, Nifty settle higher for 4th consecutive day as RL, HDFC twins gain

The 30-share BSE Sensex rose by 146.59 points or 0.25% to settle at 59,107.19. During the day, it rallied 439.09 points or 0.74% to 59,399.69. The broader NSE Nifty advanced 25.30 points or 0.14% to end at 17,512.25.

Rupee plunges 61 paise to dip below 83-mark for first time against dollar

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency opened strong at 82.32 but later pared gains to settle at an all-time low of 83.01(provisional) against the American currency, down 61 paise over its previous close. Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, advanced 0.31% to 112.48.

PCB says Jay Shah’s statement can “split” cricketing communities, requests ACC to call emergency meeting

A ‘disappointed’ Pakistan Cricket Board requested the Asian Cricket Council to convene an emergency meeting in the wake of BCCI secretary Jay Shah’s statement that India won’t travel to Pakistan for next year’s Asia Cup. In its first official response to Shah’s statement that India would like to play the continental tournament at a neutral venue and not tour Pakistan, the PCB said “such statements can spilt the Asian and international cricket communities” and impact Pakistan’s visit to India for the 2023 World Cup.