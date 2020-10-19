Top news of the day: Army apprehends Chinese soldier in Demchok sector; No visitors allowed inside Durga Puja pandals across West Bengal, says Calcutta HC, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

A Chinese soldier was apprehended in Demchok sector in Eastern Ladakh after he strayed across the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the Army said on Monday. The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) soldier has been identified as Corporal Wang Ya Long.

No visitors will be allowed inside Durga Puja pandals across West Bengal, and the Puja mandap will be treated as a “containment zone” this year, the Calcutta High Court said in an order on Monday.

Amid the ongoing stand-off with China in eastern Ladakh and after much deliberations, Australia is set to join the Malabar trilateral naval exercise comprising India, Japan and the U.S.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday questioned former Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah in connection with the alleged misappropriation of funds of the Jammu & Kashmir Cricket Association, of which he was the president.

TV viewership rating agency BARC India has charged Republic TV of misrepresenting its private and confidential communication, saying it has not commented on the ongoing investigation into the alleged manipulation of ratings.

Retired Sri Lankan cricketing icon Muthiah Muralitharan asked actor Vijay Sethupathi, who was roped into starring in his biopic, 800, to “step away” from the project so as to not encounter problems in his career in future.

India passed its COVID-19 peak in September and, if current trends continue, there will be “minimal cases” by February, according to a modelling study commissioned by the Department of Science and Technology. It noted that India’s COVID burden is expected to be capped at 106 lakh symptomatic infections by early next year, with less than 50,000 active cases from December.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called upon the youth to be flexible and adaptable to the changing nature of jobs. Delivering the University of Mysore’s Centenary Convocation address virtually, Mr Modi emphasised in the importance of “skilling, re-skilling and upskilling” in the present day world and the National Education Policy (NEP) unveiled by his Government recently has paid attention to this aspect.

The nail-biting win over defending champions Mumbai Indians was certainly a morale-lifter but the inconsistent Kings XI Punjab has another tough battle at hand when they take on table leaders Delhi Capitals in Dubai on Tuesday.

Delhi Capitals on Monday named Karnataka leg-spinner Pravin Dubey as a replacement for veteran spinner Amit Mishra, who was ruled out of the IPL due to a fractured finger.

Continuing with his tirade against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Lok Janshakti Party president Chirag Paswan on Monday claimed that his party will win more seats than JD(U) in the Bihar polls.

Janata Dal (U) Bihar unit president, Bashishtha Narayan Singh, stressed that the Assembly election is a straight fight between two major alliances, with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar having the clear advantage of being a recognised leader with a track record administration and reform.

In a major operation, police conducted raids in the town on Monday, and seized huge quantity of Rapid Antigen Test Kits for COVID-19, reportedly brought from the neighbouring Telangana State.