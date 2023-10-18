October 18, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST

Israel-Hamas war | Hamas accuses U.S. of being ‘complicit in the massacres’ in Gaza amid Biden visit

Hamas slammed the United States on October 18 accusing Israel’s long-time ally of being complicit in the ongoing strikes in Gaza, following a deadly strike on a hospital that health officials say killed hundreds. “The continued endorsement of the Zionist narrative by the US administration makes it complicit in the occupation’s massacres and the Baptist hospital massacre in Gaza,” the group said in a statement. Mr. Biden, currently on a visit to Israel, vowed to show the world that the U.S. stands in solidarity with Israelis and offered an assessment that the deadly explosion at a Gaza Strip hospital apparently was not carried out by the Israeli military.

Centre hikes dearness allowance by 4%

The Union Cabinet has approved an increase in the dearness allowance for over one crore Central government employees and pensioners by four percentage points to 46% from the existing 42%, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said on October 18, 2023. The Cabinet has also approved providing a 78-day salary as a bonus equivalent to non-gazetted Railway employees. As many as 11.07 lakh employees are likely to benefit by this action.

India-Vietnam strategic partnership a source of security, stability and progress in the region: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on October 18 said the comprehensive strategic partnership between India and Vietnam was emerging as a “source of security, stability and progress in the region.” Mr. Jaishankar was speaking when he visited the Indian sail training ship INS Sudarshini, which was on a port call coinciding with his four-day official visit to Vietnam.

Supreme Court adjourns NewsClick case to October 19; indicates it may issue notice to the police

A Supreme Court Bench of Justices B.R. Gavai and P.K. Mishra on October 18 adjourned petitions challenging the arrest and remand of NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha and Human Resources head Amit Chakraborty to October 19. The pair were arrested by the Delhi Police under the draconian Unlawful Activities Prevention Act on October 3. Justice Gavai, while posting the case for October 19, orally indicated that notice would anyway have to be issued to the police in the case.

Supreme Court refuses to entertain PIL seeking rights for Hindus, others to manage their religious places like Muslims

The Supreme Court on October 18 refused to entertain a PIL seeking for Hindus, Jains, Buddhists and Sikhs the right to establish, manage and maintain their religious places like Muslims, Parsis and Christians, dubbing the petition a “publicity-oriented litigation”. A bench headed by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud said the matter fell within the legislature’s domain and the court will not like to enter it.

Soumya Vishwanathan murder case | Saket Court convicts four for journalist’s murder

The Saket court in New Delhi on October 18 convicted four persons for the murder of TV journalist Soumya Vishwanathan. The court also convicted one more person for receiving stolen property. Additional Sessions Judge Ravindra Kumar Pandey had reserved the judgement for October 20.

BJP’s Raman Singh seeks postponement of 2nd phase of Chhattisgarh polls on account of Chhath festival

BJP vice president and former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh on October 18 urged the Election Commission of India to postpone the second phase of Chhattisgarh Assembly polls scheduled on November 17 in view of the Chhath festival. He said a large number of voters will not be able to take part in the electoral process due to the festival.

Ethics Committee calls BJP MP Dubey, advocate Dehadrai for statement in complaint against Moitra

The Lok Sabha’s Ethics Committee on Wednesday asked BJP MP Nishikant Dubey and advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai to appear before it for “oral evidence” on October 26 in connection with the ruling party leader’s “cash for query” allegations against TMC MP Mahua Moitra. “Oral evidence of Dr. Nishikant Dubey, MP, in respect of complaint dated 15 October, 2023 given by him against Smt. Mahua Moitra, MP for alleged direct involvement in cash for query in Parliament,” the subject of the Lok Sabha secretariat communication to him read.

Azam Khan, wife, son given 7-year jail in fake birth certificate case; taken into custody

A Rampur court on October 18 convicted Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, his wife Tazeen Fatima and son Abdullah Azam in a 2019 fake birth certificate case, and awarded them a seven-year jail term. “After the court verdict, the trio was taken into judicial custody and will be sent to the jail from the court itself,” said Arun Parkash Saxena, a former District Government Counsel, who represented the prosecution. MP-MLA court magistrate Shobit Bansal awarded the three the maximum seven-year sentence.

Mizoram Congress defies NGO diktat to field woman candidate married to non-tribal

The Congress in Mizoram has defied the diktat of a students’ organisation to nominate a woman as the party’s candidate for the Lunglei South Assembly seat. The constituency is in the south-central part of Mizoram. The influential Mizo Zirlai Pawl (Mizo Students’ Union) asked all the political parties not to field any woman married to a non-tribal.

Flash floods caused ₹233.56 crore expected loss in Teesta-VI hydro project in Sikkim

State-run hydro power giant NHPC on October 18 said it suffered an expected loss of ₹233.56 crore due to flash floods in its Teesta-VI hydro power project in Sikkim. The project was affected due to flash floods in Teesta basin on October 4. “Teesta-VI Hydro Electric Project, Sikkim (500 MW) being executed by Lanco Teesta Hydro Power Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NHPC Ltd, which was affected due to flash flood in Teesta Basin on October 4, 2023,” the company said in a regulatory filing.

Apna Dal (S) reiterates support for caste-based census

Apna Dal (Sonelal), a constituent of the NDA, on October 17 reiterated its stand in favour of caste-based census, adding it supported the issue at all proper forums. “We fully support the demand of caste census in U.P. and across the country and raised it all forums including parliament,” said Anupriya Patel, the Apna Dal (Sonelal) president and Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry.

U.K. police charge climate activist Greta Thunberg after London protest

Climate activist Greta Thunberg was charged by British police on October 18 after she and others were arrested at a protest outside a London hotel where an oil and gas conference was taking place. Ms. Thunberg was charged with a public order offence for failing to comply with conditions that police said had been imposed to prevent “serious disruption to the community, hotel and guests.”

Qatar signs 27-year gas deal with Britain’s Shell

Qatar has agreed to supply British firm Shell with natural gas for 27 years, the Gulf emirate’s state-owned energy company announced on October 18. Qatar will supply 3.5 million tonnes of gas a year under the deal, QatarEnergy said, following two agreements with Shell for a share of the Gulf state’s huge North Field gas expansion project.

Pakistan government challenges Supreme Court decision nullifying anti-graft law amendments

The Pakistan government has challenged the Supreme Court’s majority verdict, declaring illegal the amendments made in the anti-graft law by the previous government, a ruling that will impact many prominent politicians like Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari. The government filed an intra-court appeal (ICA) with the apex court on October 17, the Dawn newspaper reported on October 18.

Lower house of Russian Parliament votes to revoke ratification of global nuclear test ban

The Lower House of Russia’s Parliament on October 18 gave its final approval to a Bill revoking the ratification of a global nuclear test ban treaty, a move Moscow described as putting it on a par with the United States. The State Duma lawmakers voted unanimously to revoke the ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty in the third and final reading on October 18. The Bill will now go to the upper house, the Federation Council, which will consider it next week. Federation Council lawmakers have already said they will support the Bill.

Australian journalist says she was detained for 3 years in China for breaking an embargo

Australian journalist Cheng Lei says she spent more than three years in detention in China for breaking an embargo with a television broadcast on a state-run TV network. Ms. Cheng‘s first television interview since she was freed was broadcast in Australia on Tuesday almost a week after she returned to her mother and two children, aged 11 and 14, in the city of Melbourne.

Govt hikes wheat MSP by ₹150 per quintal to ₹2,275/quintal for 2024-25: I&B minister

Ahead of assembly polls in key wheat growing states, the government on October 18 announced an increase in the minimum support price of wheat by ₹150 to ₹2,275 per quintal for the 2024-25 marketing season. This is the highest increase by the Narendra Modi-led government since it came to power in 2014. A decision in this regard was taken in the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) chaired by Prime Minister Modi.

We can beat any side if we play our best brand of cricket: Dutch captain Edwards after stunning South Africa

The historic upset win over South Africa is not a fluke as Netherlands have the potential to beat any side in the ongoing World Cup if they play their best brand of cricket, asserted captain Scott Edwards. The Dutch stunned South Africa by 38 runs in their round-robin league clash on October 17, their first win against a Test playing nation in World Cup history. The match was reduced to 43-over-a-side affair due to rain. “We go into every game with our plans and our ways that we’re going to try and win the game. For us it’s just about playing our best brand of cricket and we feel like if we play well enough on the day, we can beat any side,” Edwards said.

