The major news headlines of the day and more.

Shashi Tharoor MP arrives at the KPCC office to cast his vote in the Congress presidential election at India Bhavan, in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday. | Photo Credit: S. Mahinsha

Voting ends in Kharge vs Tharoor contest; 96% of PCC delegates voted, says Mistry

As voting in the Congress presidential poll got underway, outgoing party chief Sonia Gandhi said she had been waiting for a long time for this day. For the first time in 24 years, no member of the Gandhi family is a candidate for the party’s top post. The last contest that the party witnessed was in November 2000, when Ms. Gandhi had defeated her rival Jitendra Prasada by a huge margin.

U.K. Chancellor of Exchequer Jeremy Hunt scraps nearly all government tax cut plans

In a bid to soothe turbulent financial markets, Jeremy Hunt said he was scrapping “almost all” the tax cuts announced last month and signalled public spending cuts are on the way. Mr. Hunt said a planned 1 percentage point cut to the basic rate of income tax that had been due to take effect next year won't happen. He also scaled back a cap on energy prices designed to help households pay their bills. It will now be reviewed in April rather than lasting two years.

PM Modi to address 90th INTERPOL General Assembly on October 18

The General Assembly is INTERPOL’s supreme governing body and meets once a year to take key decisions related to its functioning. According to PMO, the INTERPOL General Assembly meeting is taking place in India after a gap of about 25 years —it was last held in 1997. India’s proposal to host the INTERPOL General Assembly in 2022 at New Delhi coinciding with celebrations for the 75th year of India’s independence was accepted by the General Assembly with an overwhelming majority.

Textbooks for medicine, nursing, and pharmacy planned for all major Indian languages within three years

Doctors’ associations have warned that doing away with language uniformity will be a regressive move that will have a negative impact on medical education and the opportunities it offers. They maintain that medical education needs to be at par with international guidelines and bodies, and a multiple language system will confuse students and lead to a fall in the quality of education.

Scores of Google rivals want EU tech law used in antitrust case - letter

The European Commission fined Google 2.4 billion euros ($2.33 billion) five years ago and told the firm to stop favouring its shopping service. The company subsequently said it would treat its own shopping service the same as competitors when they bid in an auction for adverts in the shopping box that appears at the top of a search page.

Pakistan court grants interim bail to Imran Khan in false affidavits case

The former prime minister filed bail petition earlier Monday in the Special Court, where Judge Raja Asif Mehmood after hearing the argument granted interim bail till October 13 against surety bond of PKR 100,000. The FIA case is based on the last month decision by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in the prohibited funding case against the PTI, which stated that the party did indeed receive money from prohibited sources.

T20 World Cup | ICC to allow COVID-positive players to play

Australia, which previously used some of the tightest COVID-19 regulations in the world, will take a much more liberal approach to host the World Cup this year, according to the report. The Commonwealth Games in Birmingham earlier this year adopted a similar stance, wherein people who tested positive for the virus were handled on a case-by-case basis and not necessarily barred from participation.

Several explosions rock Kyiv; attacked by ‘kamikaze drones’, says Ukrainian presidency

The attack comes exactly one week after Russia launched a massive two-day salvo of missile strikes over cities across Ukraine that disrupted energy and water supplies nationwide. “They seem to be hitting us every Monday now,” said taxi driver Sergiy Prikhodko, who was waiting for a fare near the central train station in Kyiv.

Mamata bats for Sourav Ganguly, asks PM Modi to allow him to contest ICC polls

The Chief Minister raised the issue of why Mr. Ganguly was denied a second term as BCCI president. The Trinamool Congress chairperson asked why “Amit Babu’s (Amit Shah’s) son has been retained (in the BCCI)” but Sourav has been left out. “Why was Sourav left out of the BCCI? The manner in which he has been removed is unjustified. I am really shocked,” she said.

SC issues notice on Swamy’s plea for probe into role of RBI officials in bank scams

A Bench of Justices B.R. Gavai and B.V. Nagarathna issued notices to the Central Bureau of Investigation and Reserve Bank of India and sought their replies on Mr. Swamy’s plea. Mr. Swamy has alleged that the involvement of RBI officials in scams involving various entities such as Kingfisher, Bank of Maharashtra and Yes Bank had not been probed.

India’s Reliance Jio selects Nokia as equipment provider in 5G push

Nokia will supply Reliance Jio, which has more than 420 million customers, with 5G radio access network (RAN) equipment in a multi-year deal, the company said in a statement. “Nokia will supply equipment from its AirScale portfolio, including base stations, high-capacity 5G Massive MIMO antennas, and Remote Radio Heads to support different spectrum bands, and self-organizing network software,” it said.