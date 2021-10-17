Top news of the day: Kerala rains death toll rises to 18; Centre says COVID-19 vaccination of children, adolescents based on ‘scientific rationale’, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Kerala rains | Landslide toll touches 18 as rescuers dig deeper

IMD has put 11 districts on yellow alert for isolated heavy rainfall.

Cautioning that the country is passing through a phase when there are festivals and potential gatherings, COVID Task Force chief V.K. Paul said this is a critical phase as the virus can spread again.

Vaccination will enhance protection against new strains of virus.

It is also a clear message to G-23 leaders, who are seeking internal reforms, that she is still the boss.

Two sides set to hone skills in counter-terror operations in mountainous terrain and cold climate conditions.

O. Paneerselvam, Sasikala both call for the party’s return to power.

Price of petrol in Delhi rose to its highest-ever level of ₹105.84 a litre and ₹111.77 per litre in Mumbai.

This is Mr. Jaishankar’s first visit to Israel as the External Affairs Minister.

The protest comes in the wake of an increase in reported intrusions by Indian trawlers over the last few weeks into Sri Lanka’s territorial waters.

Yasukuni honours 2.5 million war dead, mostly Japanese, who have perished since the late 19th century. But the central Tokyo shrine also honours senior military and political figures convicted of war crimes by an international tribunal.

A special purpose vehicle (SPV) in the form of a company would be set up to hold these assets which would be monetised to fetch value to the exchequer, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said.

Coal imports during August 2021 through the major and non-major ports decreased by 6.71% over July 2021.

T20 World Cup warm-up | India would look to sort out opening combination, Hardik's batting position

All-rounder Hardik Pandya's form and few batting slots will be foremost on captain Virat Kohli's mind as India look to make the most of two T20 World Cup warm-up matches starting with a game against England on October 18.