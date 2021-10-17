Top news of the day: Kerala rains death toll rises to 18; Centre says COVID-19 vaccination of children, adolescents based on ‘scientific rationale’, and more

Kerala rains | Landslide toll touches 18 as rescuers dig deeper
IMD has put 11 districts on yellow alert for isolated heavy rainfall.
Government will decide on COVID-19 vaccination of children, adolescents on ‘scientific rationale’, says Dr. Paul
Cautioning that the country is passing through a phase when there are festivals and potential gatherings, COVID Task Force chief V.K. Paul said this is a critical phase as the virus can spread again.
COVID-19 possible despite earlier infection: doctors
Vaccination will enhance protection against new strains of virus.
Sonia’s firm stand seeks to formalise Rahul’s role
It is also a clear message to G-23 leaders, who are seeking internal reforms, that she is still the boss.
India-U.S. Yudh Abhyas 2021 gets under way
Two sides set to hone skills in counter-terror operations in mountainous terrain and cold climate conditions.
Separate events by rival camps mark AIADMK’s golden jubilee fete
O. Paneerselvam, Sasikala both call for the party’s return to power.
Petrol, diesel price hiked again; cost 30% more than ATF
Price of petrol in Delhi rose to its highest-ever level of ₹105.84 a litre and ₹111.77 per litre in Mumbai.
Jaishankar in Israel for high-level talks for further enriching strategic ties
This is Mr. Jaishankar’s first visit to Israel as the External Affairs Minister.
Sea rally in Sri Lanka demands implementation of laws against bottom trawling
The protest comes in the wake of an increase in reported intrusions by Indian trawlers over the last few weeks into Sri Lanka’s territorial waters.
New Japan PM Fumio Kishida sends offering to controversial Yasukuni shrine
Yasukuni honours 2.5 million war dead, mostly Japanese, who have perished since the late 19th century. But the central Tokyo shrine also honours senior military and political figures convicted of war crimes by an international tribunal.
Finance Ministry to seek Cabinet nod for setting up company to monetise land assets of CPSEs
A special purpose vehicle (SPV) in the form of a company would be set up to hold these assets which would be monetised to fetch value to the exchequer, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said.
India's coal import dropped in August despite higher fuel demand from power sector
Coal imports during August 2021 through the major and non-major ports decreased by 6.71% over July 2021.
T20 World Cup warm-up | India would look to sort out opening combination, Hardik's batting position
All-rounder Hardik Pandya's form and few batting slots will be foremost on captain Virat Kohli's mind as India look to make the most of two T20 World Cup warm-up matches starting with a game against England on October 18.