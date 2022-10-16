The major news headlines of the day and more.

CBI summons Manish Sisodia for questioning in Delhi excise policy case

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia is one of the 15 accused named by the CBI in its FIR registered on August 17, alleging multiple irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the now-withdrawn excise policy. Mr. Sisodia tweeted: “CBI raid was conducted at my house for 14 hours, nothing came out..searched my bank locker, nothing came out in it. They did not find anything in my village. Now they have called me to CBI Headquarters at 11 am tomorrow. I will go and give my full cooperation. Satyameva Jayate”

China will never renounce the right to use force over Taiwan, says Xi Jinping

“Resolving the Taiwan issue is a matter for Chinese people themselves, and must be resolved by Chinese people alone. We will adhere to striving for the prospect of a peaceful reunification with the greatest sincerity and greatest efforts, but will never commit to abandoning the use of force, and reserve the option to take all necessary measures,” Chinese President Xi Jinping said during his opening remarks at the Chinese Communist Party’s 20th congress.

Taiwan reacts to Xi’s speech, says it will not back down on its sovereignty

“Taiwan’s position is firm: no backing down on national sovereignty, no compromise on democracy and freedom, and meeting on the battlefield is absolutely not an option for the two sides of the Taiwan Strait,” Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen’s office said in a statement. The reaction came after Chinese President Xi Jinping, speaking at the Chinese Communist Party’s 20th congress, said that his country would “never commit to abandoning the use of force” when it comes to the issue of Taiwan.

Health Ministry not to procure fresh COVID-19 vaccines; surrenders ₹4,237 crore from vaccination budget

The government’s COVID-19 vaccination programme is in its final leg with the Health Ministry deciding against procuring more vaccines as of now and surrendering ₹4,237 crore, or nearly 85% of the 2022-23 budget allocation for inoculation purposes, to the Finance Ministry. “Any decision on whether to procure COVID-19 vaccine doses through the government channel or get (fresh) budget allocations for the purpose after six months will depend on the coronavirus situation prevailing in the country at that time,” according to an official source .

Kharge vs Tharoor | Stage set for non-Gandhi Congress president after 24 years

Senior Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor will face-off in an electoral contest on October 17 for the post of AICC chief, as the party gets set to have a non-Gandhi president in over 24 years. Over 9,000 Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) delegates form the electoral college to pick the party chief in a secret ballot. Voting would also take place at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi and at over 65 polling booths across the country in an electoral contest which is taking place for the sixth time in the party’s 137-year history.

ED is ‘completely independent’ in what it does; not used for vindictive purpose: Finance Minister Sitharaman

Speaking at a news conference towards the end of her trip to Washington, where she attended the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman denied causing any kind of fear in the corporate sector and the civil societies through two of its wings—the Income Tax and the Enforcement Directorate (ED). She dismissed fears that there is any malafide intent of using such institutions to go after sections of private capital and civil societies.

Shift from ‘phone banking’ to ‘digital banking’ put India on sustained growth path, says PM Modi

Referring to the previous UPA regime, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said under ‘phone banking’, instructions were given on phone to banks regarding whom they had to lend to and at what terms and conditions. The economic progress of a country is directly linked to the strength of its banking system, he said after dedicating 75 Digital Banking Units (DBUs) to the nation. The banking sector has become a medium for good governance and better service delivery, the Prime Minister said, adding Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) has helped plug leakages and brought in transparency.

Four-day national executive board meeting of RSS begins in Uttar Pradesh

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat and general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale attended the meeting and paid floral tributes to a portrait of ‘Bharat Mata’. In the meeting, discussion will be held to review the expansion work (‘kaaryavistaar’) in view of the centenary of the RSS as well as on current issues. Discussion will also be held on various issues raised by Mr. Bhagwat in his speech on the occasion of Vijaya Dashami in Nagpur. The RSS chief had spoken about education in mother tongue, population imbalance and social harmony.

RSS-backed BJP government misused Central agencies, has no respect for democracy: Kharge

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that the Narendra Modi government has no respect for democracy and it destabilised the Congress-ruled governments in Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Goa, Maharashtra and Manipur. A strong opposition was needed to fight the BJP government in the country for strengthening the democracy, he claimed.

Rockets strike mayor’s office in separatist Donetsk

Pro-Kremlin officials on Sunday blamed Ukraine for a rocket attack that struck the mayor’s office in a key Ukrainian city controlled by the separatists. Separately, Ukrainian officials said Russian rockets struck a city across from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, injuring six people. The municipal building in separatist-controlled Donetsk was seriously damaged by the rocket attack. Plumes of smoke swirled around the building, which had rows of blown-out windows and a partially collapsed ceiling. Cars nearby were burned out. There were no immediate reports of casualties. Kyiv didn’t immediately claim responsibility or comment on the attack.

Gunmen kill 11 at Russian army base in new blow to Moscow

Gunmen shot dead 11 people at a Russian military training ground, the Russian defence ministry said. The ministry was cited as saying that 15 others were wounded in the shooting, in Russia’s southwestern Belgorod region that borders Ukraine, when two men gunned down a group who had volunteered to take part in the war. It said the two assailants—nationals from an unspecified former Soviet republic—had been shot dead. Some Russian independent media outlets reported that the number of casualties was higher than the official figures.

Fundamentals of economy is good; rupee is holding its ground, says Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that the Indian rupee is holding ground at a time when dollar has strengthened, asserting that the fundamentals of India’s economy is strong and the inflation is low compared to other parts of the world. She also said that inflation was at a manageable level. “All other currencies are performing against a strengthening dollar. I’m not talking technicalities, but it is a matter of fact that India’s rupee probably has withstood this dollar rate going up, the exchange rate in favour of dollar strengthening is there and I think Indian rupee has performed much better than many other emerging market currencies,” she said.

India can attract $475 billion in FDI in five years, says CII-EY report

Even as the pandemic and geopolitical conflict resulted in investor uncertainty, India has the potential to attract Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) flows of $475 billion in the next five years due to the focus on reforms and economic growth, according to a report by the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) and EY. The report noted that FDI in India has seen a consistent rise in the last decade, with FY 2021-22 receiving FDI inflow of $84.8 billion despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and geopolitical developments on investment sentiment.

Twenty20 World Cup | ‘Historic day’ as Namibia stuns Sri Lanka in opening game

Jan Frylinck smashed 44 runs and took two wickets as Namibia hammered Asia Cup champions Sri Lanka by 55 runs to cause a major upset in the opening match of the Twenty20 World Cup on October 16, 2022. The left-handed Frylinck and JJ Smit, who made an unbeaten 31, lifted Namibia to 163-7 with their 69-run seventh-wicket stand after being invited to bat first in Geelong. Sri Lanka were then bowled out for 108 in 19 overs with David Wiese, Frylinck, Bernard Scholtz and Ben Shikongo taking two wickets each in the team’s first of three opening-round matches.