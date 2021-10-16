Top news of the day: Congress announces schedule for organisational elections; red alert issued in 5 districts as incessant rains lash Kerala, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

At the Congress Working Committee meeting Sonia Gandhi says she is a full-time, hands-on president and there’s no need for colleagues to speak to her through the media; party announces the new president will be elected between August 21 and September 20, 2022.

Kerala rains | Army rushed to flood-hit Kuttickal in Kottayam

Alert levels have been upgraded to 'red' in five districts of Kerala with heavy rainfall continuing to lash the State, causing widespread damage. Rivers are in spate in many parts of the State, overflowing their banks and flooding low-lying regions.

To send officials to Moscow in meeting with Taliban.

A total of 13 militants have been killed in stepped up operations against militants.

Jashpur tragedy | Adityanath expresses grief; Chhattisgarh CM brings up Lakhimpur Kheri

Congress leader Kamal Nath demands high-level inquiry.

Its divine origin cannot be traded or bargained, NSCN (I-M) says.

Focus is on group after a man was found murdered near site of farmer protest in Singhu.

“As many as 97.23 crore have been administered the first dose of COVID vaccine in the country”, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said at an event.

Worldview with Suhasini Haidar | Have India-China talks at the LAC hit an impasse?

The India-China talks at the LAC took an acrimonious turn at the 13th round of talks between military commanders at Chushul-Moldo, a process that began in June last year to try and de-escalate tensions, disengage troops, dismantle infrastructure built close to the LAC and reduce the number of soldiers on both sides from the points of contention.

Russia reported a record 1,002 deaths from coronavirus on October 16, the first time the daily number has passed the 1,000-mark since the start of the pandemic.

The FDA’s advisory panel voted unanimously that the booster should be offered at least two months after people got their earlier shot.

The Treasury said the average amount of reported ransomware transactions per month in 2021 was $102.3 million.

Welfare responsibilities making organised sector’s output costlier, Tea Association of India says.

T20 World Cup | Oman look to exploit home advantage against Papua New Guinea

Their country reeling under the worst COVID-19 surge, debutants Papua New Guinea (PNG) will be eager to spread smiles across the faces of their countrymen when they take on co-hosts Oman in the opening first round match of the T20 World Cup in Al Amerat on October 17.

The term “Mentor’ in Indian cricket has a broad domain — strategist, motivator, sounding board, one can take his pick.