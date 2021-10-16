Top news of the day: Congress announces schedule for organisational elections; red alert issued in 5 districts as incessant rains lash Kerala, and more

Congress announces schedule for organisational elections
At the Congress Working Committee meeting Sonia Gandhi says she is a full-time, hands-on president and there’s no need for colleagues to speak to her through the media; party announces the new president will be elected between August 21 and September 20, 2022.
Kerala rains | Army rushed to flood-hit Kuttickal in Kottayam
Alert levels have been upgraded to 'red' in five districts of Kerala with heavy rainfall continuing to lash the State, causing widespread damage. Rivers are in spate in many parts of the State, overflowing their banks and flooding low-lying regions.
India invites regional powers, including Pakistan, to NSAs meet on Afghanistan
To send officials to Moscow in meeting with Taliban.
Two LeT militants killed in Pulwama
A total of 13 militants have been killed in stepped up operations against militants.
Jashpur tragedy | Adityanath expresses grief; Chhattisgarh CM brings up Lakhimpur Kheri
Congress leader Kamal Nath demands high-level inquiry.
Focus back on separate flag as Naga talks resume
Its divine origin cannot be traded or bargained, NSCN (I-M) says.
Explained | Who are the Nihangs?
Focus is on group after a man was found murdered near site of farmer protest in Singhu.
India to reach 100-crore COVID-19 vaccination doses mark next week: Health Minister
“As many as 97.23 crore have been administered the first dose of COVID vaccine in the country”, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said at an event.
Worldview with Suhasini Haidar | Have India-China talks at the LAC hit an impasse?
The India-China talks at the LAC took an acrimonious turn at the 13th round of talks between military commanders at Chushul-Moldo, a process that began in June last year to try and de-escalate tensions, disengage troops, dismantle infrastructure built close to the LAC and reduce the number of soldiers on both sides from the points of contention.
Russia's daily COVID-19 death toll at record high as vaccination programme stalls
Russia reported a record 1,002 deaths from coronavirus on October 16, the first time the daily number has passed the 1,000-mark since the start of the pandemic.
FDA panel endorses booster shot for J&J COVID-19 vaccine
The FDA’s advisory panel voted unanimously that the booster should be offered at least two months after people got their earlier shot.
U.S. Treasury puts crypto industry on notice over rising ransomware attacks
The Treasury said the average amount of reported ransomware transactions per month in 2021 was $102.3 million.
Small growers edging out big players: Tea body
Welfare responsibilities making organised sector’s output costlier, Tea Association of India says.
T20 World Cup | Oman look to exploit home advantage against Papua New Guinea
Their country reeling under the worst COVID-19 surge, debutants Papua New Guinea (PNG) will be eager to spread smiles across the faces of their countrymen when they take on co-hosts Oman in the opening first round match of the T20 World Cup in Al Amerat on October 17.
The ‘Passive Voice’ | Will Team India mentorship help Dhoni set CSK dug-out template in coming years?
The term “Mentor’ in Indian cricket has a broad domain — strategist, motivator, sounding board, one can take his pick.