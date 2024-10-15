Elections in Maharashtra to be held on Nov. 20, two-phase polls in Jharkhand on Nov. 13 and 20

The Assembly polls in Maharashtra will be held in a single phase on November 20, while Jharkhand polls will be held in two phases on November 13 and 20, the Election Commission of India announced on Tuesday (October 15, 2024). The votes for the two states will be counted on November 23. Bypolls will also be held in 48 Assembly seats and two Lok Sabha seats, the CEC said bye-elections to 47 assembly seats and the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat, vacated by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, will be held on November 13.

Chennai rains: Holiday for schools and colleges in Chennai, three neighbouring districts on October 16

In view of the heavy rain prediction, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday (October 15, 2024) instructed authorities to declare a rain holiday for schools and colleges in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu districts on Wednesday (October 16, 2024). According to an official press release, a public holiday has been declared in government offices and PSUs in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu districts on Wednesday (October 16, 2024). Meanwhile, 12 international and domestic flights were cancelled at Chennai airport on Tuesday (October 15, 2024) morning.

Andhra Pradesh rains: red alert for coastal districts of A.P.

A red alert has been issued for all the coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh on October 15 and 16, as the low pressure area over southeast Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards and lay as a well-marked low pressure area at 5.30 a.m. The India Meteorological Department has said it is likely to intensify into a depression and continue to move west-northwestwards towards north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts during next two days, triggering heavy to very heavy rainfall in Rayalaseema and South Coastal A.P.

EAM Jaishankar arrives in Islamabad to attend SCO meeting

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Tuesday (October 15, 2024) landed in Islamabad, Pakistan, to attend a conclave of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), in the first visit to Pakistan by a senior Indian minister in years. Mr. Jaishankar was greeted at the Nur Khan airbase by senior Pakistani officials.

Centre rejects Canadian PM Trudeau’s charges

On Tuesday (October 15, 2024), India trashed Canada’s attempts to link Indian agents with criminal gangs in that country with official sources rejecting Ottawa’s claim that it shared evidence with New Delhi in the Nijjar case. It also rejected Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s allegations that India was engaging in activities, including carrying out covert operations targeting Canadian nationals in his country. “Canadian PM Trudeau’s press conference yesterday was the same old Trudeau saying the same old things for the same old reasons,” said a source.

Kolkata rape-murder case: Supreme Court asks Bengal to furnish details on how civic police volunteers are hired

A Supreme Court Bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud asked the West Bengal government to file an affidavit on the next date of the hearing on the Kolkata rape and murder case detailing the process of hiring civic volunteers. This would include information on the source of authority for recruitment of authority; modalities of recruitment; qualification of candidates; process of verification of their antecedents; Institutions in which civic volunteers are assigned duties; payments made to them and budgetary outlays.

Kolkata doctor rape and murder: Junior doctors’ hunger strike enters 11th day

The indefinite hunger strike of junior doctors of West Bengal to press for their demands in the wake of the R.G. Kar Hospital incident entered the 11th day on Tuesday (October 15, 2024), as a meeting between medics and the state government failed to resolve the deadlock. Two more doctors participating in the ‘fast-unto-death’ in the Esplanade area of Kolkata fell ill, further fueling the ongoing unrest sparked by the rape and murder of their colleague at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital.

In letter to Lok Sabha Speaker, Opposition MPs allege violation of rules in conduct of meeting on Waqf bill

Opposition MPs on Tuesday (October 15, 2024) wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on the “gross violation of parliamentary code of conduct” in the meeting of the joint committee examining the Waqf (Amendment) Bill by panel chairman Jagdambika Pal. The letter came a day after several Opposition MPs boycotted a sitting of the committee over the submission of former Karnataka State Minorities Commission chairman Anwar Manippady, who named several Opposition leaders, including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and K Rahman Khan, in the alleged embezzlement of Waqf properties.

Baba Siddique murder case: Mumbai Police detains two more people from Bahraich

The Mumbai Police on Tuesday (October 15, 2024) detained two more people from Bahraich in Uttar Pradesh in connection with the murder of the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction) leader Baba Siddique. As per information from officials, one of the detained, identified as Harishkumar Balakram (23) worked at a scrap shop in Pune and had supplied money and other logistics to the two accused Dharmraj and Shivprasad Gautam also used to work at the same scrap shop.

Supreme Court serves notice to Centre, ECI on fresh plea against freebies during Elections

The Supreme Court has sought response from the Centre and the the Election Commission on a fresh plea against the practice of political parties promising freebies during Elections. A bench of Chief Justice D. Y. Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra issued notices to the Union of India and the poll panel on a petition filed by Bengaluru resident Shashank J Sreedhara. The petition filed by Advocate Srinivasan has also sought a direction to poll panel to take effective steps to restrain political parties from making promises of freebies during the pre-election period.

Punjab gram panchayats elections: Supreme Court refuses to stay ongoing polling

The Supreme Court on Tuesday (October 15, 2024) refused to pass an interim order to stay a Punjab and Haryana High Court decision giving the go-ahead to panchayat elections in the State of Punjab. A three-judge Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud said it would not be proper for the court to interfere with the election once the polling has started. Polling started at 8 a.m. on Tuesday (October 14, 2024) morning. “If we intervene now, chaos will ensue,” Chief Justice Chandrachud addressed lawyers who made an urgent oral mentioning to stay the High Court order.

Supreme Court issues fresh notice to U.P. government on Somnath Bharti’s plea

The Supreme Court on Tuesday (October 15, 2024) issued a fresh notice to the Uttar Pradesh government on AAP leader Somnath Bharti’s plea seeking the transfer of a case filed against him for allegedly making derogatory remarks on the condition of hospitals and schools in the State. The case against Mr. Bharti is pending before the court of the additional chief judicial magistrate of Sultanpur. He moved the top court seeking the transfer of the case to the Rouse Avenue Court in New Delhi.

Mere existence of 40% disability does not bar student from pursuing MBBS course: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Tuesday (October 15, 2024) said mere existence of a benchmark disability of 40% does not bar a person from pursuing medical education unless there is an expert report that the candidate was incapacitated from pursuing MBBS. A Bench of Justices BR. .Gavai, Aravind Kumar and K.V. Viswanathan gave detailed reasons for its September 18 order where it allowed a candidate to take admission in MBBS course after the medical board opined that he can pursue medical education without any impediment.

IMC 2024: India has become the second largest 5G market in the world, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (October 15, 2024) inaugurated the 8th edition of India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2024 in New Delhi. He said that India has become the second largest 5G market in the world. PM Modi told the gathering which also includes the World Telecommunication Standardisation Assembly (WTSA) members that India is simultaneously working on 6G as well. PM Modi said that telecom stands for equity and opportunity in India. “There are over 950 million internet users in India, and 40% of the real time digital transactions happening in the country,” said PM.

India, U.S. conclude $3.5 billion deal for 31 MQ-9B armed UAVs

India and the U.S. on Tuesday(October 15, 2024) concluded a $3.5 bn deal for the procurement of 31 MQ-9B armed High Altitude Long Endurance (HALE) Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (RPAS) manufactured by General Atomics. One contract was signed with the U.S. government for Tri-Service procurement of 31 MQ-9B Sky/Sea Guardian HALE systems, the Defence Ministry said. “Another contract has been signed with General Atomics Global India Pvt Ltd for performance based logistics for these RPAS through Depot Level Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul in India,” the Ministry said on social media X. The contracts were inked in the presence of Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane.

Adityanath meets Bahraich violence victim’s kin, says culprits will not be spared at any cost

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday (October 15, 2024) termed the 22-year-old man’s death in the Bahraich communal violence “unfortunate” and said the culprits of this unforgivable incident will not be spared. Mr. Adityanath met with the family members of Ram Gopal Mishra in Lucknow. BJP MLA from Mahsi Sureshwar Singh accompanied the family during the visit.

Delhi Police seizes of over 100,000 USDT crypto assets, arrests multiple people

The Delhi Police on Tuesday (October 15, 2024), uncovered a sophisticated scam and seized over 100,000 USDT in cryptocurrency assets. Multiple individuals were also arrested for operating a fraudulent entity known as “M/s Goldcoat Solar.” Tether (USDT) is a stablecoin whose value is pegged to the US Dollar, and is one of the biggest cryptocurrencies by market capitalisation.

Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui given police cover

Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui has been provided with police security in view of local inputs about likely threat perception, top police sources told The Hindu on Tuesday (October 15, 2024). The stand-up comedian has not yet approached the police with any complaint about alleged security risk. Police sources said the security cover was given by them on the basis of local intelligence inputs. Police refused to connect it with any gang activities though.

Consensual adulterous relationship from its inception does not amount to rape: Allahabad High Court

The Allahabad High Court has observed that a long-standing consensual adulterous physical relationship without any element of deception from its inception would not amount to rape within the meaning of section 375 of the IPC, which defines rape as sexual intercourse with a woman against her consent. The court quashed the criminal proceedings against a man from Moradabad who was accused of raping a woman on the pretext of a promise to marry her. The court also held that a promise of marriage does not automatically render consensual intercourse rape unless it is proven that such a promise was false from the outset.

Kannur ADM’s death sparks controversy, BJP calls for arrest of district panchayat president

The death of Kannur Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Naveen Babu has stirred political tensions, with BJP Kerala State president K. Surendran demanding the arrest of district panchayat president P.P. Divya. In a statement on Tuesday (October 15, 2024), Mr. Surendran expressed shock over Mr. Babu’s death and attributed it to a campaign of harassment allegedly orchestrated by Ms. Divya. Mr. Surendran criticised Ms.. Divya for attending the official farewell meeting of the ADM without an invitation, suggesting that her presence was “a deliberate attempt to insult” the ADM. “The district panchayat president was not invited to the meeting attended by the District Collector, which clearly indicates the intentional nature of her actions,” he remarked.

Israel kills at least 50 in Gaza, tanks deepen raid in the north

Israeli military strikes killed at least 50 Palestinians across the Gaza Strip as Israeli forces tightened their squeeze around Jabalia in the north of the enclave on Tuesday (October 15, 2024) amid fierce battles with Hamas-led fighters. Palestinian health officials said at least 17 people were killed by Israeli fire near Al-Falouja in Jabalia, the largest of Gaza’s eight historic refugee camps, while 10 others were killed in Bani Suhaila in eastern Khan Younis in the south when an Israeli missile struck a house.

U.N. urges investigation into deadly Israeli strike in Northern Lebanon, which killed 22

The United Nations on Tuesday (October 15, 2024) demanded a “prompt, independent and thorough investigation” into an Israeli strike on the northern Lebanese village of Aito, which had killed 22 civilians. “What we’re hearing is that amongst the 22 people who were killed were 12 women and two children,” UN Rights Office Spokesman Jeremy Laurence told reporters about Monday’s (October 14, 2024) strike, which he said appeared to have hit a four-storey residential building.

U.N. Security Council voices ’strong concern’ for U.N. peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

The U.N. Security Council expressed “strong concern” Monday (October 14, 2024) as Israel has fired on and wounded U.N. peacekeepers in southern Lebanon during intensified fighting, reiterating its support for their role in supporting security in the region. It’s the first statement by the U.N.’s most powerful body since Israel’s attacks on the positions of the peacekeeping force known as United Nations Interim Force In Lebanon (UNIFIL) began last week, drawing international condemnation.

Kamala Harris slams Donald Trump for suggesting U.S. military handle ’enemy from within’ on election day

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris zeroed in on former President Donald Trump’s comments suggesting the U.S. military could be used to deal with “the enemy from within” as the two presidential nominees took the fight for battleground Pennsylvania to opposite ends of the State on Monday (October 14, 2024). Ms. Harris, at her rally in northwestern Pennsylvania, called Mr. Trump a serious threat to American democracy who is “out for unchecked power.”

North Korea blows up parts of inter-Korean roads as tensions with South Korea soar

South Korea said North Korea blew up the northern parts of inter-Korean roads no longer in use on Tuesday (October 15, 2024), as the rivals are locked in rising animosities over North Korea’s claim that South Korea flew drones over its capital, Pyongyang. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a brief statement that North Korea blew up parts of the roads on Tuesday (October 15, 2024). It said South Korea’s military is bolstering its readiness and surveillance posture but gave no further details.

India eliminated from Women’s T20 World Cup after NZ beat Pakistan to enter semifinals

India were eliminated from the Women’s T20 World Cup after New Zealand scripted a commanding 54-run victory over Pakistan in Dubai on Monday (October 14, 2024) to reach the semifinals for the first time since the 2016 edition. India’s only chance to make the semifinals was depended on a Pakistan win with an inferior Net Run-rate compared to theirs. Pakistan were very much in the game after restricting New Zealand to a meagre 110 for six in 20 overs. However, Pakistan’s batting crumbled badly as they were shot out for 56 in just 11.4 overs as White Ferns entered the semifinals with three wins from four games in Group A.

