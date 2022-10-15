The major news headlines of the day and more.

Women’s Asia Cup final | All-round India thrashes Sri Lanka to clinch seventh title

An all-round India crushed Sri Lanka by eight wickets in the final match of the Women’s Asia Cup 2022, clinching their seventh title. The day was extremely memorable for India as tight bowling from bowlers, Renuka Singh (3/5) in particular, restricted Sri Lanka to 65/9 in 20 overs. The target of 66 was chased down with very little inconvenience and it was Smriti Mandhana who top-scored with an unbeaten 51* off 25 balls.

Supreme Court suspends Bombay High Court order acquitting G.N. Saibaba and others in Maoist-links case

The Supreme Court, in a special hearing on Saturday, suspended a Bombay High Court decision to discharge G.N. Saibaba, a 55-year-old wheelchair-bound academic, in a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for alleged Maoist links. The court issued notice to Mr. Saibaba and his fellow accused on Maharashtra’s appeal. It did not foreclose Mr. Saibaba’s chances of seeking bail under Section 437A of the CrPC (bail to appear before appellate court).

Delay in getting justice major challenge faced by people of country, says PM Modi

In his video message aired at the inaugural session of the two-day “All India Conference of Law Ministers and Law Secretaries” at Ekta Nagar in Kevadia near the ‘Statue of Unity’, PM Modi also said that laws should be written in lucid manner and in regional languages so that the poorest of the poor can understand them. “Delay in getting justice is one of the major challenges being faced by the people of our country,” he said.

Kashmiri Pandit shot dead in Shopian, say police

Militants shot dead a Kashmiri Pandit in Choudry Gund area in South Kashmir’s Shopian district on October 15, 2022. Preliminary reports suggested that the victim was fired upon by militants on the lawns of his residential house. The police said terrorists fired upon the civilian while he was on way to orchard in Chowdari Gund Shopian. “Area has been cordoned off. Search is in progress,” the police said.

SIT to investigate gang-rape charge against senior officials in Andaman and Nicobar

A Special Investigation Team has been constituted to probe allegation of a 21-year-old woman in Andaman and Nicobar Islands that she was gang-raped by officials there including a former Chief Secretary. The police registered a case earlier this month on the complaint filed by the woman alleging that she was sexually abused by Jitendra Narain, a 1990 batch IAS officer, and Labour Commissioner R.L. Rishi at the latter’s official residence on two occasions.

Bharat Jodo Yatra | Rahul Gandhi says unity, love, harmony in India’s blood and can’t be wiped out

Unity, love, and harmony are the defining characters of Karnataka and India and cannot be wiped out even if right-wing groups make attempts over the next 50 years to remove them, said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. He was addressing a public rally in Ballari as part of Bharat Jodo Yatra ‘Unite India March’ which has completed 1000 kilometres on the day. Launching an attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), and right-wing outfits for what he called divisive and hate politics, Mr. Gandhi said they were threats that were dividing the country and making it weaker.

Pakistan with N-weapons without cohesion is ‘one of the most dangerous nations in the world’: President Biden

U.S. President Joe Biden has said Pakistan is “one of the most dangerous nations in the world” as it has “nuclear weapons without cohesion”. He made the remarks while addressing a Democratic Party congressional campaign committee reception on October 13, 2022. “… And what I think is maybe one of the most dangerous nations in the world: Pakistan. Nuclear weapons without any cohesion,” Mr. Biden said. The U.S. president’s remarks at the reception of the governing party were made in the context of the changing geopolitical situation globally. Following the remarks, Pakistan summoned the U.S. ambassador to its country. Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said he was surprised by Mr. Biden’s comments and a misunderstanding was created by a lack of engagement. Mr. Bhutto-Zardari said he didn’t think the decision to summon the U.S. Ambassador will negatively affect relations with the United States.

Russia hits power site by Kyiv, guards seized land

A missile strike seriously damaged a key energy facility in Ukraine’s capital region, the country’s power system operator said Saturday as the Russian military strove to cut water and electricity in populated areas. Kyiv region Gov. Oleksiy Kuleba said the strike did not kill or wound anyone. Electricity transmission company Ukrenergo said repair crews were working to restore power but warned residents about possible outages. Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the deputy head of the Ukrainian president’s office, urged Kyiv area residents and people in three neighboring regions to reduce their energy consumption during evening hours of peak demand.

Government has made mistakes, says Britain’s new Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt

Britain’s new Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt said Prime Minister Liz Truss’s government had made mistakes with its controversial tax cut plans that prompted turmoil in financial markets and led to the sacking of his predecessor Kwasi Kwarteng. “It was a mistake when we’re going to be asking for difficult decisions across the board on tax and spending to cut the rate of tax paid by the very wealthiest,” Mr. Hunt said on Saturday, his first full day in the job.

IMF asks countries to preserve vital foreign reserves amidst appreciating U.S. dollar

The IMF has urged countries to preserve vital foreign reserves to deal with potentially worse outflows and turmoil in the future, amidst appreciation of the U.S. dollar and depreciation of other major currencies, including the Indian rupee. First Deputy Managing Director of the IMF Gita Gopinath and the global lending body’s Chief Economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas said that in such a fragile environment, it is prudent to enhance resilience.

India lose 2-4 to Iraq in opening AFC U-20 Asian Cup Qualifying fixture

The Indian football team went down 2-4 against Iraq in its opening fixture of the AFC U-20 Championship Group H qualifiers here. The first goal of the match came as early as in the second minute on Friday, as Iraq scored through Abdulrazzaq Qasim’s curling effort with the outside of his boot. India looked to respond immediately, as both Gurkirat Singh and Taison Singh created danger repeatedly for the rival defence within a span of few minutes but were brought down with fouls.