Top news of the day: Mutilated body of man found near farmer protest site at Singhu border; more than 30 killed in suicide attack on Kandahar Shia mosque, and more

Mutilated body of man found near farmer protest site at Singhu border
The Samyukt Kisan Morcha has said a Nihang group at the scene has claimed responsibility.
At least 33 killed as deadly suicide attack on Shia mosque in Kandahar
The assault came just a week after a suicide attack on Shia worshippers at a mosque in the northern city of Kunduz, which was claimed by the Islamic State group.
Aim is to make India a strong military power on its own strength: Modi
PM formally launches seven new Defence Public Sector Undertakings, incorporated after the dissolution of the Ordnance Factory Board.
Family objects to Manmohan being photographed during Mandaviya’s visit
The former Prime Minister’s daughter says her mother’s objections were ignored.
I-T searches lead to detection of ₹184 crore unaccounted income
Certain suspicious flow of funds pertaining to two real estate groups had taken place with the involvement of an influential family of Maharashtra, said the department without disclosing the identities of the persons concerned.
Over 100 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses provided to States, UTs: Centre
Over 10.53 crore (10,53,11,155) balance and unutilised vaccine doses are still available with the States and UTs to be administered, it said.
Maoist leader RK dies 17 years after he stepped into Hyderabad to hold talks with government
It may be a coincidence of sorts that Akkiraju Haragopal alias Ramakrishna alias RK, the top Maoist leader and a central committee member, who died due to prolonged illness in Chhattisgarh on October 14, accompanied by gun totting personal guards and fellow comrades, drove out from the high security Manjeera Guest House in Greenlands on this day exactly 17 years ago after holding talks with the then Congress Government headed by late Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy.
Tiger MDT23 captured after 22-day-long search
After a massive 22-day-long operation by the forest department, tiger MDT23, believed to have been responsible for the deaths of two herders in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) and Gudalur, was tranquilised by the forest department on October 15.
Mohan Bhagwat calls for strengthening India’s borders, stresses on need to remain militarily vigilant
Taliban may have changed, but have Pakistan and China changed, asks the RSS chief.
Aryan Khan speaks to parents via video call from jail; gets ₹ 4,500 via money-order
Mr. Aryan Khan (23) was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 3 from the cruise ship off Mumbai. He will have to remain in jail at least till October 20, as a special court has posted his and two others’ bail pleas for orders on that day.
India-U.S. Financial Dialogue includes new focus on climate change
The eighth Ministerial meeting of the U.S.-India Economic and Financial partnership held a session dedicated to climate finance for the first time.
U.K. to allow cheaper COVID-19 tests for returning vaccinated travellers
These passengers arriving in England from countries not on the red list can take an Lateral Flow Test on or before day two of their arrival from October 24, rather than PCR tests.
Big Tech to face another bipartisan U.S. antitrust bill
The latest bill is one of a slew introduced in this Congress aimed at reining in tech firms, including industry leaders Facebook and Apple.
India notifies 8,424 tonnes of raw sugar exports to U.S. under tariff-rate quota
India enjoys duty-free sugar exports to the U.S. for up to 10,000 tonnes annually under the preferential quota arrangement.
T20 World Cup | ICC joins hands with UNICEF to raise awareness on mental health of children
The partnership will amplify UNICEF’s global campaign #OnYourMind which calls for commitment, communication and action to promote good mental health for every child.