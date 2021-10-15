Top news of the day: Mutilated body of man found near farmer protest site at Singhu border; more than 30 killed in suicide attack on Kandahar Shia mosque, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha has said a Nihang group at the scene has claimed responsibility.

The assault came just a week after a suicide attack on Shia worshippers at a mosque in the northern city of Kunduz, which was claimed by the Islamic State group.

PM formally launches seven new Defence Public Sector Undertakings, incorporated after the dissolution of the Ordnance Factory Board.

The former Prime Minister’s daughter says her mother’s objections were ignored.

Certain suspicious flow of funds pertaining to two real estate groups had taken place with the involvement of an influential family of Maharashtra, said the department without disclosing the identities of the persons concerned.

Over 10.53 crore (10,53,11,155) balance and unutilised vaccine doses are still available with the States and UTs to be administered, it said.

It may be a coincidence of sorts that Akkiraju Haragopal alias Ramakrishna alias RK, the top Maoist leader and a central committee member, who died due to prolonged illness in Chhattisgarh on October 14, accompanied by gun totting personal guards and fellow comrades, drove out from the high security Manjeera Guest House in Greenlands on this day exactly 17 years ago after holding talks with the then Congress Government headed by late Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy.

After a massive 22-day-long operation by the forest department, tiger MDT23, believed to have been responsible for the deaths of two herders in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) and Gudalur, was tranquilised by the forest department on October 15.

Taliban may have changed, but have Pakistan and China changed, asks the RSS chief.

Mr. Aryan Khan (23) was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 3 from the cruise ship off Mumbai. He will have to remain in jail at least till October 20, as a special court has posted his and two others’ bail pleas for orders on that day.

The eighth Ministerial meeting of the U.S.-India Economic and Financial partnership held a session dedicated to climate finance for the first time.

These passengers arriving in England from countries not on the red list can take an Lateral Flow Test on or before day two of their arrival from October 24, rather than PCR tests.

The latest bill is one of a slew introduced in this Congress aimed at reining in tech firms, including industry leaders Facebook and Apple.

India enjoys duty-free sugar exports to the U.S. for up to 10,000 tonnes annually under the preferential quota arrangement.

T20 World Cup | ICC joins hands with UNICEF to raise awareness on mental health of children

The partnership will amplify UNICEF’s global campaign #OnYourMind which calls for commitment, communication and action to promote good mental health for every child.