India slams Canada after Ottawa terms Indian High Commissioner and other Indian diplomats as ‘persons of interest’ in a case

In an unusually sharp response, India on Monday (October 14, 2024) refuted a “diplomatic communication” from Canada in which the Indian High Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Verma and other Indian diplomats have been regarded as “persons of interest” in the case of June 2023 murder of pro-Khalistan activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. The Ministry of External Affairs described the Canadian allegations as “preposterous imputations” arguing that the matter was linked with the political challenges that the Trudeau government is facing on the domestic front in Canada.

India ‘reserves the right to take further steps’ against Canada: MEA

While rejecting Canadian charges against the Indian High Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Verma and other Indian diplomats as “persons of interest in the killing of Khalistani activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar”, the Ministry of External Affairs said that India “now reserves the right to take further steps in response to these latest efforts of the Canadian Government to concoct allegations against Indian diplomats”. What are the possible steps India could take now? The Hindu asked a number of officials and former diplomats to find out.

Baba Siddique murder case: Third accused sent to police custody till October 21

In the Baba Siddique murder case, Pravin Lonkar, a brother of the primary conspirator, was produced in Esplanade court in Mumbai. The District Magistrate Court has granted police custody till October 21, 2024. Public Prosecutor S.N. Vaidya argued for custody and said, “Pravin Lonkar (28) has to be taken to Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana for tracing his brother Shubham Lonkar.” Further added, “Pravin is important to link to know the association among all the six suspects in the case.”

Baba Siddique killing: Accused claiming minor status proven as adult

The second accused shooter of the NCP leader Baba Siddique, who claimed to be a minor, has been proven to be an adult on Monday (October 14, 2024). After the result of the ossification test, the court sent the accused to police custody till October 21. “The court has asked for an ossification test of the accused, namely Dharmaraj Kashyap, as his lawyer claimed that he was a minor. The test was conducted and it was proved that he is not a minor. He was produced in the court and the court has granted police custody till October 21, 2024,” a senior Mumbai Police official said.

Baba Siddique killing: Lawrence Bishnoi gang sends Salman Khan a message

While claiming responsibility for the murder of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique on Saturday, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang has sent a strongly worded message to Siddique’s long-time well-wisher and Bollywood star Salman Khan, who has been in their cross-hairs for some time now. According to reports, a Facebook post from Bishnoi’s alleged aide Shubu Lonkar a.k.a Shubham Lonkar has linked Siddique’s murder to the death of Anuj Thapan, the man who on May 1 died by suicide while in custody for opening fire outside Salman’s apartment on April 14.

Opposition MPs boycott Waqf committee meeting

Several opposition MPs on Monday (October 14, 2024) boycotted a meeting of the parliamentary committee examining the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, alleging that the panel is not functioning in accordance with rules and regulations. Opposition MPs, such as Gaurav Gogoi and Imran Masood of the Congress, A Raja of the DMK, Arvind Sawant of the Shiv Sena (UBT), AIMIM’s Asaduddin Owaisi, Samjwadi Party’s Mohibbullah and Sanjay Singh of the Aam Aadmi Party, stormed out of the meeting and expressed strong sentiments against its proceedings.

Bahraich violence: Internet suspended; additional force deployed as police detains 30

Mahasi locality under Hardi police station limits in Bahraich district remains on edge on Monday (October 14, 2024), a day after the killing of a person during Durga idol immersion procession with angry protestors torched several properties including a two-wheelers showroom. Police resorted to lathi charges and lobbed tear gas shells as protestors resorted to violence. The administration deployed six Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) companies to control the situation and internet services have temporarily been suspended. Additional Director General (ADG) Law and Order Amitabh Yash has been ordered to immediately rush to Bahraich, with top State authorities monitoring the situation.

Chennai rains: Holiday for schools, colleges on October 15; work from home for IT employees

In light of the heavy rain forecast, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday (October 14, 2024) instructed the authorities to declare a holiday for schools and colleges in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu districts on Tuesday (October 15, 2024). The Chief Minister also instructed the authorities to issue an advisory to allow employees of IT companies in these districts to work from home from October 15 to 18, an official release said.

‘Scorpion on the Shivling’ case: Supreme Court extends stay on defamation proceedings against Shashi Tharoor

A Supreme Court Bench headed by Justice Hrishikesh Roy on Monday (October 14, 2024) extended the stay granted on September 9 on criminal defamation proceedings initiated against Congress MP Shashi Tharoor in connection with his reference to “scorpion sitting on a Shivling” in connection with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The court allowed Additional Solicitor General Raja Thakare, appearing for the NCT of Delhi, to file a response or a synopsis in the case. The court also allowed the lawyer appearing for the complainant to file his vakalatnama before adjourning the case.

Minor girl drugged, raped and dumped on street in Maharashtra’s Jalna; five detained

A nine-year-old girl was allegedly drugged, raped and then abandoned on a street by an unidentified person in Maharashtra’s Jalna city, police said on Monday (October 14, 2024). After the incident took place at around 11 pm on Sunday (October 13, 2024) in Chandanjhira area, the girl was rushed to a district hospital in a critical condition and later shifted to the Government Medical College and Hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, they said.

Kolkata doctor rape and murder: Junior doctors’ hunger strike enters 10th day; another protesting medic hospitalised

“The ‘fast-unto-death’ by junior doctors in West Bengal to press for their demands in the wake of the R.G. Kar hospital incident entered the 10th day on Monday (October 14, 2024), even as another medic was admitted to the hospital after his health condition deteriorated,” officials said. “Pulastha Acharya of the NRS Medical College and Hospital was taken to the hospital on Sunday (October 13, 2024) night after he complained of severe stomach pain,” they said. Three of the junior medics who were on hunger strike in Kolkata and Siliguri city in the northern part of the state were earlier hospitalised in view of their health condition.

Maharashtra cabinet scraps toll tax for LMV at all five Mumbai toll plazas, ahead of Assembly polls

In a relief for those commuting to the financial capital of the country, Maharashtra Cabinet has decided to scrap the toll on all the five entry-exit points of Mumbai. From midnight today (October 14, 2024), no toll will be charged to Light Motor Vehicles entering or exiting Mumbai from any of the five entry points to the city. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde made this announcement in the cabinet today (October 14, 2024), ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections. The Maharashtra Assembly, consisting of 288 seats, will go to polls later this year. The Election Commission of India is yet to announce the election schedule.

PM Internship Scheme: More than 1.55 lakh candidates register

“More than 1.55 lakh candidates have applied for the Prime Minister Internship Scheme,” sources said on Sunday (October 13, 2024.) The dedicated portal for the scheme went live for registration at 5 p.m. on October 12 and the target for the scheme’s pilot project was to have 1.25 lakh candidates. The sources said the number of candidates registered on the portal stood at 1,55,109 on Sunday (October 13, 2024.) Those in the age group of 21-24 years are eligible to apply for the scheme, which is being implemented by the Corporate Affairs Ministry through the portal ‘www.pminternship.mca.gov.in’.

There really was no one like Ratan Tata: Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran

Late Ratan Tata always ensured employees are taken care of along with the well-being of their families across the Tata Group companies, which shaped a number of leaders across the conglomerate, and there really was no one like him, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said on Monday (October 14, 2024). Recollecting his association with Mr. Tata (86) who passed away last week, in a post on networking platform LinkedIn, he wrote, “Anybody who met Mr. Tata came away with a story about his humanity, warmth, and dreams for India. There really was no one like him.” Mr. Chandrasekaran, who took over as Chairman of Tata Sons in 2017 after the removal of (late) Cyrus Mistry, said his relationship with late Mr. Tata “grew over the years, first focusing on business and eventually evolving into a more personal connection”.

Delhi government imposes ban on firecrackers to combat air pollution

Anticipating a rise in pollution levels as winter approaches, the Delhi government on Monday (October 14, 2024) imposed an immediate ban on the production, storage, sale and use of firecrackers across the city, effective till January 1. Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai made the announcement and urged Delhi residents to support the government’s efforts to curb air pollution. In a tweet, Mr. Rai said, “In view of the increasing pollution in winter, a ban has been imposed on the production, storage, sale, and use of firecrackers from today till January 1.”

After Air India, two IndiGo flights receive bomb threat

Three flights, one Air India flight operating from Mumbai to New York, two IndiGo, operating between Mumbai and Muscat, and Mumbai and Jeddah received bomb threats on Monday (October 14, 2024). The Air India flight AI119 was diverted to Delhi on instructions of the government’s security regulatory committee, airport sources said. “The aircraft is currently stationed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, and all standard safety protocols are being diligently followed to ensure the safety of the passengers and crew on board,” said DCP (IGI) Usha Rangnani.

Three share Economics Nobel for research into differences in prosperity between nations

The Nobel memorial prize in economics has been awarded to Daron Acemoglu, Simon Johnson and James A. Robinson for research into differences in prosperity between nations. The three economists “have demonstrated the importance of societal institutions for a country’s prosperity,” the Nobel committee of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said.

Netanyahu mulls plan to empty northern Gaza of civilians and cut off aid to those left inside

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is examining a plan to seal off humanitarian aid to northern Gaza in an attempt to starve out Hamas militants, a plan that, if implemented, could trap without food or water hundreds of thousands of Palestinians unwilling or unable to leave their homes. Israel has issued many evacuation orders for the north throughout the yearlong war, the most recent of which was Sunday (October 13, 2024). The plan proposed to Mr. Netanyahu and the Israeli parliament by a group of retired generals would escalate the pressure, giving Palestinians a week to leave the northern third of the Gaza Strip, including Gaza City, before declaring it a closed military zone.

WHO approves Bavarian Nordic’s mpox vaccine for adolescents

The World Health Organization said on Monday, October 14 that it had approved Bavarian Nordic’s mpox vaccine for adolescents aged 12 to 17 years, an age group considered especially vulnerable to outbreaks of the disease that has triggered global concern. The WHO said in a statement that it gave the Jynneos vaccine prequalification for adolescents on October 8.

Adani power project in Sri Lanka: Anura Dissanayake government reconsidering permission

Sri Lanka’s new government led by Anura Kumara Dissanayake on Monday (October 14, 2024) told the Supreme Court that it would reconsider the approval granted by the previous government to India’s Adani Group for a wind power project. A five-member Supreme Court (SC) Bench was told on behalf of the attorney general that the decision to review the project had been taken at a Cabinet meeting held on October 7. “The final decision of the new government would be conveyed after the installation of the new Cabinet after the November 14 Parliamentary election,” the court was told.

Wholesale food prices surged at two-year high pace of 9.5% in September

Inflation in India’s wholesale prices ticked up to 1.84% in September from 1.31% in August, with food prices surging to a two-year high of 9.5% from August’s 10-month low of 3.3%, as vegetables became nearly 49% costlier, marking the sharpest surge in 14 months. Potato and Onion prices were up 78.1% and 78.8%, respectively, in September, accelerating from the previous month, while Tomato prices zoomed 74.5%, reversing course from a 53% decline in August. Fruits and pulses inflation eased marginally but remained high at 12.2% and 13%, respectively.

Retail inflation shoots back to nine-month high of 5.5%

India’s retail inflation shot back to a nine-month high of 5.5% in September, from 3.65% in August, thanks to a resurgence in food price rise to 9.24% after two months under the 6% mark. For rural consumers, inflation neared the 6% mark at 5.87% while their urban counterparts faced a price rise of 5.05%. Rural India, however, faced a relatively milder food inflation of 9.1% compared with a 9.6% rise faced by urban consumers.

Women’s T20 World Cup: How Pakistan can help India to qualify for semifinals even after Australia defeat

India were left hoping old rivals Pakistan can rescue their Women’s T20 World Cup dreams after suffering an agonising nine-run loss to defending champions Australia on Sunday (October 13, 2024). Australia made sure of their semi-final spot by topping Group A with a perfect four wins from four matches. India, on four points after two wins and two losses, must hope that Pakistan defeat New Zealand on Monday (October 14, 2024) to leave the second semi-final place to be decided on net run-rate.