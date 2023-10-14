October 14, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST

Israel-Hamas war | Israel tells Gazans not to ‘delay’ evacuation as it mobilises troops

The Israeli military said that Gaza City residents must not delay their departure before an expected ground offensive starts, as people leaving the north of the territory against jammed roads south. Israel has designated two safe routes for more than one million residents of northern Gaza to leave for the south of the blockaded territory. The troops were also mobilising towards Gaza. It was recently reported that Israeli soldiers, their tanks and munitions have been deployed near the Gaza border as they prepare for a full ground offensive against Hamas.

ICC World Cup: IND vs PAK | Indian bowlers restrict Pakistan for 191

After winning the toss and opting to bowl first, Indian bowlers led by Bumrah and Kuldeep, restricted Pakistan for 191 during the ICC Cricket World Cup match in Ahmedabad on October 14, 2023. Initially, Pakistan batsmen were batting beautifully and were cruising at 155 for 2. After the dismissal of Pakistan captain Babar Azam (50) and Rizwan (49), Indian bowlers were right on top of Pakistan batsmen.

Two more special flights to fly out Indian nationals from conflict-ridden Israel

After flying out more than 400 Indian nationals from Israel on two consecutive days, the Indian Embassy in Tel Aviv has announced two special flights on October 14 to further facilitate more Indians wanting to leave the country amidst the Israel-Hamas conflict. The first flight is expected to leave at 5:00 pm local time and can carry 230 passengers. The second flight is scheduled at 11:00 pm local time and can carry 330 passengers.

Passenger ferry service between India and Sri Lanka begins again, after nearly 40 years

An international, high-speed passenger ferry service between Nagapattinam on the eastern coast of Tamil Nadu and Kankesanthurai in the northern province of Sri Lanka, has resumed as of October 14 after a gap of nearly four decades. Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal and Tamil Nadu Minister for Public Works, Highways and Minor Ports, E.V. Velu, flagged off the craft from the Nagapattinam port.

CBI books 24 in passport ‘scam’, raids 50 locations in West Bengal, Gangtok

The CBI is conducting searches at 50 locations across Gangtok, Kolkata, Siliguri and Darjeeling, and has registered a case against 24 persons, for getting passports issued on the basis of forged papers, officials said on October 14 Government officials and private individuals are among the 24 against whom a case has been registered. The FIR names 24 individuals including 16 officials who were allegedly issuing passports on the basis of forged documents to ineligible persons, including non-residents, in return for bribes, they said.

G-20 Parliamentary Speakers’ Summit | No issue can be seen in isolation in an interconnected world: Om Birla

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on October 14 said no issue can be viewed in isolation, particularly in an interconnected world, even as the G-20 Parliamentary Speakers’ Summit (P-20) saw leaders raising the West Asia conflict and other geo-political issues. In his closing statement at the P-20 Summit, Mr. Birla noted that some members mentioned significant global challenges and recent geopolitical developments during the two-day deliberations that concluded in New Delhi on October 14.

Traditional Indian medicine set to make a global debut, seeking inclusion in WHO’s ICD-11 list

In a move meant to put the Indian system of medicine on the world map and provide it with a common standardised language, the Union government has sought for Ayurveda and related systems to be included in the 11th revision of the World Health Organisation’s International Classification of Diseases, as the second module of a supplementary chapter on traditional medicine conditions.

Christopher Luxon wins New Zealand election after incumbent Prime Minister Chris Hipkins concedes

Conservative Former businessman Christopher Luxon will be New Zealand’s next Prime Minister after winning a decisive election victory on October 14. People voted for change after six years of a liberal government led for most of that time by Jacinda Ardern. The exact makeup of Luxon’s conservative government is still to be determined as ballots continued to be counted. Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, who spent just nine months in the top job after taking over from Ardern in January, told supporters late on October 14 he had called Luxon to concede.

Australian referendum to create an Indigenous Voice to Parliament fails

Three leading advocates for constitutional change in Australia conceded defeat on October 14 in a referendum that would have created an Indigenous Voice to Parliament. Australian Broadcasting Corp. said based on early vote counting that the states of New South Wales, Queensland, Tasmania and South Australia have rejected the amendment that would have created an Indigenous committee to advise Parliament and the government on issues that affect Australia’s most disadvantaged ethnic minority.

Armenian President approves parliament’s decision to join the International Criminal Court

Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan approved the parliament’s decision to join the International Criminal Court in a move that has further strained the country’s ties with its old ally Russia. Last week, Armenia’s parliament voted to join the ICC by ratifying the Rome Statute that created the tribunal. Countries that have signed and ratified the Rome Statute are bound to arrest Russian President Vladimir Putin, who was indicted for war crimes connected to the deportation of children from Ukraine, if he sets foot on their soil.

India maintains basmati rice floor price as grain-export curbs continue

India said on October 14 it will maintain the floor price for basmati rice exports until further notice, according to a government order, as the world’s biggest exporter continues to curb overseas shipments of the grain. India imposed a $1,200 per tonne minimum export price (MEP) on basmati rice shipments in August to calm local prices ahead of key state elections.

Euro 2024 qualifiers | Belgium, France, Portugal become first teams to qualify

Kylian Mbappé and Cristiano Ronaldo both scored twice to help France and Portugal secure a spot at next year’s European Championship with a perfect record in qualifying, with Belgium also clinching a berth in Germany on October 13. The three European powerhouses all needed a win to qualify for the tournament and their star strikers made sure they got them.

