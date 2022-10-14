The major news headlines of the day and more.

Himachal Pradesh to go to polls on November 12; no announcement on Gujarat

The Election Commission of India has announced the schedule for Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls on October 14, 2022. The elections will be held in a single phase on November 12, while the counting of votes will be on December 8. Asked why the schedule for Gujarat elections were not announced, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said there are factors like weather in Himachal and reducing the long election period.

Gyanvapi case | Varanasi court rejects plea seeking carbon dating of ‘shivling’

Varanasi district court on Friday dismissed an application filed by some of the Hindu plaintiffs seeking a scientific investigation of the disputed structure found inside the Gyanvapi mosque. District judge A.K. Vishvesha concluded that as per Supreme Court’s May order, the area around the structure was to remain sealed, which was one of the arguments the Masjid Committee had made before the court. The Hindu side have claimed the disputed structure was a Shivling and the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee has insisted it is part of the wuzu khana’s fountain.

Congress president polls | Team Shashi Tharoor finds major discrepancies in the voter list

Congress presidential hopeful Shashi Tharoor and his team found major discrepancies with the list of delegates handed over to them by the Central Election Committee of the party. On September 30 when Mr. Tharoor filed his nomination paper and he was handed over a list of delegates who would be voting for the election. There were no addresses or phone numbers against the list of many of these delegates, so his team asked for help from the CEC. On October 5th they were handed over a second list, which interestingly, didn’t have at least 500 names that the earlier list had but instead had another 600 odd additional names.

Bombay High Court acquits former DU professor G.N. Saibaba in Maoist links case

A division Bench of justices Rohit Deo and Anil Pansare acquitted accused Mahesh Tirki, Pandu Pora Narote, Hem Keshwdatta Mishra, Prashant Rahi, Vijay Nan Tirki and G.N. Saibaba. Pandu Narote, 33, also lodged at Nagpur Central Jail died on August 26 due to swine flu. The 101 judgment holds the sessions court order of conviction null and void and set it aside in the absence of valid sanction under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

Does electoral bonds system provide from where the money comes, Supreme Court asks Centre

The Supreme Court asked the government whether the electoral bonds’ system reveals the source of money pumped in to fund political parties even as the Centre repeatedly maintained that the scheme is “absolutely transparent”. “Is it transparent? Does the system provide from where the money comes?” Justice B.R. Gavai, heading a Bench comprising Justice B.V. Nagarathna, quizzed the government. “The methodology of receiving money is absolutely transparent… It is impossible to get any black or unaccounted money in… To say that this (electoral bonds scheme) affects democracy may not hold water. We will take Your Lordships through this step-by-step,” Solicitor General Tushar Mehta replied for the government.

BJP to launch ‘Jan Aakrosh Yatra’ in Rajasthan, sets up ‘committee for joinings’ for turncoats

The BJP in Rajasthan appears to be readying itself for next year’s Assembly election, with a ‘Jan Aakrosh Yatra’ being planned from mid-November to December 17 covering all 200 Assembly seats in the State, and the setting up of a ‘joining committee’ headed by Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to facilitate the entry of leaders from other parties. The ‘committee for joining’ will have Mr. Meghwal and State leader Vasudev Devnani and will mostly process any approaches made by the BJP towards leaders of other parties or vice versa.

Britain’s Finance Minister Kwasi Kwarteng sacked

Britain’s Finance Minister Kwasi Kwarteng has been sacked after less than six weeks in the job, the BBC reported on October 14, 2022, as the government’s massive tax cuts sparked financial market turmoil. Mr. Kwarteng on Friday confirmed that he had been sacked as U.K. finance minister by his ally Prime Minister Liz Truss, after market turmoil caused by the pair’s contentious economic plan.

Rape used in Ukraine as a Russian ‘military strategy’, says United Nations

Rape and sexual assault attributed to Moscow’s forces in Ukraine are part of a Russian “military strategy” and a “deliberate tactic to dehumanise the victims”, U.N. envoy Pramila Patten told AFP in an interview. “All the indications are there,” the U.N. special representative on sexual violence told AFP on Thursday, when asked if rape was being used as a weapon of war in Ukraine. The United Nations has verified “more than a hundred cases” of rape or sexual assault since the beginning of the war, Ms. Patten said.

Wholesale inflation cooled to 10.7% in September, aided by base effects

India’s Wholesale Price Inflation (WPI) dropped from 12.4% in August to 10.7% in September, the lowest level in at least a year, with food price rise easing to 8.1% from 9.9% in August and manufactured products inflation moderating to 6.3% from 7.5% a month earlier. September marks the eighteenth month in a row that Wholesale Price Inflation has stayed more than 10%. However, this is the fourth straight month that wholesale inflation has eased after hitting a record high of 16.63% in May, with June reporting 16.23%. July’s wholesale inflation rate has been revised upwards from 13.93% estimated earlier to 14.07%.

ICC T20 World Cup | Shami picked as Bumrah’s replacement in India squad

The BCCI on Friday named seasoned pacer Mohammed Shami as injured Jasprit Bumrah’s replacement in the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia. “The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Mohammed Shami as Jasprit Bumrah’s replacement in India’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup squad. Shami has reached Australia and will link up with the squad in Brisbane ahead of the warm-up matches,” BCCI secretary Jay Shah was quoted in a press release.