Top news of the day: SIT takes Union Minister's son to recreate sequence of Lakhimpur Kheri events; Court to pass order on Aryan Khan’s bail plea on October 20, and more

Special Investigation Team personnel attempt to recreate the sequence of events leading to the incident in Uttar Pradesh’s Tikonia village as part of their ongoing investigation in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 14, 2021.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Lakhimpur Kheri violence | SIT takes Union Minister's son, 3 others to recreate sequence of events

Amid tight security, the four accused were taken to the site of the incident on the Tikonia-Banbirpur road, around 60 km from district headquarters, Lakhimpur city, the police said.

Court to pass order on Aryan Khan’s bail plea on October 20

After hearing extensive arguments of the Narcotics Control Bureau and defence lawyers, special judge V.V. Patil posted the matter for orders on October 20.

Global Hunger Index ranks India at 101 out of 116 countries

Only 15 countries fare worse than India. India was also behind most of the neighbouring countries. Pakistan was placed at 92 rank, Nepal at 76 and Bangladesh also at 76.

Coronavirus | Tamil Nadu allows play schools, kindergarten to reopen from November 1

Places of worship to open on all days of the week from October 14.

SCO seminar | Rajnath Singh hails Indira Gandhi

In an address at a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) seminar on the role of women in the armed forces, the Defence Minister also talked about Rani Laxmi Bai and former president Pratibha Patil, and said India has a positive experience in harnessing women’s power in national development.

Elgar Parishad case | Varavara Rao need not surrender until October 28: Bombay High Court

The court also said it will hear on October 26 his plea seeking extension of the bail granted to him.

Goons attack Hindu temples in Bangladesh during Durga Puja, 3 killed

The government deployed the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) in 22 districts after multiple attacks on Hindu temples during Durga Puja celebrations, a media report said.

Bow-and-arrow attack appears an act of terror, say Norway officials

Police said that the Danish man suspected of the attack is a Muslim convert who was previously flagged as having been radicalised.

Coronavirus origins | China warns against ‘manipulation’ of WHO probe

The WHO released a proposed list of 25 experts to advise it on next steps in the search for the virus’ origins after its earlier efforts were attacked for going too easy on China.

Armed clash erupts in Beirut in protest against judge

The protest outside the Justice Palace was called for by the powerful Hezbollah group and its allies who are demanding the removal of Judge Tarek Bitar.

Over 2 crore ITRs filed on new portal, CBDT urges taxpayers to file FY21 returns soon

The Income Tax department said the performance of the new portal had "substantially stabilised".

Finance Minister discusses vaccine equity, calls on countries to meet climate finance goals at G20

“Continuing supportive measures, building resilience, enhancing productivity and structural reforms should be the group’s policy goals”

Closure of some mines, inundation due to monsoon led to coal crisis: Coal Minister

Pralhad Joshi said the situation is improving now and the country will continue to receive the required amount of coal.

IPL 2021 | KKR spinners hold aces as fans await ‘Dhoni’s Magic' in CSK one last time this season

Chennai Super Kings have three titles with five final defeats while Kolkata Knight Riders have won both their finals under Gautam Gambhir.


