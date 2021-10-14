Top news of the day: SIT takes Union Minister's son to recreate sequence of Lakhimpur Kheri events; Court to pass order on Aryan Khan’s bail plea on October 20, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Lakhimpur Kheri violence | SIT takes Union Minister's son, 3 others to recreate sequence of events

Amid tight security, the four accused were taken to the site of the incident on the Tikonia-Banbirpur road, around 60 km from district headquarters, Lakhimpur city, the police said.

After hearing extensive arguments of the Narcotics Control Bureau and defence lawyers, special judge V.V. Patil posted the matter for orders on October 20.

Only 15 countries fare worse than India. India was also behind most of the neighbouring countries. Pakistan was placed at 92 rank, Nepal at 76 and Bangladesh also at 76.

Places of worship to open on all days of the week from October 14.

SCO seminar | Rajnath Singh hails Indira Gandhi

In an address at a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) seminar on the role of women in the armed forces, the Defence Minister also talked about Rani Laxmi Bai and former president Pratibha Patil, and said India has a positive experience in harnessing women’s power in national development.

Elgar Parishad case | Varavara Rao need not surrender until October 28: Bombay High Court

The court also said it will hear on October 26 his plea seeking extension of the bail granted to him.

The government deployed the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) in 22 districts after multiple attacks on Hindu temples during Durga Puja celebrations, a media report said.

Police said that the Danish man suspected of the attack is a Muslim convert who was previously flagged as having been radicalised.

Coronavirus origins | China warns against ‘manipulation’ of WHO probe

The WHO released a proposed list of 25 experts to advise it on next steps in the search for the virus’ origins after its earlier efforts were attacked for going too easy on China.

The protest outside the Justice Palace was called for by the powerful Hezbollah group and its allies who are demanding the removal of Judge Tarek Bitar.

The Income Tax department said the performance of the new portal had "substantially stabilised".

“Continuing supportive measures, building resilience, enhancing productivity and structural reforms should be the group’s policy goals”

Pralhad Joshi said the situation is improving now and the country will continue to receive the required amount of coal.

Chennai Super Kings have three titles with five final defeats while Kolkata Knight Riders have won both their finals under Gautam Gambhir.