Accused in Baba Siddique sent to police custody till October 21

Gurmail Singh, accused of murdering Baba Siddique, has been sent to police custody till October 21. The court directed the police to conduct a bone ossification test to determine the second accused’s age after he claimed to be a minor. The police were directed to produce the second accused again after conducting the test. After the results, the court will decide whether proceedings against him must be performed at a juvenile- or regular court. Police produced the alleged assailants, identified as Haryana residence Gurmail Baljit Singh (23) and another man, a Uttar Pradesh native, in the court on Sunday (October 13, 2024) afternoon.

Sonam Wangchuk, 20 others detained for protesting outside Delhi’s Ladakh Bhawan

The Delhi Police detained climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and 20 other protestors for protesting outside the Ladakh Bhawan here on Sunday (October 13. 2024), officials said. “Around 20 to 25 protesters, who were on fast with Mr. Wangchuk, were detained and taken to the Mandir Marg police station,” they said. Heavy police deployment was arranged to maintain the law and order. Some of the protesters argued that they were not protesting but sitting peacefully.

Benjamin Netanyahu condoles Ratan Tata’s death; calls him ‘champion of friendship between Israel and India’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has condoled the death of Indian industry titan Ratan Tata, calling him a champion of the friendship between Israel and India. The former Tata Group chairman passed away on Wednesday (October 9, 2024) evening, aged 86. In a post on X addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mr. Netanyahu highlighted Ratan Tata’s contributions to fostering Israel-India ties.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath holds ‘Janata Darbar’ at Gorakhnath temple

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a ‘Janta Darbar’ at the Gorakhnath temple in Gorakhpur on Sunday (October 13, 2024). The CM during the Darbar listened to the grievances of the people and gave instructions to the officials to resolve their problems. Meanwhile, as per sources, CM Yogi Aditynath, State BJP chief Bhupendra Chaudhary, Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brijesh Pathak and State General Secretary (Organization) Dharampal Singh are expected to meet the Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP chief J.P. Nadda on Sunday (October 13, 2024) in New Delhi to discuss the upcoming by-elections in the State and other organizational issues.

Over 47,000 complaints filed with NCSC since 2020; caste atrocity, land disputes among main issues

Over 47,000 complaints have been received by the National Commission for Scheduled Caste in the last four years, according to official data, with atrocities against Dalits, and disputes related to land and governments jobs being the main issues. As per information shared by the NCSC in response to an RTI filed by PTI, 11,917 complaints were received in 2020-21, 13,964 complaints registered in 2021-22, 12,402 in 2022-23 and 9,550 complaints so far in 2024.

Transformative initiative aimed at revolutionising India’s infrastructure: PM Modi on GatiShakti

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday (October 13, 2024) that the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan has emerged as a transformative initiative aimed at revolutionising India’s infrastructure and is driving faster and more efficient development across sectors. PM GatiShakti National Master Plan (PMGS-NMP) was launched on October 13, 2021 for providing multi-modal connectivity infrastructure to various economic zones.

16 killed in latest northwest Pakistan sectarian clash

At least 16 people, including three women and two children, were killed in a fresh sectarian clash in Pakistan’s northwest, officials said. Sunni and Shiite Muslim tribes have been engaged in intermittent fighting for several months in the Kurram district of Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Kurram, formerly a semi-autonomous area, has a history of bloody confrontations between tribes belonging to the Sunni and Shiite sects of Islam that have claimed hundreds of lives over the years.

Israeli tanks deepen their push into the northern Gaza Strip

Israeli forces widened their raid into northern Gaza, and tanks reached the north edge of Gaza City, pounding some districts of the Sheikh Radwan neighbourhood, residents said, forcing many families to leave their homes. Residents said Israeli forces have effectively isolated Beit Hanoun, Jabalia, and Beit Lahiya in the far north of the enclave from Gaza City, blocking access between the two areas except upon their permission for families willing to leave the three towns, heeding evacuation orders.

Netanyahu tells U.N. chief to move peacekeepers in Lebanon out of ‘harm’s way immediately’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday (October 13, 2024) called on the U.N. chief to move U.N. peacekeepers deployed in southern Lebanon out of “harm’s way”. Mr. Netanyahu’s appeal to UN chief Antonio Guterres comes a day after the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon, known as UNIFIL, refused to withdraw from the border area despite five of its members being wounded in Israeli fire in recent days.

New Sri Lankan government orders reinvestigation of several high-profile cases

Sri Lanka’s new government has ordered the police to reinvestigate some high-profile cases, including the 2019 Easter Sunday terror attacks and the 2005 murder of a Tamil minority community journalist. The ruling National People’s Power, which won the Presidential election last month, pledged to reinvestigate past cases which had not been resolved. The Ministry of Public Security took action to identify any lapses in investigations. “The Ministry has asked the acting police chief that these cases should be reinvestigated,” Police spokesman Nihal Thalduwa said on Saturday (October 12, 2024.)

Taiwan spots Chinese carrier, China military video says ‘prepared for battle’

Taiwan reported a Chinese aircraft carrier group sailing to the island’s south on Sunday (October 13, 2024), as China’s military put out a video saying it was “prepared for battle” amid concerns in Taipei about the possibility of a new round of Chinese war games. China, which views democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory, detests its President Lai Ching-te as a “separatist”, and the Chinese military routinely operates around the island.

ASEAN urges early accord on South China Sea code, end to Myanmar violence

Southeast Asian leaders called on Sunday (October 13, 2024) for swift agreement on a code of conduct for the South China Sea based on international law, while demanding an immediate halt to fighting in Myanmar and inclusive peace talks to end its civil war. The ASEAN chairman’s statement represents the consensus from meetings ended on Friday of the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations in Laos, which included diplomats from the United States, Russia, China, Japan, India and South Korea.

India clinch three medals, including historic women’s doubles bronze at Asian TT Championships

India wrapped up their campaign at the Asian Table Tennis Championships with three medals, including a historic bronze in the women’s doubles, after Ayhika Mukherjee and Sutirtha Mukherjee’s dream run ended in the semifinals in Kazakhstan on Sunday (October 13, 2024). The world No. 15 pair, who stunned the reigning world champions from China en route to a bronze at the Asian Games last year, fell to Japan’s Miwa Harimoto and Miyuu Kihara, 4-11, 9-11, 8-11, in under 30 minutes in their last-four clash.

Jannik Sinner wins Shanghai Masters to extend Djokovic’s wait for 100th title

Novak Djokovic’s bid to add a 100th singles title to his trophy cabinet was dashed after he was beaten 7-6(4) 6-3 by world number one Jannik Sinner in the Shanghai Masters final on Sunday (October 13, 2024). The Serb had been hoping to become only the third man to win 100 singles titles on the tour in the professional era after Jimmy Connors (109) and rival Roger Federer (103), who was watching on from the stands alongside four-times Grand Slam champion Carlos Alcaraz.

