Supreme Court delivers split verdict on Hijab row, case to go to a larger Bench

A two-judge Bench of the Supreme Court delivered a split verdict on the appeals of students who had challenged the Karnataka High Court decision that wearing hijab is not an essential practice of Islam. While Justice Hemant Gupta dismissed the appeals, Sudhanshshu Dhulia set aside the high court verdict. Justice Gupta said the prohibition on hijab in classrooms does not violate free expression and choice of Muslim girl students. However, Justice Dhulia held that the Karnataka High Court was wrong in deciding whether or not wearing hijab was an essential part of Islam.

Sena vs Sena | Uddhav faction alleges ECI ‘biased’ towards Shinde group

In a four-page letter to the poll body from the Thackeray camp now known as the ‘Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray)’, the latter has charged the ECI of ‘revealing’ its strategy to the Shinde camp (now called ‘Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena’) by uploading a copy of a confidential letter sent by the Uddhav camp containing the possible party name and symbol alternatives to be used in the upcoming Andheri East by-election even before Shinde’s group had submitted its own list.

Nehru’s ‘insertion’ of Article 370 caused Kashmir issue, Modi resolved it, says Amit Shah

“Due to the mistake of (first Prime Minister) Jawaharlal Nehru of inserting Article 370, Kashmir was in a mess. It could not be properly integrated with the country. Everybody wanted the removal of Article 370. Prime Minister Narendra Modi removed it in one stroke and completed the integration of Kashmir with the country,” Union Home Minister Amit Shah said.

Congress president polls | All AICC general secretaries, State in-charges, secretaries, joint secretaries told not to vote in assigned State

The Congress’ central election authority has issued a directive that all AICC general secretaries, State in-charges, secretaries and joint secretaries would cast their vote in the party’s presidential polls either at their home State or at the party headquarters in New Delhi and not in their assigned State. This has been done in order to “remain impartial and maintain transparency in the election process”, according to the directive issued by central election authority chairman Madhusudan Mistry.

ED files chargesheet against journalist Rana Ayyub

The Enforcement Directorate has filed a chargesheet against journalist Rana Ayyub in connection with a case alleging that she illegally acquired funds in the name of charity. The Ghaziabad Police had registered the case in September 2021 with respect to the money raised through fundraiser campaigns via an online crowd funding platform, Ketto. Various provisions of the Indian Penal Code, Information Technology Act and the Black Money Act were invoked. Based on the case, the ED had initiated its money laundering probe. It was also alleged that Ms. Ayyub, a journalist by profession, received overseas donations without registration under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation Act).

India desires normal relations with all its neighbours, including Pakistan: Minister

“Pakistan is the global epicentre of terrorism and continues to be the source of terrorist activities including in India. Pakistan continues to make no investment in human development but provides their resources for creating and sustaining infrastructure of terrorism,” Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakashi Lekhi said. She said this while addressing the 6th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Astana, Kazakhstan.

Jammu administration withdraws order on registration of new voters

The Jammu administration has withdrawn its earlier order authorising tehsildars (revenue officials) to issue certificates of residence to those residing in the winter capital for more than a year to enable their registration as voters. Though no reason was specified for the withdrawal of the order, the step followed an outrage by almost all prominent political parties in Jammu and Kashmir except the BJP.

Ukraine’s Kyiv area hit by Iranian-made kamikaze drones

Ukraine’s capital region was struck by Iranian-made kamikaze drones early on October 13, 2022 morning, sending rescue workers rushing to the scene as residents awoke to air raid sirens for the fourth morning in a row following Russia’s massive, deadly assault across the country on Monday. Kyiv regional governor Oleksiy Kuleba said the strike occurred in the area around the capital city. It was not yet clear if there were any casualties. In the southern city of Mykolaiv, overnight shelling destroyed a five-story apartment building as fighting continued along Ukraine’s southern front.

NATO holds nuclear talks amid war tensions, Russian President Vladimir Putin threats

NATO’s secretive Nuclear Planning Group met on October 13 as the military alliance presses ahead with plans to hold a nuclear exercise next week despite deep concern over President Vladimir Putin’s insistence that he will use any means necessary to defend Russian territory. Defence Ministers led the session, which usually happens once or twice a year, at NATO headquarters in Brussels. It comes against a backdrop of high tension as some NATO allies, led by the U.S., supply Ukraine with advanced weapons and munitions to defend itself against Russian aerial attacks.

As China reaffirms zero-COVID, a rare Beijing protest

While sparing China mass deaths, the third straight year of “zero-COVID” has inflicted economic pain even as the testing and lockdown measures that held firm in 2020 and 2021 have been challenged by new variants, leading to harsher lockdowns. China is currently dealing with among its biggest spread of cases since the early days of the pandemic. Social media showed images of a rare protest in Beijing on Thursday – despite the current blanket of security ahead of Sunday’s Communist Party congress – with banners displayed on a bridge in the district of Haidian, home to universities and tech firms, calling for an end to the policy.

15 States among achievers in logistics performance index 2022, says report

Andhra Pradesh, Assam and Gujarat are among the 15 States and UTs categorised as achievers in the logistics index chart 2022, according to a report released by the commerce and Industry Ministry on Thursday. The index is an indicator of the efficiency of logistical services necessary for promoting exports and economic growth. Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Puducherry, Sikkim and Tripura are the other States categorised as fast movers in the ranking. The 15 States and UTs ranked in the aspirers category include Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Mizoram, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Ladakh, Nagaland, Jammu and Kashmir, and Arunachal Pradesh.

Women’s IPL set to take place in March 2023 with 5 teams, maximum 5 overseas players in playing XI

The much-awaited inaugural edition of Women’s IPL will have five teams and is set to take place in March 2023 before the start of men’s IPL. As per a BCCI note accessed by PTI, the tournament will feature 20 league games with teams to play each other twice. The table toppers will get a direct entry into the final, while the second and third place teams will battle out in the Eliminator. Each team can have no more than five overseas cricketers in the playing eleven.