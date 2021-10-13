Top news of the day: India rejects China’s opposition to Venkaiah Naidu’s Arunachal trip; militant killed in Pulwama, 4 held by NIA in Kashmir Valley, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry issued a statement on October 13 in response to a Chinese state media question on the visit, asking India to “stop taking actions that would complicate and expand the boundary issue”. Mr. Naidu, on a tour of the Northeast, was in Arunachal over the weekend.

A militant was killed in an encounter that started between security forces and hiding militants on Wednesday at Tilwani Mohalla Waggad in Pulwama’s Tral, the sixth such gunfight in the past two days. Amid this development, the National Investigation Agency arrested four persons for their alleged links with The Resistance Front (TRF), which has claimed responsibility for the recent attacks in the Valley.

Lakhimpur Kheri violence | Congress demands dismissal of Ajay Mishra in meeting with President

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who was part of the delegation, claimed that President Kovind had “assured” them that “he would talk to the government about it today itself”.

The ₹100-lakh-crore national master plan for multi-modal connectivity aims to develop infrastructure to reduce logistic costs and boost the economy.

The murder victim, Govindarasu, was working in the cashew processing unit belonging to the MP. He was accused of stealing 7 kg of cashew nuts and allegedly assaulted in the premises. He was found dead under suspicious circumstances in the unit a few hours later.

The NCB in its affidavit also said Aryan Khan was in touch with some persons, who appear to be a part of an international drug network for procurement of drugs.

A Bench led by Justice D.Y. Chandrachud has admitted a petition to direct the government to set up a mechanism to examine if private hospitals “overcharged” COVID-19 patients, preferring profit over public health.

Foreign visitors crossing into the United States by land or ferry will need to be vaccinated but will not necessarily need to show proof of vaccination unless they are referred by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol.

The bipartisan fight between U.S. Democrats and Republicans over the ceiling on U.S. Government debt has thrown up an interesting idea. Some in the Democratic camp have suggested that a $1 trillion platinum coin may be issued to bypass the debt ceiling if Republicans refuse to raise it.

The Minister also emphasised that she expects the economic growth next year to be in the range of 7.5-8.5%, which will be sustained for the next decade.

“I would like to inform everyone that I have been tested positive for Covid-19. I am stable and at the moment in isolation. I look forward to utilising this time to recover and come back stronger than before,” Ms. Das has tweeted.

T20 World Cup | Shardul Thakur replaces Axar Patel in India’s main squad

With pace all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who plays for Mumbai Indians, not bowling during the IPL because of fitness issues, the selectors wanted a cover for him.

T20 World Cup | Fan-inspired Indian team jersey unveiled

The new shirt, called the ‘Billion Cheers Jersey’, carries their chants and cheers from iconic past matches, transformed into unique soundwave patterns.