Global Hunger Index 2024 ranks India under ‘serious’ category

The Global Hunger Index (GHI), a tool used by international humanitarian agencies to measure and track hunger levels with GHI scores based on under-nourishment and child mortality indicators across 127 countries, has ranked India 105th, which places it under the “serious” category of the analysis. The 2024 report, now in its 19th edition, is published this week by Irish humanitarian organisation Concern Worldwide and German aid agency Welthungerhilfe to highlight that hunger levels will remain high in many of the world’s poorest countries for several decades in the absence of more progress in measures to tackle the issue.

In Dasara address, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat urges Hindus to unite to safeguard the nation

Asking Hindus to remain united to safeguard the nation, Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh Chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday (October 12, 2024) evoked the phrase that even God does not care about the weak. “Even Gods punish the weak. Remember one thing, neither horse nor elephant and never the tiger, but only a goat is sacrificed in Yagna. Why, because horse will kick, elephant is too big and tiger will hurt. But a goat can do nothing to resist the death,” Mr Bhagwat said while addressing the Sangh volunteers and office bearers on the occasion of Vijay Dashmi at RSS headquarters in Nagpur.

Tamil Nadu train accident: Empty goods train took the impact of collision, minimising casualties

The empty goods train taking the impact of the rear-end collision as well as the inbuilt safety features in the Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches played a vital role in minimising casualties in the Mysuru-Dharbhanga Bagmati Express train accident at Kavaraipettai in Southern Railway’s Chennai Division on Friday (October 11, 2024) night. The express train, speeding at about 90 kmph, was to pass through the Kavaraipettai railway station via the main line for which signals were cleared. However, a suspected signal failure led the train to the loop line, where a goods train was stabled.

Shivaji Park, Azad Maidan decked up for Sena vs Sena Dasara rallies

The Dasara rallies will mark the election season in Maharashtra this time, with all eyes on the Sena vs Sena face-off. Uddhav Thackeray will hold his annual Dasara rally at Shivaji Park, in the Marathi heartland of Dadar where the party has been traditionally holding the rally for decades now. To claim that they are the true flag bearers of Hindutva, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde will hold his Shiv Sena rally at Azad Maidan in South Mumbai. The roads leading to both the venues, which are over 15 kilometres away from each other, have been lined up with saffron flags. While the roads leading to Azad maidan have saffron flags with the bow and arrow symbol of Shiv Sena, the roads leading to Dadar are plain saffron flags.

Amid reports of deities being desecrated during Durga Puja, MEA urges Bangladesh govt to ensure safety of Hindus, other minorities

Calling the recent untoward incidents taking place in Bangladesh during the Durga Puja festivities “deplorable,” the Ministry of External Affairs urged the Bangladesh government to ensure “safety and security of Hindus and all minorities.” As many as 17 persons have been arrested and about a dozen cases registered after Bangladesh witnessed about 35 untoward incidents related to the ongoing Durga Puja celebrations across the country this month, police said in Dhaka.

Woman raped, dumped in Delhi’s Sarai Kale Khan

A 34-year-old woman was allegedly raped and later dumped in a semi-conscious state in New Delhi, police said on Saturday (October 12, 2024). According to officials, a passerby spotted the woman in Sarai Kale Khan area and informed the police around 3.30 am on Friday (October 11, 2024). A police team reached the spot and took her to AIIMS Trauma Center, they said. Police said they are suspecting that the woman was sexually assaulted elsewhere and was dumped at Sarai Kale Khan area.

Kolkata doctor rape and murder: Another junior doctor on fast admitted to hospital after his condition worsened

Another junior doctor, who was observing a fast-unto-death in protest over the rape-murder of a woman medic at RG Kar hospital, was admitted to a healthcare facility on Saturday (October 12, 2024) after his condition deteriorated, an official said. Alok Varma from North Bengal Medical College and Hospital became the second medic of those who have been on the indefinite fast to be hospitalised after Aniket Mahato was admitted to the ICU of RG Kar hospital three days back.

Remark against PM Modi: Supreme Court to hear Shashi Tharoor’s plea in defamation case

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday (October 14, 2024) a plea of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor against a Delhi High Court verdict that refused to quash defamation proceedings against him for his alleged “scorpion on Shivling” remark targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. While hearing Mr. Tharoor’s plea on September 10, the apex court had stayed the proceedings before a trial court in the defamation case filed against the Congress MP.

DYFI activists assault case: Police begin probe against Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan on directive by court

The Ernakulam Central Police have launched an inquiry on the direction of the Ernakulam Chief Judicial Magistrate Court to check whether there was sufficient ground to proceed in connection with the allegations levelled against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on a complaint filed by District Congress Committee president Mohammed Shiyas. The probe has been launched under Section 202 CrPC. In his complaint, Mr. Shiyas alleged that the Chief Minister abetted the brutal attack and assault of Youth Congress workers by Democratic Youth Federation of India activists through his speech that the DYFI activists were trying to save the life of a person who jumped in front of the bus in which he was travelling as part of the Navakerala Sadas.

Man sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping minor in 2023

A court here has sentenced a man to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a minor girl in 2023. Special Judge (POCSO) Vinay Kumar Singh convicted Amin Ali on Friday (October 11, 2024) for raping the girl in the Kothibhar police station area of the district, assistant district government counsel Vijay Narayan Singh said. The judge also imposed a fine of ₹8,000 on the convict, he said on Saturday (October 12, 2024).

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurates 75 infrastructure projects across 11 States/UTs

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday (October 12, 2024) e-inaugurated 75 infrastructure projects — 22 roads, 51 bridges, and two other miscellaneous projects - constructed by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) at a cost of ₹2,236 crore and spread across 11 border States and Union Territories including Andaman and Nicobar Islands from the headquarters of 33 Corps at Sukna Military Station in West Bengal. He later performed Shastra puja and celebrated Dussehra with troops there. Of the 75 projects, 19 are in Jammu & Kashmir, 18 in Arunachal Pradesh, 11 in Ladakh, nine in Uttarakhand, six in Sikkim, five in Himachal Pradesh, two each in West Bengal and Rajasthan and one each in Nagaland, Mizoram, and Andaman & Nicobar Islands. One of the main highlights was the inauguration of the Kupup-Sherathang Road in Sikkim which serves as a crucial link between Jawahar Lal Nehru Marg and Zuluk axis, a Defence Ministry statement said

Five labourers killed after soil caves in at construction site in Gujarat’s Mehsana

“Five labourers were killed after soil caved in on them at a construction site in Gujarat’s Mehsana district on Saturday (October 12, 2024,)“ police said. The incident occurred near Kadi town, around 37 km from the district headquarters. “Several labourers were digging a pit for an underground tank for a factory at Jasalpur village when loose soil caved in and buried them alive,” inspector Prahaladsinh Vaghela of Kadi police station said.

Rajapaksas opt out of Sri Lanka’s November 14 general elections

None of the Rajapaksa brothers, who dominated Sri Lankan politics for decades until they were booted out of office in 2022, will contest in the island nation’s general elections next month. As nominations for the November 14 parliamentary polls closed on Friday (October 11, 2024), the list of candidates fielded by the Rajapaksas’ Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP or People’s Front) showed former President and former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, 78, former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, 75, former Irrigation Minister Chamal Rajapaksa, 81, former Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa, 73, are not running.

Israel Army warns south Lebanon residents ‘not to return to homes’

The Israeli military on Saturday (October 12, 2024) warned residents of south Lebanon “not to return” to their homes as troops continued fighting Hezbollah militants in the area. Israeli forces continue to “target Hezbollah posts in or near your villages”, military spokesman Avichay Adraee said on X. “For your own protection, do not return to your homes until further notice. Do not go south; anyone who goes south may put his life at risk.”

Kamala Harris to release medical report confirming fitness for presidency: campaign

Democratic White House candidate Kamala Harris will release a medical report on Saturday (October 12, 2024) confirming her fitness to be president, her campaign said, aiming to put pressure on rival Donald Trump to publish his own health records. An adviser to 59-year-old Harris’s campaign said the report would conclude: “She possesses the physical and mental resiliency required to successfully execute the duties of the presidency.”

U.S. expands sanctions on Iran in response to its ballistic attack on Israel

The U.S. on Friday ( October 11, 2024) announced new sanctions on Iran’s energy sector in response to its Oct. 1 attack on Israel when it fired roughly 180 missiles into the country. Iran said the barrage was retaliation for a series of devastating blows Israel has landed in recent weeks against the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah in Lebanon, which has been firing rockets into Israel since the war in Gaza began. Included in Friday’s (October 11, 2024) sanctions are blocks on Iran’s so-called “ghost fleet” of ships and associated firms that span the United Arab Emirates, Liberia, Hong Kong and other jurisdictions that allegedly obfuscate and transport Iranian oil for sale to buyers in Asia.

Ukraine, Russia say foiled dozens of drone attacks

Russia said on Saturday (October 12, 2024) it had downed 47 Ukrainian drones, while Kyiv reported neutralising 24 drones fired by Moscow. The Ukrainian air force said many missiles were fired from the Russian border region of Belgorod without specifying the number or the type. It said Russia had fired 28 drones at Ukraine, of which 24 were destroyed in the Sumy, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, Mikolayev and Kherson regions.

Women’s T20 World Cup: India eye big win against injury-hit Australia

A confident India will strive to take control of their destiny by securing yet another net-run-rate boosting victory when they face an injury-ravaged Australia in their must-win Women’s T20 World Cup match on Sunday, October 13, 2024. India’s massive win over Sri Lanka earlier this week has significantly improved their chances of reaching the last four, despite their setback against New Zealand in their opener. Meanwhile Australia, with six points from three matches and an impressive net run rate of +2.786, has all but qualified for the semifinals, leaving India, New Zealand and Pakistan to fight out for the remaining spot.

