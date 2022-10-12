Mohammed Shafi, the key accused in the Elanthoor human sacrifice case, being taken to jail after being remanded to judicial custody by the Ernakulam district court. | Photo Credit: R.K. Nithin

Human sacrifice case | Shafi is a habitual offender and psychopath, says Kochi Police Commissioner

Mohammed Shafi, the key accused in the case relating to the murder of two women as part of an occult practice, is a sexual pervert and a psychopath with criminal antecedents dating back a decade, according to the police. Addressing a press conference shortly after all the three accused were remanded in judicial custody, C.H. Nagaraju IPS, District Police Chief (Kochi City), said that Shafi derived sadistic pleasure from injuring and even killing the victims of his sexual perversion. He has 10-odd cases, including rape, theft, and attempt to murder, registered against him over the last decade. Earlier in the day, police also said that the three accused, Shafi, Bhagaval Singh and his wife Laila were produced before the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court 8, Ernakulam and were remanded in judicial custody for 14 days.

Government to give ₹22,000 crore grant to oil PSUs to cover LPG losses

The government will extend a one-time grant of ₹22,000 crore to three state-owned fuel retailers to cover for the losses they incurred on selling domestic cooking gas LPG below cost in the last two years, I&B Minister Anurag Thakur said. The grant will be for covering the losses they incurred on selling LPG below cost to consumers from June 2020 to June 2022. Between June 2020 to June 2022, the international prices of LPG soared by around 300%. However, to insulate consumers from fluctuations in international LPG prices, the cost increase was not fully passed on to consumers of domestic LPG, an official statement said. Accordingly, domestic LPG prices have risen by only 72% during this period, it said adding this led to significant losses for the three firms selling domestic LPG at government-regulated prices.

Cabinet approves payment of productivity-linked bonus to railway employees for FY 2021-22

Payment of productivity linked bonus (PLB) to eligible railway employees is made each year before the dussehra/puja holidays. This year too, PLB amount equivalent to 78 days wages has been paid to about 11.27 lakh non-gazetted Railway employees. The maximum amount payable per eligible railway employee is ₹17,951 for 78 days. The financial implication has been estimated to be ₹1,832.09 crore. The above decision for payment of PLB has been taken despite adverse financial situation caused by post-COVID challenges, a statement from the government said.

Aware of ‘Lakshman Rekha’ but will examine demonetisation, says Supreme Court

Observing that when an issue arises before a constitution bench, it is its duty to answer, a five-judge bench headed by Justice S. A. Nazeer directed the Centre and the Reserve Bank of India to file a comprehensive affidavit on the petitions challenging demonetisation of ₹500 and ₹1,000 currency notes. Attorney General R. Venkataramani submitted that unless the Act on demonetisation is challenged in a proper perspective, the issue will essentially remain academic. The top court said in order to declare whether the exercise is academic or has become infructuous, it needs to examine the matter since both sides are not agreeable.

Gambia cough syrup-related deaths | CDSCO to examine Maiden Pharma’s role, Haryana sends notice to firm

Union Health Ministry’s Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) said that it will examine the response of Haryana-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals Limited to allegations of serious violations of norms set for the production of drugs by the Haryana State Drugs Controller. Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij said that authorities inspected a Maiden factory in the town of Sonepat in the State and found 12 violations of good practices. Production was ordered stopped, Mr. Vij said. The State Drugs Controller-Cum-Licensing Authority, Department of Food & Drugs Administration, Haryana, issued the notice under the rule 85(2) of Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 and Rules, 1945 to Maiden Pharma asking as to why the firm’s manufacturing license should not be suspended/cancelled since many contraventions were found during inspection.

Fruits of reservation not percolated to bottom of society: NHRC chief

National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) chairperson Justice (retd) Arun Kumar Mishra said “fruits of reservation” had not “percolated to the bottom” of the society and emphasised on the need for reservation despite the governments running several socio-economic welfare schemes. Mr. Mishra also flagged many other human rights-related issues associated with mental health institutions, pollution, human trafficking, and cyberspace among others.

Australia important partner for India in security and stability of Indo-Pacific, says EAM Jaishankar

Australia is an important partner for India in terms of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific and working together ensures that this region remains free, open, stable and prosperous, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said while speaking to the Indian community. “They are a very important partner for us today in terms of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific. In fact, the big change in our relationship is the fact that today we both are members of the Quad mechanism and are working together in many ways to ensure that this region remains free, open, stable and prosperous,” he said.

Xi Jinping all set to rewind China’s clock back to ‘one leader rule’ of Mao era

China’s ruling Communist Party is set to slide back to its founder Mao Zedong’s era soon as President Xi Jinping is set to break the decades-old 10-year term rule to cling in power and perhaps for life, amid mounting pressure from the U.S.-led West against Beijing’s aggressive quest to become a dominant world power. On Sunday, 2,296 delegates “elected” under the ideological parameters set by 69-year-old Xi, will attend the Communist Party’s Congress which is widely expected to endorse his continuation in power.

Russia detains eight suspects over Crimea bridge blast

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said that it had detained five Russians and three citizens of Ukraine and Armenia over the explosion that damaged the Crimea Bridge last Saturday. The FSB said the explosion was organised by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defence Ministry, and its director Kyrylo Budanov. Ukraine has not officially confirmed its involvement in the blast, but some Ukrainian officials have celebrated the damage.

Polish oil pipe hit by leak as E.U. ministers tackle energy crisis

Poland said the leak in one of the Druzhba pipelines on the main route for oil to Germany was probably caused by an accident. The Nord Stream gas pipeline that serves Germany is currently out of action after a leak last month that has been blamed on sabotage by both Russia and the West. The Druzhba pipeline, whose name means “friendship” in Russian, is one of the world’s largest, supplying Russian oil to much of central Europe, including Germany, Poland, Belarus, Hungary, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, and Austria.

Retail inflation rises to 7.41% in September; industrial sectors hit too

India’s retail inflation accelerated to 7.41% in September from 7% in August with food price inflation surging sharply from 7.62% in August to 8.6% in September, the National Statistical Office said. At 7.41%, September’s retail inflation level is the highest since April this year, when price rise had hit a nearly eight-year high of 7.79%. This is the ninth month in a row when inflation has stayed above the Reserve Bank of India’s upper tolerance threshold of 6%. Country’s rural inflation also picked up further steam from 7.15% in August to touch 7.56% in September, while urban consumers also experienced a resurgence in price rise at 7.27%, from 6.72% a month ago.

Nirmala Sitharaman says budget to address growth, inflation concerns

Faced with twin challenges of slowing growth rate and high inflation, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said her budget for the next financial year will be ‘very carefully structured’ to help the economy sustain growth momentum and rein in prices. She identified high energy prices among the biggest problems facing the Indian economy in the near future.

Lovlina and Simranjit assert their class in National Games boxing

Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain executed her gameplan well to beat former World championships silver medallist Saweety Boora 5-0 and secure the women’s 75kg gold medal at the boxing arena on the concluding day of the National Games in Gandhinagar on Wednesday. Olympian Simranjit Kaur beat arch-rival Jaismine Lamboria 4-0 in a fascinating duel and took the women’s 60kg title. Simranjit bobbed and weaved nicely and landed her accurate head and body shots on her rival in the first two rounds. Jaismine, a taller southpaw, moved better and used her long hands to deliver quality punches in the third round but could not stop the experienced Simranjit.