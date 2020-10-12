Top news of the day: Paul Milgrom and Robert Wilson share Economics Nobel for their work on auction theory; Nirmala Sitharaman unveils new proposals to stimulate economy, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Two American economists won the Nobel Prize on Monday for improving the theory of how auctions work and inventing new and better auction formats that are now woven into many parts of the economy.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled new proposals to stimulate demand in the economy in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Addressing a press conference, Ms. Sitharaman said that she has broadly classified the proposals into two different compartments — consumer spending and capital expenditure.

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) aspirants who were not able to take it in September due to pandemic restrictions would get a chance on October 14, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), informed the Supreme Court on Monday.

India will soon roll out the FELUDA paper strip test for SARS-CoV-2 diagnosis, according to the Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan. The Minister said that the test showed 96% sensitivity and 98% specificity compared to ICMR’s current acceptation criteria of RT-PCR Kit of at least 95% sensitivity and at least 99% specificity.

China’s Qingdao city has launched a citywide nucleic acid test campaign that will cover its nine million residents over the next five days, amid apprehensions of a second wave after the coastal city reported 12 COVID-19 cases.

Time is fast running out for the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings, a team which desperately needs its batting to click when it takes on Sunrisers Hyderabad here on Tuesday, in a battle to keep its IPL hopes alive.

Two-time IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday hoped that there would be an “appropriate resolution” to the issue of their spinner Sunil Narine being reported for a suspect bowling action, expressing surprise at the development.

U.S. top government scientist Anthony Fauci said Sunday that an advertisement aired by Donald Trump's reelection campaign was edited to make him seem to endorse the President's handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Actor and former Congress spokesperson Kushboo Sundar on Monday joined the BJP, having sent in her resignation letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi. She said she had been contemplating the action since March last.

The CBI has booked First Winner Textiles (India) Private Limited, its promoters and directors for allegedly cheating the SBI of over ₹51.39 crore. Among those named in the FIR are Rinku Patodia, Anita Patodia and Dhirendra Barot. The company is part of the Patodia Group of entities promoted by Mr. Patodia and his family members.

The ICC on Monday set October 18 as the deadline for its Board of Directors to send names of potential candidates for the chairman’s post to replace Shashank Manohar, ending the impasse on the nomination procedure.

Several parts of Mumbai and Mumbai Metropolitan Region witnessed massive power outage on Monday, resulting in suspension of suburban train services. The reason for power outage is cited as multiple trippings of power lines supplying power to Mumbai and MMR. It has been reported that nearly 360 MW of power supply has been affected.

Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi is all set to essay the role of Sri Lankan spin legend Muttiah Muralitharan in the upcoming cricket biopic 800.