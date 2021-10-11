Top news of the day: Ashish Mishra sent to three-day police custody in Lakhimpur Kheri case; Three share Economics Nobel for research on “natural experiment” to study cause and effect, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday got a three-day remand of Union minister Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. Eight people, including four farmers, were killed in the violence on October 3.

A U.S.-based economist won the Nobel prize for economics Monday for pioneering research that showed an increase in minimum wage does not lead to less hiring and immigrants do not lower pay for native-born workers, challenging commonly held ideas. Two others shared the award for creating a way to study these types of societal issues.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, October 11, 2021 launched Indian Space Association (ISpA), an industry body aspiring to be the voice of the country’s space sector, and underlined his dispensation’s commitment to reforms, saying the country never had a more decisive government.

The 13th round of senior military commander talks between India and China ended in a stalemate with both sides accusing the other for it. The Army, in a statement, said the Indian side made “constructive suggestions” for resolving the “remaining areas” while the Chinese military in a statement said India had made “unreasonable and unrealistic demands.”

Nedumudi Venu, one of Malayalam cinema’s most versatile character actors, passed away on Monday afternoon. He was 73. He was admitted to a private hospital on Sunday following liver-related ailments.

The special Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court on October 11 said it would hear the bail application filed by actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan on October 13 in the drugs case. Mr. Aryan Khan, 23, was sent to Arthur Road Jail on October 8 after the additional metropolitan magistrate R.M. Nilekar rejected his bail application by stating that the court did not have the jurisdiction to hear the plea.

Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Mansukh Mandaviya asked people not to let the guard down against COVID-19 as the disease is under control but it has not gone away completely. “The fight against COVID will go on in future because coronavirus is still amongst us. Coronavirus is certainly under control but it has not gone away,” Mr. Mandaviya said.

The government will transfer about ₹16,000 crore of unpaid fuel bills and other pending dues that Air India owes to suppliers, to a special purpose vehicle before handing over the loss-making airline to the Tata Group, a senior official said. Air India Assets Holding Ltd (AIAHL), which will hold non-core assets of Air India such as land and building, will also be saddled with 75 per cent of the airline’s debt that the Tata Group is not taking over.

The Nagaland government has urged the Centre and the NSCN(IM) to sort out their differences and find a solution to the vexed Naga issue at the earliest, an official said on Monday. Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, former CM and NPF Legislature Party Leader T. R. Zeliang and Minister Neiba Kronu held separate meetings with the Centre’s new interlocutor A. K. Mishra and representatives of NSCN(IM) in New Delhi.

Diesel price on Monday breached the ₹100-a-litre mark in Kerala and Karnataka as fuel prices were hiked yet again to align domestic rates with firming international oil prices. Petrol price was hiked by 30 paise per litre and diesel by 35 paise a litre, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

India’s Zee Entertainment is locked in a legal battle with one of its biggest foreign investors, Invesco, after it called for ouster of the TV network’s CEO citing concerns around corporate governance. Zee has said it has tightened its governance processes. But the dispute comes at a fraught time for one of India’s biggest news and entertainment TV groups as it recently started merger talks with the local unit of Japan’s Sony Group Corp.

World football body, FIFA on Monday unveiled the official mascot of the U-17 Women’s World Cup India 2022 -- Ibha -- an Asiatic lioness representing women power. According to a release issued by the global body, Ibha aims to inspire women and girls across India and around the world to realise their potential.

England won’t be taking their strongest test team to Australia for the five-match Ashes series, but the hosts are a less than threatening side themselves apart from the pace bowlers, says former England former captain Michael Atherton. England on October 10 named their best available squad, with all-rounders Ben Stokes and Sam Curran missing out, although paceman Stuart Broad was included despite a calf injury.

Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday released all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga and pacer Dushmantha Chameera from the team’s bio-bubble to join the Sri Lankan squad ahead of its T20 World Cup qualifiers next week. Hasaranga and Chameera were roped in as replacement players for Australians Adam Zampa and Daniel Sams by the franchise ahead of the second leg of ongoing season.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has embarked on a week-long U.S. trip to attend the annual meet of the World Bank and IMF as well as G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) meeting. During the official visit to the U.S., Ms. Sitharaman is expected to meet U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday held a meeting with Power Minister R.K. Singh and Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi amid reports of the ongoing coal shortage in the country, officials said. During the hour-long meeting, the three Ministers were believed to have discussed the availability of coal to power plants and the current power demands.