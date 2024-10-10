Ratan Tata cremated with full state honours in Mumbai

The final rites of renowned industrialist and philanthropist Ratan Tata were performed with full state honours at a central Mumbai crematorium on Thursday (October 10, 2024) evening. The Mumbai police paid tribute to Tata with a gun salute. The industry titan’s family members, including the half-brother Noel Tata, and top executives from the Tata Group like chairman N Chandrasekaran, were present at the crematorium in Worli.

Nobel Prize in Literature 2024 goes to South Korean author Han Kang

South Korean writer Han Kang has won the Nobel Prize for Literature for 2024. The Swedish Academy hailed the 54-year-old writer “for her intense poetic prose that confronts historical traumas and exposes the fragility of human life”. Her literary career began with a book of poems but her breakthrough novel is The Vegetarian, first published in Korean in 2007, and translated into English by Deborah Smith in 2015. It immediately scooped up many honours including the Man Booker International Prize in 2016.

PM Modi announces 10-point plan to strengthen India-ASEAN ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (October 10, 2024) announced a 10-point plan to strengthen India-ASEAN comprehensive partnership and asserted that ties with the regional grouping were critical to guiding Asia’s future. Addressing the 21st India-ASEAN Summit here, Modi noted that India-ASEAN trade had doubled to over USD 130 billion in the past decade and announced a review of the trade in goods agreement to harness the greater economic potential of the partnership.

Omar Abdullah elected NC legislature party leader

Omar Abdullah was on Thursday (October 10, 2024) unanimously elected as the leader of the National Conference legislature party, party president Farooq Abdullah said here. “A meeting of the legislature party was held where everyone unanimously chose Omar Abdullah as its leader,” the senior Abdullah said. He said a meeting of the pre-poll alliance partners would be held on Friday to take the process of government formation further.

Kolkata doctor rape-murder: Junior doctors continue ‘fast unto death’ amid Durga Puja festivities

The junior doctors, agitating over the rape and murder of their colleague at the R.G. Kar hospital, continued their ‘fast unto death’ for the fifth day on Thursday (October 10, 2024) amid the Durga Puja festivities across West Bengal. At 9.30 a.m., the fast by the nine junior doctors of various medical colleges entered its 108th hour. The junior doctors began the fast unto death on Saturday (October 5,2024) evening at the Dorina Crossing in Dharmatala in the heart of Kolkata after ending the total cease work that had crippled healthcare services.

Samsung workers’ protest: Madras High Court closes habeas corpus petition

The Madras High Court on Wednesday (October 9, 2024) closed a habeas corpus petition (HCP) related to the arrest of eight persons involved in the ongoing protest by a section of employees of Samsung India at Sunguvarchatram in Sriperumbudur near Chennai. Justices P.B. Balaji and G. Arul Murugan recorded the statement of Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) A. Damodaran that the eight employees, arrested on Tuesday (October 8, 2024), were released after a judicial magistrate refused to remand them to judicial custody.

Israeli troops fire at three UNIFIL positions in southern Lebanon, U.N. source says

Israeli troops opened fire at three positions held by U.N. peacekeepers in southern Lebanon on Thursday (October 10, 2024), according to a U.N. source who was not immediately able to specify the type of fire. The source said one of the locations fired at was UNIFIL’s main base at Naqoura. There was no official statement from UNIFIL or immediate comment from the Israeli military.

Hurricane Milton: More than 1.5 million without power as the Category-3 storm slams Florida, causes deaths and flooding

Hurricane Milton crashed into the U.S. State of Florida as a Category-3 storm on Wednesday (October 9, 2024), pounding the coast with ferocious winds of over 100 mph (160 kph), heavy rain and producing a series of tornadoes around the state. Tampa avoided a direct hit. The cyclone had maximum sustained winds of 120 mph (205 kph) as it made landfall at 8:30 p.m. near Siesta Key, the National Hurricane Center said. Siesta Key is a prosperous strip of white-sand beaches home to 5,500 people about 70 miles (112 kilometers) south of Tampa.

Kamala Harris seeks to define herself on media, Trump pegs her to Biden policies

With less than a month to go for the U.S. elections, Democratic candidate and Vice President, Kamala Harris, has been engaged in an unusual spate of media interviews. Ms. Harris, who has not held a formal press conference since she became the presumptive nominee for her party at the end of July, is racing to let voters get better acquainted with her. Her Republic opponent, Former President Donald Trump, is much more of a known quantity. While Ms. Harris seeks to more clearly define her positions, the other side has stepped up its efforts to crystallize their definition of her – pegging Ms Harris to the Biden administration’s policies.

Ukraine President Zelenskyy meets U.K. PM and NATO leaders, seeks support for his ‘victory plan’ in war against Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived at 10 Downing St. in London on Thursday (October 10, 2024) for talks with the leaders of Britain and NATO on his “victory plan” for the war against Russia. Mr. Zelenskyy is meeting Prime Minister Keir Starmer and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, before traveling to Paris for talks with President Emmanuel Macron. Mr. Starmer said the Downing Street meetings, also attended by U.K. Defense Secretary John Healey and armed forces chief Adm. Tony Radakin, were a chance to “go through the plan, to talk in more detail”.

Sensex, Nifty close higher amid buying in heavyweight stocks, firm global cues

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty settled higher on Thursday (October 10, 2024) due to gains in banking, power and industrial stocks amid a firm trend in global markets. The 30-share Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) Sensex rose 144.31 points, or 0.18%, to settle at 81,611.41. During the day, it soared 535.74 points, or 0.65%, to hit an intra-day high of 82,002.84. The National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty increased 16.50 points, or 0.07%, to close at 24,998.45.

Rafael Nadal, 22-time Grand Slam champion, to retire from tennis after Davis Cup final

Rafael Nadal announced on Thursday (October 10, 2024) he will retire from tennis at age 38 following next month’s Davis Cup final. Nadal won 22 Grand Slam singles titles during an unprecedented era he shared with his rivals in the so-called Big Three, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic. In an announcement on social media, the Spaniard indicated his decision was related to persistent injury problems.