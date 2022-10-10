Police inspect the scene of Russian shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine, after multiple explosions rocked the city early Monday following months of relative calm. | Photo Credit: AP

Russia strikes Kyiv, multiple Ukrainian cities; many killed

Russia unleashed a lethal barrage of strikes against multiple Ukrainian cities Monday, smashing civilian targets including downtown Kyiv where at least eight people were killed. Russian President Vladimir Putin later said the strikes on Ukraine came in response to Kyiv’s “terrorist” action, including an attack on a bridge to the Moscow-controlled Crimean Peninsula. He warned that if Ukraine continues to mount “terrorist attacks” on Russia, Moscow’s response will be “tough and proportionate to the level of threats.”

Economic Sciences Nobel for trio’s research on banks and financial crises

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has decided to award the 2022 Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel to Ben S. Bernanke, Douglas W. Diamond and Philip H. Dybvig “for research on banks and financial crises.” The work for which Ben Bernanke, Douglas Diamond and Philip Dybvig are being recognised has been crucial to subsequent research that has enhanced our understanding of banks, bank regulation, banking crises and how financial crises should be managed, the academy said in its announcement.

Mulayam Singh Yadav, Samajwadi Party founder, passes away

Samajwadi Party founder and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav passed away on October 10, 2022 at Medanta Hospital, Gurugram, his son and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav said. Mulayam Singh Yadav was 82-years old. Mulayam Singh Yadav was undergoing treatment at the Medanta Hospital since August 22 and was shifted to the ICU on October 2. He was quite critical since then and was being treated in the ICU by a comprehensive team of specialists.

Uddhav Thackeray moves Delhi High Court against Election Commission order freezing Shiv Sena name, poll symbol

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction Monday approached the Delhi High Court seeking quashing of the order of Election Commission of India (ECI) freezing the party name and election symbol. The petition, filed by Mr. Thackeray, has challenged ECI’s October 8 order, contending it was passed in complete violation of principles of natural justice and without granting any hearing to the parties.

PM Modi says he is walking in footsteps of Sardar Patel, targets Nehru over Kashmir

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel resolved issues of the merger of other princely states, but “one person” could not resolve the Kashmir issue, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, in a veiled attack on India’s first PM Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. Addressing a rally in Gujarat’s Anand district ahead of the State Assembly elections due this year-end, Mr. Modi said he was able to resolve the long-pending Kashmir issue as he is walking in the footsteps of India’s first home minister Sardar Patel.

Russian imports | West did not supply weapons to India for decades: Jaishankar

India has a substantial inventory of Soviet and Russian-origin weapons because the Western countries opted a military dictatorship in the region as its preferred partner and did not supply weapons to New Delhi for decades, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said in an apparent reference to Pakistan. During a joint press meet with his Australian counterpart Penny Wong in Canberra, Mr. Jaishankar also said that India and Russia have a long-standing relationship that has certainly served New Delhi’s interests well.

Malaysian PM Ismail Sabri Yaakob dissolves Parliament, calls snap polls

Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced that Parliament will be dissolved Monday, paving the way for general elections that are expected to be held in early November. The elections would come nine months before Parliament’s term expires, following calls for early polls from Mr. Ismail’s United Malays National Organization. UMNO, the biggest party in the ruling coalition, was feuding with its allies and is aiming for a big win on its own.

China imposes lockdowns as COVID-19 surges after holiday

Chinese cities were imposing fresh lockdowns and travel restrictions after the number of new daily COVID-19 cases tripled during a weeklong holiday, ahead of a major Communist Party meeting in Beijing next week. The latest lockdown started on Monday in Fenyang city in northern China’s Shanxi province after a preliminary positive case was found in citywide testing the previous day, state broadcaster CCTV reported. In the nearby Inner Mongolia region, the capital Hohhot announced that outside vehicles and passengers would be prohibited from entering the city starting Tuesday. Hohhot has recorded more than 2,000 cases over about 12 days.

U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss hands trade minister’s job to Rishi Sunak’s ally

British Prime Minister Liz Truss handed a junior trade minister’s job to an ally of her leadership rival Rishi Sunak, in a move seen as an attempt to rally the governing Conservative Party behind her and curb rebellious moves on the backbenches. Greg Hands, a vocal supporter of the former Indian-origin Chancellor, replaced Conor Burns as Minister of State in charge of Trade Policy in the Department for International Trade (DIT) after the latter was sacked recently following allegations of serious misconduct.

Sensex, Nifty settle lower amid weak global cues

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 200.18 points or 0.34% to settle at 57,991.11. During the day, it tumbled 825.61 points or 1.41% to 57,365.68. The broader NSE Nifty fell 73.65 points or 0.43% to end at 17,241.

Rupee falls 4 paise to close at all-time low of ₹82.34 against U.S. dollar

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency opened at ₹82.68, then fell further to an all-time intra-day low of ₹82.69. According to forex traders, the local unit pared initial losses on possible central bank intervention and finally settled for the day at an all-time low of ₹82.34 against the American currency, down 4 paise over its previous close.

Ind vs SA, 3rd ODI | Dhawan, Gill in focus as India look to seal series

After going down narrowly in the series-opener, the might of the Indian white-ball depth was in full display as the hosts won the second ODI comfortably to level the three-match series 1-1. But the Indian think tank would be a little concerned about the opening pair of captain Shikhar Dhawan and young Shubhman Gill. Both batters struggled in the series so far.

Harmanpreet, Rizwan win ICC Player of the Month awards for September

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Pakistan wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Rizwan won the ICC Player of the Month awards for September in women and men’s categories respectively. Harmanpreet received the award for her memorable showing in the ODI series in England. The Indian skipper beat her deputy Smriti Mandhana and Bangladesh counterpart Nigar Sultana, who also came up with some stunning displays. Among men, Rizwan defeated Indian left-arm spinner Axar Patel and Australian all-rounder Cameroon Green to claim the award. Rizwan was in stunning form in September, churning out some sizzling performances in T20Is.