The polling for the Jammu and Kashmir Phase 3 voting has concluded at 6 p.m. Udhampur district recorded the highest turnout of 72.91%, followed by Samba (72.41%), Kathua (70.53%), Jammu (66.79%), Bandipora (63.33%), Kupwara (62.76%), and Baramulla (55.73%). Among the constituencies, Chhamb in Jammu district was leading with 77.35% polling recorded in the first 10 hours. Sopore segment, once a terrorist and separatist stronghold, recorded the lowest turnout of 41.44%, according to EC data.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it will lay down guidelines for all citizens on the issue of demolition of properties and reserved its verdict on pleas which have alleged that properties, including of those accused of crime, were being demolished in several states. Observing that its directions will be applicable pan-India, the apex court said it will make it clear that merely because a person is an accused or even a convict, it can’t be a ground for demolition of property.

The investigation into the alleged use of adulterated ghee in the preparation of laddus at the temple of Lord Venkateswara has been temporarily suspended, according to Director General of Police (DGP) Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao. The Special Investigation Team (SIT), tasked with probing the matter, will await further instructions from the Supreme Court, which is set to hear the case on October 3. Addressing the media on Tuesday (October 1, 2024), the DGP disclosed that the SIT, during its three-day investigation, had gathered preliminary information regarding the procurement and tendering process of the ingredients used in the temple offerings. The team also visited the laboratory at Tirumala to assess the situation.

Above normal rainfall is expected in several parts of central, southern peninsular, and northeast India from October to December, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday (October 1, 2024). The IMD also said above-normal maximum temperatures are likely in most parts of the country in October, except for certain areas in central India and the adjoining southern peninsula. During a virtual press conference, IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said above normal rainfall is expected over the southern peninsula, covering five meteorological subdivisions — Tamil Nadu, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, Kerala, and south interior Karnataka — during the post-monsoon (northeast monsoon) season from October to December.

Agitating junior doctors of West Bengal announced a fresh cease-work protest ahead of Durga Puja on Tuesday (October 1, 2014) morning, alleging that the State government has not taken adequate steps to ensure security and safety in hospitals. In their statement on Tuesday (October 1, 2014), the West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Front (WBJDF) put forth ten demands, including the removal of the State’s Principal Health Secretary, task forces in every medical college, increased police protection in hospitals, and immediate hiring for all staff vacancies.

A public interest litigation was filed in the Delhi High Court on Tuesday (October 1, 2024) against the detention of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and several others at the Delhi border. The matter was mentioned for listing before a Bench of Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela by the counsel for the petitioner. Refusing to list the matter today itself, the court agreed to list the matter for hearing on October 3, if it is in order by 3.30 p.m.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday (October 1, 2024) accused the BJP-led Centre of attacking the Constitution and working for a handful of billionaires in the country, overlooking the poor and the Dalits. Mr. Gandhi was addressing a public meeting in Sonipat ahead of the October 5 Haryana Assembly Polls. The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that his government was only “working to serve the interests of a few big industrialists” and “doing nothing” for the welfare of the poor, Dalits, farmers and the youth.

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and several others who were detained at the Delhi border while marching to the capital to demand Sixth Schedule status for Ladakh on Tuesday (October 1, 2024) launched an indefinite fast at police stations where they have been kept. Mr. Wangchuk was leading the march, ‘Delhi Chalo Padyatra’, which began from Leh a month ago. He and around 120 others from Ladakh were detained on Monday (September 30, 2024) night.

A court in Maharashtra’s Nashik district has summoned Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in a defamation case filed against him for his alleged objectionable remarks against Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, Nashik, Deepali Parimal Kaduskar, issued a process (summons/notice) to Mr. Gandhi on September 27, noting that the “statement made against a patriotic person prima-facie seems to be defamatory.” Mr. Gandhi will have to appear either personally or through his legal representative on the next date of the case, which is yet to be decided.

The Mumbai police recorded the statement of the chief operating officer (COO) of online ticket aggregator BookMyShow in connection with a complaint alleging black marketing of tickets for shows of British rock band Coldplay, an official said on Tuesday (October 1,2024). Anil Makhija, COO of the company, appeared before officials of the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on Monday (September 30,2024) to record his statement, the official said.

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday (October 1, 2024) gave an earful to the Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing the Badlapur school sexual assault case, for its inability to apprehend the two accused school trustees. A division bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Prithviraj Chavan questioned as to how the police, that usually go to any extent to nab an accused, are unable to arrest them in this case.

Israeli forces have been carrying out raids into southern Lebanon for months, uncovering Hezbollah tunnels and weapon caches under homes and uncovering invasion plans by the group, Israeli military spokesman Daniel Hagari said on Tuesday (October 1, 2024). Mr. Hagari said the details were being declassified, hours after Israel announced a ground operation against the Hezbollah movement in southern Lebanon.

The U.S. is sending several additional Air Force fighter jet squadrons to the Middle East, beefing up what has already been an increased military presence there as the region teeters on the brink of all-out war. The additional forces would raise the total number of troops in the region to as many as 43,000. Meanwhile, Israel already started a ground operation in southern Lebanon on Tuesday (October 1, 2024) and warned Lebanese residents not to travel by vehicle in the region. Lebanese militant group Hezbollah said it targeted Israeli troop movements in northern Israel after Israel announced the start of a “limited” cross-border ground operation on Tuesday (October 1, 2024).

Dockworkers on the U.S. East Coast and Gulf Coast were expected to strike on Tuesday (October 1, 2024) morning after a midnight deadline passed with no sign of a new contract deal with port owners. The strike is forecast to halt about half the nation’s ocean shipping. The strike will block everything from food to automobile shipments across dozens of ports from Maine to Texas, in a disruption analysts warned will cost the economy billions of dollars a day, threaten jobs, and stoke inflation.

The death toll from rain-induced floods and landslips across Nepal crossed 215-mark on Tuesday (October 1, 2024), while the number of those gone missing stands at 28, officials said. The disaster, which began on Thursday (September 26, 2024), continued to cause widespread destruction in multiple provinces until Sunday (September 29, 2024), leaving thousands displaced. Large swathes of eastern and central Nepal have been inundated since Friday (September 27, 2024).

About 25 people were feared dead in Thailand on Tuesday (October 1, 2024) when a school bus carrying students and teachers on a field trip caught fire on the outskirts of the capital Bangkok, with 16 passengers hospitalised, the government said. Police could not immediately confirm the number of injuries or deaths but Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul told reporters about 25 people were believed to have been killed, without elaborating. Sixteen students and three teachers were sent to a hospital for treatment, Transport Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit said, adding the causes of the incident were still be investigated.

Ravichandran Ashwin drew first blood, Ravindra Jadeja ripped the heart out while Jasprit Bumrah put the final nail in Bangladesh’s coffin as India routed the visitors by seven wickets in the second Test to complete a record-extending 18th series win at home in Kanpur on Tuesday (October 1, 2024). It was one of the most exhilarating performance by the Indian team despite losing more than 200 overs of play with two days of complete wash-out. The outright victory consolidated India’s pole position in the ICC World Test Championship Table (WTC) with 74.24 percentage points.

