Top news of the day: India to impose reciprocal action on U.K. citizens over vaccine certification issue; CJI favours special panels to probe complaints against police and bureaucrats, and more

Vaccine certification issue | India to impose reciprocal action on U.K. citizens

British nationals will also have to undergo mandatory quarantine at home or in destination address for 10 days after arrival.

It is still unclear whether the move will help Indian tourists, students going to the country.

The CJI’s oral observation comes even as police officers are in the spotlight for committing serious crimes. Recently, the police officers in Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh have been accused of causing the death of a businessman during a raid in a hotel. In Tamil Nadu, the CBI had charged nine policemen for the custodial deaths of the father-son duo, P. Jayaraj and J. Benicks. There have been instances in which district administration officers were recorded on video physically manhandling citizens during the lockdown.

Capt. Singh counters allegations of non-performance.

The Prime Minister asserted that these missions were aimed at making the cities garbage free and water secure.

Dilip Walse-Patil says it ‘will not be a good thing’ if the former Mumbai Police Commissioner had left the country.

Commission for Air Quality and Management’s directive will enable authorities to oversee compliance ‘round the clock’.

Over 2.87 lakh students have applied for Delhi University’s undergraduate courses, down from 3.53 lakh in 2020, with the maximum number of aspirants from the CBSE.

“This group will meet periodically to align the policies and procedures expeditiously that will allow the defence industries to collaborate on cutting edge defence technologies,” a Defence Ministry statement stated. This was agreed during the Industrial Security Agreement summit held between the two sides from September 27 to October 1 in New Delhi.

The People’s Liberation Army flew 18 J-16 fighter jets as well as two H-6 bombers, among other planes. Taiwan deployed air patrol forces in response and tracked the Chinese aircraft on its air defense systems, the island’s Defence Ministry said in a statement.

Tata Group and SpiceJet’s Ajay Singh have submitted their bids for taking over the cash-strapped carrier.

Data | Rising crude oil prices further burdens Indian consumers

The Centre has raked in nearly ₹16 lakh crore through excise duty on petroleum products between FY15 and FY21.

Bajaj Finserv was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding over 3% , followed by Maruti, Bharti Airtel, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finance and HDFC.

Mandhana became the first Indian woman to hit a century in day-night Tests.

IPL 2021 | Chance for Delhi to bounce back against struggling Mumbai

Delhi Capitals will look to bounce back, while a struggling Mumbai Indians unit will hope to hold on to their new-found momentum in Sharjah on October 2.

Former champions Chennai Super Kings would look to ensure that the momentum remains intact when they take on a struggling Rajasthan Royals in Abu Dhabi on October 2.