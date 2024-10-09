Nobel Prize in chemistry awarded to David Baker, Demis Hassabis and John Jumper for work on ‘protein research’

The Nobel Prize for Chemistry 2024 was shared by David Baker “for computational protein design” along with Demis Hassabis and John M. Jumper “for protein structure prediction,” the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences announced on Wednesday (October 9, 2024). Last year the Nobel Prize for Chemistry was jointly awarded to Moungi G. Bawendi, Louis E. Brus and Alexei I. Ekimov for the discovery and synthesis of quantum dots.

Allies ask Congress to introspect after Haryana, J&K results

Urging the Congress to “introspect” over the Assembly election results declared on Tuesday (October 8, 2024) the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) parties said that Congress’s “over confidence” and “arrogance” led to their defeat in Haryana and modest performance in Jammu and Kashmir. The strongest criticism came from Shiv Sena (UBT), which indicates trouble ahead during the negotiations within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Maharashtra . Speaking in Mumbai to reporters, senior Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut said that the poll outcome could have been different if there was an overarching alliance in place in Haryana.

Congress statement on Haryana Assembly election results unheard of in a democratic system, says ECI

The Election Commission on Wednesday (October 9, 2024) dubbed the ‘Haryana results unacceptable’ statement of senior Congress leaders as “unheard in the rich democratic heritage” of the country and far from a legitimate part of free speech. In a letter to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, the EC said such remarks by party leaders Jairam Ramesh and Pawan Khera move towards “an undemocratic rejection of the will of the people” expressed in accordance with the statutory and regulatory electoral framework.

Haryana Assembly election: Congress analysing ‘unexpected’ results, says Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday (October 9, 2024) said the party was analysing the “unexpected” results in Haryana and will apprise the Election Commission about complaints received from various constituencies of the State. In his first reaction after the shock defeat in Haryana, the former Congress president also thanked the people of Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir for their support.

Setback in Haryana won’t affect Congress in Maharashtra; party to contest 110-115 seats: Nana Patole

The electoral setback for the Congress in Haryana will have ‘zero’ impact on its prospects in Maharashtra, which heads to the polls in mid-November, according to State Congress president Nana Patole. The political dynamics in the two States are fundamentally different and the Congress (in Maharashtra) has a strong counter-narrative that resonates with the voters beyond simple Opposition to the ruling BJP.

Bullet-riddled body of missing Territorial Army jawan found in Anantnag

Security forces on Wednesday (October 9, 2024) recovered the bullet-ridden body of a missing soldier from Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said in Anantnag. The body of Territorial Army jawan Hilal Ahmad Bhat, who was reported missing on Tuesday (October 8, 2024) from Shah, was recovered from Sanglan forest area in Utrasoo area of Anantnag, the officials said. They said the body has been taken to a hospital for medical formalities. Security forces had launched a massive search operation to trace the jawan.

Congress a factory for ‘spreading hatred’; BJP will secure a bigger victory in Maharashtra: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (October 9, 2024) said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured a victory in the Haryana Assembly polls, and in Maharashtra, they aim to achieve an even larger triumph. He criticised the Congress, calling it an irresponsible party and a “factory for spreading hatred,” accusing it of attempting to divide Hindus and fuel communal tensions.

Junior doctors in Kolkata ‘fast-unto-death’ demanding justice for R.G. Kar medic, workplace security enters fifth day

Junior doctors continued their ‘fast-unto-death’ for the fifth consecutive day on Wednesday (October 9, 2024), demanding justice for the R.G. Kar rape murder victim and workplace safety. Doctors Snigdha Hazra, Tanaya Panja and Anustup Mukhopadhyay of Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, Arnab Mukhopadhyay of SSKM, Pulastha Acharya of NRS Medical College and Hospital and Sayantani Ghosh Hazra of KPC Medical College are staging the ‘fast-unto-death’ since Saturday (October 5, 2024) evening and were joined by Aniket Mahato of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on Sunday (October 6, 2024).

Delhi High Court seeks police stand on denial to Sonam Wangchuk’s protest at Jantar Mantar

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday (October 9, 2024) sought the stand of Delhi police on a plea seeking permission for climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and others to hold a peaceful protest at the city’s Jantar Mantar. A Bench of Justices Prathiba M. Singh and Amit Sharma issued notice on the plea filed by Apex Body Leh to the police and the Delhi Government and sought their responses. “Let response to the petition be filed,” said the Bench and posted the hearing on October 22.

Samsung workers’ protest: Minister says Tamil Nadu government ‘not trying to curb rights’

Tension prevailed near Sunguvarchatram in Sriperumbudur near Chennai on Wednesday (October 9, 2024) as employees of Samsung India continued their protest for the 31st day, with the police cracking down on the workers by arresting them and dispersing them from the protest site. Sources said that earlier, at around midnight, 10 office-bearers of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions-backed Samsung workers’ union were arrested by the police at their homes amid resistance from the workers. The pandal that they had erected for the protest was also dismantled in the night without any notice.

Delhi High Court grants time to Subramanian Swamy to place documents in Rahul Gandhi’s citizenship matter

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday (October 9, 2024) granted BJP leader Subramanian Swamy time to file a copy of petition pending before the Allahabad High Court on the issue of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s citizenship. The Court was informed by Mr. Swamy that he had obtained the copy of the petition and the prayers in that matter are different from that of his pleadings. A Bench of Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela asked the petitioner to file the documents in electronic form in compliance with its last order and listed his plea for further hearing on November 6.

Chennai air show deaths: AIADMK lodges complaint with National Human Rights Commission

The secretary of the AIADMK’s advocates wing, I.S. Inbadurai, in a complaint to the National Human Rights Commission’s chairperson [Vijaya Bharathi Sayani], called for a “full and independent” inquiry into the “mismanagement and failure of” the Tamil Nadu government that led to the death of five “innocent persons” at the Indian Air Force (IAF) air show in Chennai on Sunday (October 6, 2024). Meanwhile, the ADMK Workers’ Rights Retrieval Committee coordinator O. Panneerselvam on Tuesday (October 8, 2024) contrasted the crowd management carried out by the AIADMK regime during the Jallikattu agitation on the Marina in January 2017, when he was Chief Minister, with that of the present DMK regime after Sunday’s air show.

Two people killed in northern Israel by Hezbollah rocket fire: medics

Two people were killed on Wednesday (October 9, 2024) in a northern Israel town that was hit by rocket fire from Hezbollah in Lebanon, Israeli authorities said. Israel’s ambulance service said that a man and a woman had been killed in the town of Kirya Shmona. The military said about 20 projectiles had been launched from Lebanon in the barrage.

TikTok designed to be addictive to kids, causes them harm: U.S. States’ lawsuits

More than a dozen States and the District of Columbia filed lawsuits against TikTok on Tuesday (October 8, 2024), saying that the popular short-form video app is designed to be addictive to kids and harms their mental health. The lawsuits stem from a national investigation into TikTok, which was launched in March 2022 by a bipartisan coalition of attorneys general from many States, including New York, California, Kentucky, and New Jersey. All of the complaints were filed in State courts.

ASEAN leaders meet in Laos as Thailand PM urges Myanmar engagement ahead of election

Southeast Asian leaders met in Laos on Wednesday (October 9, 2024) for a summit expected to seek ways to address the worsening civil war in Myanmar, with Thailand calling for heightened engagement ahead of a planned election by the country’s embattled military rulers. Chaos has prevailed in Myanmar since a 2021 military coup sparked a nationwide rebellion and a civil war that has ravaged the nation of 55 million. The ruling junta has so far refused to hold talks with its opponents, whom it calls terrorists.

RBI Monetary Policy Committee meeting: policy rate unchanged at 6.5% for 10th time in a row

The Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on Wednesday (October 9, 2024) decided to keep the policy repo rate unchanged at 6.50% for the 10th consecutive time. Of the six members of the MPC, five voted in favour of the decision, which is aimed at taming inflation. The last time the MPC had increased rates to 6.5% was in February 2023. Taking various factors into consideration the MPC has projected real GDP growth for 2024-25 to 7.2%. This number remains unchanged from the last projection. Also, taking various factors into consideration, the CPI inflation for 2024-25 has been projected at 4.5%, the same as projected in the previous policy.

RBI projects 7.2% GDP growth for FY25, CPI inflation to moderate at 4.5%

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has projected India’s real GDP growth for FY25 at 7.2 per cent, while CPI inflation for the fiscal year is expected to moderate to 4.5 per cent, post Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting on Wednesday (October 9, 2024). Mr. Das said, “Real GDP growth for 2024-25 is projected at 7.2 per cent. With Q2 at 7 per cent, Q3 at 7.4 per cent and Q4 7.4 per cent. Real GDP growth for Q1 of next financial year that is 2025-26 is projected at 7.3 per cent and the risks are evenly balanced.

Tennis-Out! Wimbledon calls time on line judges in favour of electronic system

Wimbledon will break with tradition and replace line judges with electronic line calling from next year’s championships, the All England Club confirmed on Wednesday (October 9, 2024). The sight of immaculately-dressed line judges standing or crouching at the side and back of the grass courts has been a feature at the Grand Slam for 147 years. Electronic line calling was first used as an experiment at the ATP Next Gen Finals in Milan in 2017 and was adopted more widely during the COVID-19 pandemic. It will be used on all courts across ATP Tour events from 2025.