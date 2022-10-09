Rajendra Pal Gautam said that after he participated in the event, he had noticed that the BJP had been targeting Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and the AAP over his participation. File. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Delhi Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam resigns after controversy over religious conversion event

Sharing his resignation on twitter, Delhi Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam said that after he participated at an event, in which around 10,000 people converted to Buddhism, he had noticed that the BJP had been targeting Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and the AAP over his participation which saddened him. “I will continue to work for the party to strengthen India and will follow the teachings of Babasaheb Ambedkar all my life. The BJP has a problem with me following the teaching of Babasaheb Ambedkar and is using this to play dirty politics… I do not wish that due to me my leader Mr. Kejriwal and my party are harmed in anyway,” he said in his resignation letter.

‘Muslims use condoms the most, population on decline’: Owaisi on RSS chief’s remarks

“Muslims population is not increasing. Don’t have any tension on that. Our population is declining... Muslims’ children TFR (total fertility rate) is declining. You know who is maintaining more spacing between two children? Muslims are maintaining. Who is using condoms the most? This is to inform you that we are using. Mohan Bhagwat will not talk about it,” AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said, responding to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s earlier remarks on “population imbalance”.

Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena gives three choices for poll symbol — trident, rising sun or burning torch

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction has submitted the trishul (trident), mashaal (torch) and the ‘rising sun’ to the Election Commission of India as alternatives for a new party symbol, Thackeray camp loyalist MP Arvind Sawant said. “We will never forsake our claim over the bow and arrow symbol. That symbol is rightfully ours,” Mr. Sawant said, while accusing the ECI of acting under the BJP’s pressure.

Jaishankar raises difficulties faced by Indian students in New Zealand with Kiwi leadership

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said that he has urged New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta to take a sympathetic view on the difficulties faced by Indian students, who were impacted during the COVID-19 pandemic. Mr. Jaishankar, who is in Wellington on his first visit to New Zealand as the External Affairs Minister, said this while interacting with the Indian community during the inauguration of the new Indian High Commission Chancery in Wellington.

DNA mismatch won’t absolve accused: Karnataka High Court

The Karnataka High Court said, “The alleged act has not at all happened cannot be the inference that can be drawn due to a DNA sample coming in favour of the petitioner. Mere production of DNA sample report before this court would not mean that it has to be taken as gospel truth without examination or cross-examination of the doctor who has rendered such opinion.” The court rejected the petition of a 43-year-old bus conductor who is accused of raping and impregnating a 12-year-old relative. He rushed to the High Court, seeking quashing of the case after a DNA test showed that his blood sample and that of the foetus did not match. The accused is a resident of Mysuru. He has been charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Contest with Tharoor is for betterment of country and Congress: Mallikarjun Kharge

“This is an internal election. It is like two brothers at home, who are not fighting, but placing their points of view and trying to persuade each other,” Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said about his contest with Shashi Tharoor for the post of the party president, during an interaction with party delegates at Congress office in Srinagar, where he sought their support.

NCPCR to seek NIA probe into Dumka girl’s killing

Apex child rights body NCPCR will recommend an investigation by the NIA into the murder of the class 12 girl in Jharkhand’s Dumka district who was set ablaze as she spurned advances by the accused, its chairperson Priyank Kanoongo said. He alleged that social media campaigns funded by Bangladesh organisations were on to prove that the girl was not a minor despite her documents saying so. Mr. Kanoongo and his team had visited Dumka to probe the death of the girl who was set on fire on August 23 allegedly by Shahrukh for spurning his advances. She succumbed to the injuries on August 28, triggering widespread outrage.

Many BJP cadres in Gujarat secretly support AAP and want to see their party’s defeat, claims Kejriwal

“Many BJP leaders and workers meet me and secretly ask me to do something to defeat the ruling party. I would like to tell all the BJP workers and leaders who want to defeat their party to work secretly for AAP,” Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said at a rally in tribal-dominated Valsad district in Gujarat, where Assembly polls are slated to be held in the next couple of months. Targeting the BJP over the posters that surfaced in several Gujarat cities on Oct. 8 in which he was termed as “anti-Hindu”, the AAP’s national convener said those behind the posters were “demons and descendants of Kans”.

Gujarat Congress MLA attacked by BJP functionary; FIR registered

Gujarat Congress MLA and tribal leader Anant Patel was injured after he was allegedly attacked by a local BJP functionary and his supporters in Navsari district, police said on Sunday. The incident took place on Saturday evening and an FIR was registered at Khergam police station in the wee hours of Sunday in which Mr. Patel accused local BJP leader Babu Ahir, who is the district panchayat president, and his supporters of attacking him after being upset over a song sung in Mr. Patel’s support at a garba event. Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi condemned the attack on Mr. Patel, who has been leading an agitation against the Centre’s Par-Tapi-Narmada link project in Gujarat, and claimed it was a result of the “anger of the BJP government”.

Crimea bridge resumes traffic after blast, Russia appoints new Ukraine war commander

The 19-kilometre (12-mile) bridge was hit by a blast around dawn on October 8, killing three people, setting several oil tankers ablaze and collapsing two car lanes, Russian investigators said. The explosion drew celebrations from Ukrainians and others on social media, but Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made no direct mention of it in his nightly address and officials made no claim of responsibility.

Dozens killed, hurt in Zaporizhzhia city shelling, says Ukraine’s military

Dozens of people have been killed or injured in overnight shelling in the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia, the general staff of Ukraine’s armed forces said. “Overnight, the Russian occupiers cynically struck the residential buildings and civil infrastructure,” the military’s central command said on its Facebook page.

Direct tax revenues up 16.3% at ₹7.45 lakh crore

India’s net Direct tax collections in 2022-23 have risen to ₹7.45 lakh crore, more than half this year’s Budget targets by October 8, rising 16.3% over the tax inflows during the same period a year ago, the Finance Ministry said on October 9, 2022. Based on provisional data, net personal income tax collections grew 17.35%, rising faster than corporate income tax collections that were up 16.29% net of refunds. Securities Transaction Tax (STT) collections combined with personal income tax receipts, grew at a more moderate 16.25%.

Aus vs Eng T20 series | England win first T20I against Australia in a high-scoring thriller

England went one up in their three-match Twenty20 series against Australia with a thrilling eight-run win in Perth on Sunday. After Australia were set an imposing 209 for victory, the home side at one stage looked like pulling off an unlikely win on the back of a fine 73 from David Warner and some big hitting from Marcus Stoinis. But some inspired fast bowling in the latter stages from Mark Wood (3-34) and Sam Curran (2-35) saw England home as Australia finished their 20 overs eight runs short.

Djokovic takes 90th career title with Astana victory

Novak Djokovic claimed the 90th title of his career and the fourth of 2022 with a dominant straight-sets victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas in the ATP final in Astana on Sunday. The 35-year-old Djokovic triumphed 6-3, 6-4 in 75 minutes to add to the trophies he won this season in Israel, Rome, and at Wimbledon. It was the ninth consecutive match victory for the fourth seed, who guaranteed himself a spot at the 2022 ATP Finals as a result of the win.