Xinjiang not a human rights issue, says Beijing

China on Saturday defended its policies in Xinjiang and said issues there were “not related to human rights”, a day after India called for the human rights of the people of the region to be “respected and guaranteed”. India was among the countries that did not vote in favour of a West-led United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) draft resolution on Xinjiang that failed to pass this week. China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said Beijing had “noted” reports on India’s abstention as well as the MEA’s statement. “I want to stress that the issues related to Xinjiang are not related to human rights and are about countering violent terrorism, radicalisation, and separatism,” Ms. Mao said. “Thanks to strenuous efforts, there was no violent terrorist incident in Xinjiang for over five consecutive years.”

3 killed, key Russian supply route damaged in Crimea bridge blast

An explosion caused the partial collapse of a bridge linking the Crimean Peninsula with Russia on October 8, damaging a key supply artery for the Kremlin's faltering war effort in southern Ukraine. Three people were killed in the blast, Russian authorities said. The speaker of Crimea's Kremlin-backed regional parliament immediately accused Ukraine, though Moscow didn't apportion blame. Ukrainian officials have repeatedly threatened to strike the bridge and some lauded the attack, but Kyiv stopped short of claiming responsibility.

Petition on audio verification of VVPAT slips for blind voters sets off debate

A petition admitted by the Supreme Court last month that called for the introduction of technology to allow blind voters to verify their votes has set off a debate, with some disability rights activists raising concerns over the practical issues that may crop up. On September 23, the apex court admitted the petition filed by Mumbai-based activist Akshay Bajad that suggested that image text to speech (ITTS) conversion software be added to the Electronic Voting Machines and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) units used for elections. The court ordered notices to be sent to the respondents, the Election Commission of India and the Law Ministry, to be replied by October 21.

Land-for-job scam | Nothing in the case, says Nitish Kumar on CBI’s charge sheet against Lalu Prasad

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar came forward to defend alliance partner Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family members after investigating agency CBI filed charge sheet against 16 accused persons, including Mr. Prasad and his family members, in alleged land-for-job scam. “I’ve seen everything. There is nothing in the case. It happened only because we’ve (JD-U and RJD) come together again. What happened five years ago...they found nothing but they do whatever they feel like, what can we do?”, Mr. Kumar said. Meanwhile, the CBI questioned the private secretary of Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav in connection with alleged land-for-jobs scam in the Railways when his father Lalu Prasad was the minister, officials said.

When asked about poll strategist Prashant Kishor, he said, “I didn’t call him, he had come on his own.” A few days after the meeting, Mr. Kishor said he was offered by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to “lead his party” in the meeting but he refused. “It’s false. Let him speak whatever he wants, we’ve nothing to do with it. Once he told me to merge my party with the Congress” Mr. Kumar said while throwing guffaw on his face. “He has now gone to the BJP and is acting on their behalf”, Mr. Kumar quipped.

Amit Shah seeks five years to make Assam flood-free

Union Home Minister Amit Shah sought five years’ time to fully solve the perennial flood problem in Assam and said the government is striving to make the natural calamity a part of history. Addressing a BJP workers’ meeting after inaugurating the party’s newly constructed State office in Guwahati, Mr. Shah said an “ambitious” flood mitigation project is being prepared at the moment.

Be it Adani, Ambani or Jay Shah, we welcome all: Rajasthan CM Gehlot

Condemning the BJP for mocking the Congress after he lavished praise on industrialist Gautam Adani during the Invest Rajasthan summit, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said it was not a private programme and 3,000 delegates attended it. Be it Mr. Adani or Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s son Jay Shah, Rajasthan will welcome all because it wants investment and employment, Mr. Gehlot said. “It is not a private event, it is an investors’ summit. Are 3,000 delegates (who attended the summit) of the Congress?” Mr. Gehlot asked, asserting their ideologies could be that of the Congress or the BJP.

Two more Palestinians killed in Israeli military raid in West Bank

Israeli soldiers shot and killed two Palestinians on Saturday in an exchange of fire that erupted during a military raid in the West Bank, according to Israeli and Palestinian accounts, in the latest confrontation that has made 2022 the deadliest year of violence in the occupied territory since 2015. The raid occurred in the Jenin refugee camp in the northern West Bank, the site of repeated clashes between Israeli forces and local gunmen and residents. The camp is known as a stronghold of Palestinian militants and the army often operates there.

China lashes out at latest U.S. export controls on chips

China on Saturday criticized the latest U.S. decision to tighten export controls that would make it harder for China to obtain and manufacture advanced computing chips, calling it a violation of international economic and trade rules that will “isolate and backfire” on the U.S. “Out of the need to maintain its sci-tech hegemony, the U.S. abuses export control measures to maliciously block and suppress Chinese companies,” said Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning. “It will not only damage the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies, but also affect American companies’ interests,” she said.

Women’s Asia Cup | Tight spells from spinners, Shafali’s fifty help India defeat Bangladesh by 59 runs

After an indifferent batting show in the defeat against Pakistan, the ‘Women In Blue’ put up a much improved performance scoring 159 for 5, largely due to a 96-run opening stand between Shafali and stand-in skipper Smriti Mandhana (47 off 38 balls). Credit also goes to Jemimah Rodrigues, whose 35 not out off just 24 balls helped the Indian team score nearly 160. Bangladesh managed 100 for 7 at the end of 20 overs and never looked like being in the hunt for a victory.

Ind vs SA, ODI series | Washington Sundar replaces injured Deepak Chahar

Washington Sundar replaced injured Deepak Chahar in India’s squad for the remaining two ODIs against South Africa. The second ODI will be played on Sunday in Ranchi with the Proteas leading the three match series 1-0. “The All-India Senior Selection Committee named Washington Sundar as replacement for Deepak Chahar for the remainder of the ODI series against South Africa.