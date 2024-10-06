Chennai IAF air show 2024: Breathtaking display dominate Marina sky

A spectacular aerial display showcasing the prowess and manoeuvrability of the Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft over the iconic Marina sky captivated the hearts of Chennaiites who turned up in thousands on a sultry Sunday (October 6, 2024) and witnessed the IAF’s range of new aircraft including Rafale, roar in action. About 50 aircraft including the supersonic fighter jets Rafale indulged in a formation showering flares. Heritage aircraft Dakota and Harvard, Tejas, SU-30, and Sarang, also, participated in the aerial salute.

I will campaign for PM Modi in Delhi Assembly election if he makes electricity free in all 22 States under BJP: Arvind Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday (October 6, 2024) said he will campaign for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Delhi Assembly elections due in February 2025, if the Prime Minister makes electricity free in all 22 States in which the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is in power. “I want to tell Modi ji, next September you will turn 75 and retire. You have one more year left. I challenge Modiji, in the next one year, in your 22 States, fix the schools or make electricity free. I want to tell Modiji, just do one thing, in February Delhi elections are due. In all 22 States make electricity free before February, then I will campaign for Modi ji during Delhi elections,” Mr. Kejriwal said while addressing people at ‘Janta Ki Adalat’ programme of the AAP.

₹1,814 crore mephedrone, its raw materials seized from Bhopal factory; two held

Authorities have seized mephedrone (MD) drug valued at ₹1,814 crore and its raw materials from a factory on the outskirts of Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal and arrested two persons in this connection, officials said on Sunday (October 6, 2024). Total 907.09 kg of mephedrone, both in solid and liquid forms, was seized in the raid and search operation carried out jointly by the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Delhi, at the factory located in Bagroda industrial estate near Bhopal on Saturday, they said.

Delhi drug seizure case: Police recovers cocaine worth ₹10 crore from Amritsar, one held

The Special Cell of Delhi Police, probing a nearly ₹5,600-crore drug seizure case, has recovered cocaine worth ₹10 crore from Punjab’s Amritsar and apprehended a man, officials on Sunday (October 6, 2024) said. The accused was planning to flee the country.

Maldives President Muizzu arrives in New Delhi for first bilateral visit

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu and First Lady of Maldives, Sajidha Mohamed arrived in New Delhi on Sunday (October 6, 2024), for his first bilateral visit to India. During this visit, President Muizzu will hold meetings with President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior officials.

Teenage girl gang-raped in Vadodara in presence of male friend

A teenage girl was allegedly raped by two unidentified persons, whose accomplice restrained her male friend, on a deserted stretch on the outskirts of Gujarat’s Vadodara city, police said on Saturday (October 5, 204). The alleged crime was committed on a Navratri night when revellers come out in large numbers to participate in garba events organised throughout the city. The survivor told the police that she had gone out to meet her childhood male friend at the city’s Laxmipura area at around 11 p.m., said Rohan Anand, Superintendent of Police – Vadodara (rural).

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Junior doctors in Kolkata continue indefinite hunger strike demanding justice

Agitating junior doctors demanding justice for the deceased woman trainee doctor of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital and workplace safety continued their hunger strike until death on Sunday (October 6, 2024) in the central part of the city’s Dharmatala area. Several senior doctors, who have been at the protest site since Saturday (October 6, 2024) night, are also planning to join their junior counterparts in the hunger strike.

Manipur Police recovers 80% of firearms looted during Ukhrul violence

“Sixteen firearms looted by a mob from the Ukhrul police station in Manipur were recovered,” police said on Saturday (October 5, 2024). Addressing a press conference, Inspector General (Operations) IK Muivah said on Saturday (October 5, 2024) that during the clash between two villages on Wednesday (October 2, 2024), an agitated mob stormed into the police station and looted 20 firearms. “With the cooperation of the security forces, civil society organisations (CSO), and community leaders, 80% of the weapons have now been recovered,” he said.

Inflammatory remarks on Prophet Muhammad: Thane police register case against priest Yati Narsinghanand

“The Thane police in Maharashtra have registered an FIR against controversial priest Yati Narsinghanand, who is already facing multiple cases, over his alleged objectionable remarks against Prophet Muhammad,” officials said on Sunday (October 6, 2024.) The seer allegedly made the objectionable remarks during a programme held at Hindi Bhavan in Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) on September 29, as per the police. Based on complaint by the president of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), the Mumbra police in Thane registered a case against him on October 3.

Seven die in a fire at Mumbai’s Chembur, CM Eknath Shinde announces high-level probe

At least seven members of a family, including three children, died in a fire that broke out on the ground floor of a multi-storey building in Mumbai on Sunday (October 6, 2024). The fire at Siddharth Colony in Chembur was allegedly caused by a short circuit. Preliminary information received from civic officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation indicated the incident took place at around 5.20 a.m. The fire started in a shop on the ground floor that contained electric wiring and installation material, and spread to other household appliances. The fire later reached the upper floors, where all the seven family members lived, BMC officials said.

BJP stoking communal tensions in Goa, its attempts will not go unchallenged: Rahul Gandhi

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Sunday (October 6, 2024) accused the BJP of deliberately stoking communal tensions in Goa and asserted that the ruling party’s attempts will not go unchallenged as the people of the state and the whole of India “see through this divisive agenda”. In a post on X, Mr. Gandhi said Goa’s appeal lies in its natural beauty and the warmth and hospitality of its diverse and harmonious people.

Amethi murder case: Prime accused shifted to district jail in Uttar Pradesh’s Raebareli

“Chandan Verma, accused of killing a Dalit family in Amethi, has been shifted to the district jail in Raebareli,” officials said on Sunday (October 6, 2024.) Verma (35), who was arrested on Friday (October 4, 2024), was shot by the police on his leg on Saturday (October 5, 2024) while they were trying to recover the pistol he allegedly used in the killing. He was admitted to the hospital from where he was shifted to the district jail on Saturday evening. Verma was produced before the court on Saturday evening and sent to jail. Jail Superintendent Aman Kumar said Verma reached the jail at around 8 p.m. on Saturday (October 5, 2024).

Two stranded foreign mountaineers in Uttarakhand safely rescued after three-day ordeal

Two foreign women mountaineers, who were stranded at a height of 6,015m on way to the Chaukhamba III peak in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district, were rescued on Sunday (October 6, 2024) morning, the District Disaster Management Centre in Gopeshwar said. The mountaineers — Michelle Theresa Dvorak from the USA and Fay Jane Manners from the United Kingdom — were stranded since Thursday (October 3, 2024).

Ex-Jharkhand CM Champai Soren hospitalised

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren was hospitalised following blood sugar-related complications, an official said on Sunday (October 6, 2024). He was admitted to the Tata Main Hospital in Jamshedpur around 9 p.m. on Saturday (October 5, 2024) after “his blood sugar dipped and he felt dizzy,” a close aide of the former CM said. Tata Main Hospital GM Dr. Sudhir Rai told PTI that Mr. Soren’s condition was stable and improving.

Punjab AAP leader shot at; party blames Akali Dal member

A local Aam Aadmi Party leader was shot at in Punjab’s Fazilka district with the ruling party and MLA Jagdeep Kamboj accusing a leader of the Shiromani Akali Dal of opening the fire. The incident took place following an altercation between Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Mandeep Singh Brar and some Akali workers outside the office of block development and panchayat officer in Fazilka’s Jalalabad on Saturday, police said. Mr. Brar sustained a bullet injury in his chest in the incident. He is the candidate for the post of sarpanch from Muhammad Wala village.

Denied permission for Jantar Mantar, Sonam Wangchuk seeks alternative venue for fast

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk on Sunday (October 6, 2024) expressed his frustration on being denied permission to sit on a fast demanding Sixth Schedule status for Ladakh at the Jantar Mantar in the national capital, and sought an alternative. Sharing a copy of the letter sent by Delhi Police rejecting his request for sitting on a fast at the Jantar Mantar, Wangchuk, in a post on X, said, “Another rejection, another frustration. Finally this morning we got this rejection letter for the officially designated place for protests.” In the letter, Delhi Police said the request was received at a “very short notice”, and no specific time frame was mentioned about the gathering.

Intense Israeli bombing rocks Beirut ahead of war anniversary

A huge fireball lit up the night sky and plumes of smoke rose over south Beirut early Sunday (October 6, 2024) as Israel unleashed intense airstrikes targeting Hezbollah, nearly a year since the Gaza war erupted. Israeli forces were on high alert ahead of Monday’s anniversary of Hamas’s October 7 attack, which sparked the war. After a devastating year-long conflict in Gaza, Israel has now shifted its focus to northwards to Hezbollah, Hamas’s Iran-backed ally in Lebanon.

Thousands join pro-Palestinian rallies around the globe as October 7 anniversary nears

Police used tear gas and water cannons to disperse violent demonstrators in Rome as tens of thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters took to the streets in major European cities and around the globe on Saturday (October 5, 2024) to call for a cease-fire as the first anniversary of the Hamas attacks on Israel approached. Huge rallies were held in several European cities, with gatherings expected to continue over the weekend and peak on Monday (October 7, 2024) the date of the anniversary.

Amid ongoing protests by ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s party, mobile services remain suspended in Rawalpindi, Islamabad for third day

The mobile phone services remained suspended in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad for the third day, continuing on Sunday (October 6, 2024) amid the ongoing unrest due to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest in the federal capital, Geo News reported. At other locations, such as Sri Nagar Highway, Zero Point, and Faisal Avenue, containers are in position, and the Faizabad Interchange has partially opened. Meanwhile, Punjab police officers continue to remain stationed at various locations throughout the garrison town, raising the level of security. Road closures made it difficult for the people of Islamabad to commute. In the federal capital, trade and business remained closed as well.

Trump, along with Elon Musk, addresses thousands where he was shot at in failed assassination bid

Former U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday (October 6, 2024) returned to Butler, a city in Pennsylvania where he narrowly escaped an assassination bid 12 weeks ago, and addressed thousands of his supporters in this key battleground state, urging them to elect him as the next President of the United States. Joined by high-profile figures like Tesla owner Elon Musk and his running mate, Senator J.D. Vance, Mr. Trump (78) made a passionate plea to “defeat” Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic candidate in the November 5 presidential poll.

Women’s T20 World Cup: Indian women stutter but beat Pakistan in crucial encounter

Chasing 106, a seemingly easy target, Indian women made it difficult for themselves against Pakistan women in the ICC Women’s Twenty20 match in Dubai on Sunday (October 6, 2024). Indian women lost Smriti Mandhana (7) early but Shafali Verma (32) and Jemimah Rodrigues (23) had to face some tough bowling from Pakistani women.