Former policeman kills 24 children, 13 others in mass shooting at Thailand daycare centre

A former policeman killed 37 people including 24 children in a gun rampage at a daycare centre in Thailand on Thursday, later shooting dead his wife and child at their home before turning his weapon on himself, police officials said. At least 37 people were killed in the attack, according to police spokesman Archayon Kraithong. Another 12 people were wounded. At least 24 of the dead were children, mostly preschoolers.

Nobel Prize in literature goes to French author Annie Ernaux

The 2022 Nobel Prize in Literature is awarded to the French author Annie Ernaux “for the courage and clinical acuity with which she uncovers the roots, estrangements and collective restraints of personal memory.” Ms. Ernaux believes in the liberating force of writing. Her work is uncompromising and written in plain language, scraped clean, the academy said.

Remarks against President Droupadi Murmu | National Commission for Women summons Congress leader Udit Raj

The National Commission for Women has summoned Congress leader Udit Raj over his remark against President Droupadi Murmu. The President had recently said Gujarat manufactures 76% of salt produced in the country. “It can be said that all countrymen eat Gujarat’s salt,” she had said. The western State produces nearly 80% of the salt consumed in India. Referring to the remark, Udit Raj posted a strongly-worded tweet on October 5, saying, “No country should get a President like Droupadi Murmu. This is height of sycophancy. She says 70% of people eat Gujarat’s salt. Spend your life eating salt, then you will know the truth.” The commission called the his comment “extremely condemnable and shameful.”

5 students among 9 dead as school trip vehicle rams KSRTC bus in Kerala

In a gruesome accident, nine people were killed and more than 50 others injured when a tourist bus carrying school children rammed into a KSRTC bus at Vadakkenchery in the district in the early hours of Thursday. Five of the dead were students of the Baselios Vidyanikethan School, Vettikkal, Mulanthuruthy, Kochi. The tourist bus was carrying 42 students and five teachers of the school to Ooty. The accident took place when the tourist bus attempted to overtake a car. After ramming the KSRTC bus, the tourist bus overturned and landed in a marshy area.

Uttarakhand avalanche | Six more bodies recovered from site

Six more bodies were recovered in the evening on October 6, two days after a team of climbers from the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering (NIM) were trapped by an avalanche in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi, the institute said. 13 mountaineers are still believed to be missing. The avalanche hit Draupadi Ka Danda II peak at a height of 17,000 feet on October 4 when the team was returning after summiting. According to the NIM, the recovery of six more bodies takes the number of bodies retrieved so far to 16 after five were recovered on October 6 morning.

Delhi excise policy case | Court sends AAP official Vijay Nair to judicial custody

According to the prosecution AAP communication in-charge Vijay Nair entered into a criminal conspiracy with others as part of which the excise policy of the government of the national capital territory of Delhi (GNCTD) of 2021-2022 was framed and implemented. The motive was to provide undue and illegal favours to liquor manufacturers and distributors at the cost of the government exchequer and the policy resulted in a huge revenue loss to the government, the prosecution claimed.

Delhi High Court’s Justice Sharma to head UAPA tribunal on PFI ban

Delhi High Court Judge Dinesh Kumar Sharma has been named head of the UAPA tribunal related to the ban on the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its affiliates. According to an office memorandum issued by the Department of Justice in the Law Ministry, Justice Sharma’s time as head of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Tribunal will count as “actual service”. Justice Sharma was nominated by Delhi High Court Chief Justice S.C. Sharma.

India willing to do whatever it can to facilitate solution to Ukraine crisis: Jaishankar

Jaishankar, who is in Auckland on his first visit to New Zealand as External Affairs Minister, during a lengthy interaction with Simon Bridges, the CEO of Auckland Business Chamber, said when it comes to Ukraine, it is natural that different countries and different regions would react a little differently.

Russian rockets slam into Ukrainian city near Europe’s biggest nuclear power plant

Russia launched two missile attacks that hit apartment blocks in the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia on Thursday, killing one person and trapping at least five in the city close to Europe’s biggest nuclear power plant, the Governor of the mostly Russian-occupied region said. The missile strikes, the first before dawn and another in the morning, came just hours after Ukraine’s president announced that the country’s military had retaken three more villages in one of the regions illegally annexed by Russia.

Sri Lanka President plans to visit New Delhi to discuss his country’s economic crisis

Briefing Sri Lankan Parliament on his recent visits to Japan, Singapore, and the Philippines, President Ranil Wickremesinghe said, “We are continuing our talks with India. During my brief meeting with Prime Minister Modi in Japan, I conveyed my wish to visit New Delhi to brief them on our situation.” He also said, “(Mr.) Modi has always extended his support to us. I have always appreciated India’s assistance in our crisis. India will continue to extend their support in our rebuilding effort.”

Drug regulator initiates probe after WHO links children deaths in Gambia to cough syrup made in India

A probe has been initiated by India’s drug regulator after the WHO issued an alert saying cough syrups manufactured by an Indian firm could potentially be linked to the death of children in The Gambia, official sources said. The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday warned that four “contaminated” and “substandard” cough syrups allegedly produced by Maiden Pharmaceuticals Limited based in Haryana’s Sonepat could be the reason for the deaths in the West African nation. The exact “one-to-one causal relation of death” has neither been provided by the United Nations Health Agency nor the details of labels and products been shared by it with the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), enabling it to confirm the identity or source of the manufacturing of the products, the sources said.

India expected to grow at 6.5% in FY22-23: World Bank

The estimate for the current year was revised downwards by one percentage point since June due to persistent pressures. The Indian economy is expected to speed up to 7.0% in the next fiscal year, before settling back down to 6.1% in FY24-25. The numbers were released as part of the World Bank’s twice yearly South Asia Economic Focus, titled, ‘Coping with Shocks: Migration and the Road to Resilience’, ahead of the World Bank IMF annual meetings in Washington DC.

Services sector growth hit 6-month low in September

India’s services sector stuttered in September as new business and output growth grew at the slowest pace since March 2022, as per the S&P Global India Services Purchase Managers’ Index (PMI) which dropped to 54.3 from August’s robust 57.2 level. A reading of 50 on the PMI indicates no change in business activity levels. September marked the 14 th successive month of growth in services sector activity, but price pressures, an increasingly competitive environment and ‘unfavourable public policies’ restricted the upturn, as per the survey-based PMI.

India record 3-0 win over Kuwait in AFC U-17 Asian Cup Qualifiers

Thanglalsoun Gangte scored a brace to guide India to a crucial 3-0 win over Kuwait in the AFC U-17 Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers here on Thursday. India had registered a commanding 5-0 win against the Maldives in their previous match. Two goals from Gangte gave the Indian side three points. Goalkeeper Sahil also shone through with a notable display, making a number of crucial saves, ensuring a hard-earned clean sheet.