Supreme Court restrains T.N. Police from taking ‘further action’ against Isha Foundation

The Supreme Court on Thursday (October 3, 2024) restrained the Tamil Nadu Police from taking “any further action” against non-profit spiritual organisation Isha Foundation founded by Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev. The order by a three-judge Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud followed a petition filed by the organisation complaining that a huge contingent of police personnel had raided their ashram premises in Coimbatore following a Madras High Court direction on September 30.

Israeli strike in Beirut kills nine

As Israel extends evacuation warnings north of the U.N. buffer zone in Lebanon, its Health Ministry says at least 9 people were killed in the Israeli strike in central Beirut. It is also running DNA tests on remains they have obtained to identify others. Lebanon’s state-run media said three Israeli airstrikes also hit Hezbollah’s south Beirut stronghold on Thursday (October 3, 2024), the latest raids following a night of intense bombardment. “Enemy aircraft launched three strikes on (Beirut’s) southern suburbs,” the official National News Agency reported.

Segregation of work in prisons on the basis of caste unconstitutional: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Thursday (October 3, 2024) declared that caste-based discrimination of prisoners, segregation of manual work among them according to caste-hierarchy and treatment of inmates from the denotified tribes as “habitual offenders” within the four walls of jails across India were oppressive to fundamental human dignity and personality. A three-judge Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud said “everyone is born equal” and cannot suffer lifelong due stigma attached to their caste. The judgment struck down caste-based discrimination within prison walls as unconstitutional and directed the immediate rewriting of prison manuals.

Supreme Court slams CAQM, says it made no effort to implement its direction to stop stubble burning

The Supreme Court on Thursday (October 3, 2024) slammed the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) for failing to control incidents of stubble burning and said it has made no effort to implement its direction to prevent such incidents. A Bench of Justice Abhay S. Oka and Justice Augustine George Masih said the CAQM has not launched a single prosecution against incidents of stubble burning in the National Capital Region and adjoining areas.

‘Cease work’ by medics affect healthcare services in Bengal’s state-run hospitals

Healthcare services in West Bengal’s Government-run hospitals were affected for the third consecutive day on Thursday (October 3, 2024) as junior doctors struck work demanding justice for the rape-murder victim post-graduate trainee at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital and security at their workplaces. This is the second time that junior doctors at state-run hospitals in Bengal went on a ‘cease work’ over their demands. The medics went on a cease-work after the body of their colleague was found at R.G. Kar Hospital on August 9, 2024. They partially returned to work on September 21, 2024 after 42 days, resuming essential services after the Government promised to address most of their concerns.

Abducted Meitei youth released in exchange for 11 Kuki prisoners

Two Meitei youths allegedly abducted by Kuki extremists on September 27 were released unharmed early Thursday (October 3, 2024) morning. Their release coincided with the release of 11 Kuki prisoners from the Sajiwa jail on the outskirts of the State’s capital Imphal. It was one of several preconditions set by the abductors although the police claimed they were in prison despite getting bail because of the conflict situation. “The two young men abducted in Kangpokpi on 27th September, 2024 have been safely brought back to the custody of @manipur_police. I sincerely appreciate everyone from both the state and central government who worked tirelessly to ensure their safe return. Your efforts are deeply valued,” Chief Minister Nongthombam Biren Singh posted on X.

Mob storms police station, loots arms during violence in Manipur’s Ukhrul

“A mob stormed a police station in Manipur’s Ukhrul town and looted arms during a clash between two groups,” officials said on Thursday (October 3, 2024). Three persons were killed and 20 others injured in a gunfight that broke out between two groups on Wednesday (October 2, 2024) over cleaning disputed land in the town as part of ‘Swachhata Abhiyan’. The police station was attacked when the violence was going on. Prohibitory orders were imposed and mobile internet services were suspended in the town after the clash between two groups of the Naga community.

India engaging in ‘systematic violations of religious freedom’, says U.S. commission

A U.S. federal government commission has flagged the alleged worsening of religious freedom in India and called for it to be designated as a “Country of Particular Concern”. Authored by senior policy analyst Sema Hasan, the section on India describes the use of misinformation and disinformation — including hate speech by government officials — to incite violent attacks against religious minorities and their places of worship, the US Commission for International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) said in a statement. In its annual report, the USCIRF also recommended that the U.S. Department of State designate India as a “Country of Particular Concern” for engaging in systematic, ongoing and egregious violations of religious freedom.

Former MP Ashok Tanwar rejoins Congress at Rahul Gandhi’s rally

In a setback to the BJP, its senior leader and former MP Ashok Tanwar joined the Congress at a rally of Rahul Gandhi in Mahendragarh district in Haryana on Thursday (October 3, 2024), two days before the State goes to polls. As Mr. Gandhi was winding up his speech, an announcement was made from the stage asking the audience to wait for a few minutes.

Azhar skips ED summons in HCA case; called again on October 8

Former Indian cricket captain and Congress politician Mohammad Azharuddin on Thursday (October 3, 2024) failed to depose before the ED in a money laundering case linked to alleged financial irregularities in the Hyderabad Cricket Association, official sources said Thursday (October 3, 2024). The 61-year-old former Member of Parliament was asked to depose before the federal agency at its office here on October 3 and get his statement recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the sources said. However, the former cricketer sought more time from the agency. He has been issued fresh summons for October 8, they said.

Drug haul kingpin is RTI cell head of Delhi Youth Congress: BJP

The BJP alleged on Thursday (October 3, 2024) that the kingpin arrested in the case of seizure of ₹5,600 crore in Delhi is the chairman of the RTI cell of the Delhi Youth Congress. BJP spokesperson and MP Sudhanshu Trivedi slammed the Congress for its alleged links to drug dealers involved in destroying the country and sought explanation from the main opposition party. He questioned if the drug money was being used by the Congress in its campaign and whether the party’s relationship with the alleged kingpin Tushar Goyal extended to business as well.

Badlapur sexual assault case: Bombay High Court orders expedited magisterial inquiry report by November 18

The Bombay High Court on Thursday (October 3, 2024) ordered an expedited magisterial inquiry into the alleged custodial death of Akshay Shinde, the prime accused of sexual assault of two kindergarten school students in a school in Badlapur. The High court asked the enquiry report to be submitted by November 18, 2024. Directing the orders, a Division Bench of Justices Revati Mohite-Dere and Prithviraj K. Chavan said all the evidence and documents related to the case has to be collected, preserved, checked by forensic experts and the Thane police must include strong forensic evidence to probe the matter of alleged encounter of the deceased Akshay Shinde.

Congress jumps in to defuse situation as Surekha-KTR battle turns ugly

Congress Minister Konda Surekha’s uncalled-for comments involving Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao and some film stars has led the Congress high command to intervene and subside the issue that seems to have brought the entire film industry on one platform. Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president B. Mahesh Kumar Goud spoke to the Minister conveying the party leaders’ concerns, views and sentiments on the entire episode and convinced her to issue an apology to the film star Samantha. Apparently, that was the party high command’s view as well, with the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy too expressing the view that dragging Samantha’s name into the whole episode was unnecessary and diverted the core issue of abusive and indecent trolls against Ms. Surekha allegedly by the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) supporters.

‘Kill him first’: Israel eyes top level targets

After the killing of Hezbollah’s leader in Lebanon, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu boasted Israel had “settled the score”. But the legacy of Israel’s past targeted killings calls into question how much will actually change. Far from bringing respite to Israelis, Hassan Nasrallah’s death led to an Iranian missile attack on Israel, as Tehran sought to avenge its protege in Lebanon and an Iranian general killed alongside him. Israel has vowed to retaliate, with analysts saying it is only a matter of time.

New NATO chief Mark Rutte visits Ukraine in his first trip since taking office

New NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte visited Ukraine on Thursday (October 3, 2024) in his first official trip since taking office and pledging continued support for Kyiv in its war with Russia. Mr. Rutte met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv as air raid sirens twice went off in the Ukrainian capital. The new head of NATO vowed when he took office Tuesday (October 1, 2024) to help shore up Western support for Ukraine, which has been fighting Russia’s full-scale invasion since February 2022 and has recently been on the defensive due to a relentless Russian Army push in eastern regions.

IMF’s bailout package: Sri Lanka’s new government says ‘committed’; hopes of renegotiating conditions

The new Sri Lankan government, during its first meeting with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), said it is committed to the global lender’s $2.9 billion bailout package clinched by the previous Ranil Wickremesinghe regime and hoped to renegotiate certain conditions. The meeting between the IMF team and the Sri Lankan government on Wednesday (October 2, 2024) came two weeks after President Anura Kumara Dissanayake of the National People’s Power (NPP) was elected two weeks ago. The government team was represented by its economic council members headed by Prof. A.J. Fernando, who was named as President Dissanayake’s economic and finance advisor only two days ago.

U.K. hands over sovereignty of Chagos Islands to Mauritius in deal to secure U.S. base

Britain’s government said Thursday (October 3, 2024) it agreed to hand sovereignty of the long-contested Chagos Islands, an archipelago of more than 60 islands in the Indian Ocean, to Mauritius, in a deal that secures the future of a strategically important U.K.-U.S. military base there. British Foreign Secretary David Lammy said the agreement secures the vital military base at Diego Garcia, the largest in the chain of islands, for the future. The U.K. government said without the deal the secure operation of the military base would be under threat, with contested sovereignty and legal challenges, including through various international courts and tribunals. As part of the deal, the U.K. will retain sovereignty of Diego Garcia for an initial period of 99 years.

Sensex, Nifty slump over 2% as Middle East conflict deepens

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty tanked over 2% on Thursday (October 3, 2024), dragged by a decline in heavyweight stocks Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and spiralling conflict in the Middle East. Falling for the fourth day running, the BSE Sensex tumbled 1,769.19 points or 2.1% to settle at 82,497.10. During the day, it plummeted 1,832.27 points or 2.17% to 82,434.02. The NSE Nifty slumped 546.80 points or 2.12% to 25,250.10. Continuous foreign fund outflows and rising crude oil prices dented investors’ sentiment, analysts said.

Women’s T20 WC: India need top guns firing in unison against New Zealand

A stellar effort by senior stars would be mandatory when India takes on New Zealand in their opening Group A match of the women’s T20 World Cup in Dubai on Friday (October 4, 2024), aiming for a strong start in their quest to wipe off the memories of past near-misses. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, who in all likelihood, will be appearing in her last T20 World Cup, has been witness to several near misses and disappointing moments from close quarters, including India’s capitulation to Australia in the final at Melbourne in 2020.

