Hezbollah says in new clashes with Israeli troops who ‘infiltrated’ south Lebanon; Israel announces first death of soldier

Lebanon’s Hezbollah said its fighters were clashing with Israeli troops who had “infiltrated” a southern border village, while the Lebanese army said Israeli soldiers had made a brief incursion into the south. It is the first time the Iran-backed group has announced such fighting on Lebanese soil since the start of an escalation last week when the Israeli army began pounding south Lebanon and later killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in an air strike on Beirut’s southern suburbs. Hezbollah said it was battling Israeli soldiers “who infiltrated the village of Maroun al-Ras”. The Israeli military said one of its soldiers was killed in combat operations in Lebanon, marking the first loss since its forces crossed the border to target Hezbollah. “Captain Eitan Itzhak Oster, aged 22... fell during combat in Lebanon,” the military said in a statement.

Badlapur accused encounter: Maharashtra government appoints single member commission to probe shooting

The Maharashtra government has formed a single-member inquiry commission consisting of a retired Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court, to probe into the shooting of the Badlapur assault accused. The commission consisting of Chief Justice (retired) Dilip Bhosale will have to submit a report within three months. Akshay Shinde had died in an alleged police encounter last month. He was an alleged accused in the sexual assault of two minor girls at a Badlapur school. “The Home Department had sent the proposal to the Chief Minister’s Office. We approved it immediately after we received it,” a top official of the Chief Minister’s Office told The Hindu.

In Delhi’s biggest drug bust, police seizes over 500kg cocaine worth ₹2,000 crore

The Delhi Police has made one of the biggest drug busts ever seen in the city, seizing over 560 kilograms of cocaine estimated to be worth around ₹2,000 crore, officials said in Delhi. A Delhi Police Special Cell team nabbed four people from South Delhi’s Mehrauli and confiscated the consignment weighing over 565 kilograms. The officials said those arrested had planned to sell the cocaine in Delhi and the National Capital Region.

Junior doctors’ mega rally on Mahalaya begins demanding justice for R.G. Kar Medical College victim

The mega rally organised by the Bengal Junior Doctors’ Front on Mahalaya (October 2, 2024), marking the beginning of Devi Paksha, began from College Street. The rally, set to converge at Esplanade, saw a large turnout of medical practitioners, including common people, demanding justice for the doctor who was allegedly raped and murdered in state-run R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital. Besides, they also protested against the culture of fear and intimidation within the state’s medical system.

IAF helicopter makes emergency landing in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur druing flood relief operations; all occupants safe

An Indian Air Force helicopter made an emergency landing in a waterlogged area in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district on Wednesday (October 2, 2024) after it developed a snag, officials said. Senior Superintendent of Police Rakesh Kumar said the helicopter was coming from adjoining Darbhanga after air-dropping relief material to flood-hit people. “The helicopter made an emergency landing in a waterlogged area in Aurai block. All the occupants were IAF personnel and they were pulled out by locals by the time officials reached the spot,” said the SSP.

Pune helicopter crash: All three onboard killed; police investigation underway

A helicopter crash in the Bavdhan area of Maharashtra’s Pune district on Wednesday (October 2, 2024) morning around 7.00 A.M., claimed three lives, including two crew pilots and an engineer. The helicopter Agusta A109S Grand (VT EVV), belonging to a Delhi-based private firm Heritage Aviation, took off from the Oxford Golf Course helipad here and was heading to Juhu in Mumbai, an official said. The helicopter collapsed near the High Energy Materials Research Laboratory (HEMRL).

BJP’s Surankote candidate Bukhari dies of heart attack in J&K’s Poonch

Former minister and BJP candidate from Surankote, Mushtaq Ahmad Shah Bukhari, died on Wednesday (October 2, 2024) after collapsing at his residence in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, party leaders said. He was 75 and is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son. “Bukhari was unwell for some time and suffered a heart attack at 7 a.m., leading to his death,” a BJP leader said. Bukhari, a two-time former MLA from Surankote, joined the BJP in February this year after the Centre granted Scheduled Tribe status to his Pahari community.

Deeply concerned at the escalation of security situation in West Asia: MEA; Indians asked to avoid unnecessary travel to Iran

Expressing deep concern as tensions continue to escalate between Iran and Israel, after Tehran launched a barrage of missiles overnight, the Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday (October 2, 2024) asked Indians to avoid unnecessary travel to Iran. “We are deeply concerned at the escalation of security situation in West Asia and reiterate our call for restraint by all concerned and protection of civilians,” it said in a statement. “It is important that the conflict doesn’t take a wider regional dimension and we urge that all issues be addressed through dialogue and diplomacy.”

India-U.S. working to address regional, global challenges: Blinken after Jaishankar meeting

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and his U.S. counterpart Antony Blinken met in Washington DC and discussed working together to address regional and global challenges. Mr. Jaishankar— on his first visit to the U.S. capital since the third Modi government took office— met Mr. Blinken on Tuesday (October 1, 2024) at the Foggy Bottom headquarters of the U.S. State Department. Mr. Blinken said after the meeting, “Together, the U.S. and India are working to address regional and global challenges. External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar and I met to discuss our continued cooperation on the climate crisis and ways we can promote regional security and prosperity.”

U.P. govt to bear entire fee of Dalit student in IIT Dhanbad

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday (October 2, 2024) said it will help Dalit student Atul Kumar, a resident of Muzaffarnagar, to get admission to IIT Dhanbad and its social welfare department will bear the entire fee through a scholarship. “Under the state’s scholarship scheme, the Social Welfare Department will bear the entire fee of IIT through scholarship so that Atul’s education can be ensured,” according to an official statement.

PM Modi, in Jharkhand, says population of Hindus, Adivasis on decline

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (October 2, 2024) cautioned that the population of Hindus and Adivasis in Jharkhand is declining and accused the JMM-led coalition government of engaging in dangerous “vote bank politics” by supporting infiltrators at the expense of the State’s identity, culture, and heritage. He asserted that it was time to “throw such forces out” to protect “mati, beti, roti” (land, daughter, bread).

NSA Doval meets French Foreign Minister; shares perspective on wars in Europe, West Asia

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval Wednesday (October 2, 2024) met with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot here and shared perspectives on the wars in Europe and West Asia. “NSA Ajit Doval concluded his visit with a meeting with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot @jnbarrot. Shared perspectives on the wars in Europe and the Middle East,” the Indian Embassy in France said in a post on X. Mr. Doval last month visited Russia, where he met President Vladimir Putin on the margins of a conclave of national security advisors of the BRICS (Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa) nations in St Petersburg.

₹60,000 crore investment opportunity by railways in West Bengal: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday (October 2, 2024) announced that there is a ₹60,000-crore investment opportunity by the railways in West Bengal. He highlighted that 61 projects are currently pending in the State due to issues related to the handover of land to the railways, emphasising that the completion of these projects requires the TMC government to rise above politics. “₹60,000 crore investment opportunity by the railways exists in West Bengal,” Mr. Vaishnaw said after inaugurating several railway projects and train services at Sealdah station.

Haryana polls: Kharge targets PM Modi, says promises made by BJP never fulfilled

Launching a scathing attack on the BJP for failing to fulfil the promises made to people, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday (October 2, 2024) alleged Prime Minister Narendra Modi is an expert in telling lies. “It is Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri’s birth anniversaries today. Mahatma Gandhi taught us truth and non-violence. I don’t want to say this, but those in power how much truth and how much lies they speak,” said Mr. Kharge addressing a poll rally at Badhra in Charkhi Dadri.

This fight is against injustice and the wicked; oust BJP: Priyanka at poll rally in Haryana

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday (October 2, 2024) asked the people of Haryana to oust the BJP in the October 5 assembly polls, saying this is a fight against the wicked, injustice and untruth. Ms. Gandhi addressed a public meeting in Haryana’s Julana to campaign for her party’s candidate from the constituency and Olympic wrestler Vinesh Phogat. Attacking the BJP-led government in the state over employment, the Agniveer military recruitment scheme and farmers’ welfare among other issues,Ms. Gandhi alleged that the ruling party “betrayed” people at every stage.

Hathras stampede probe: Uttar Pradesh Police files 3,200-page charge sheet

The Police, in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, have filed a 3,200-page charge sheet in a court in connection with the stampede that occurred during the Narayan Sakar Hari “Bhole Baba” congregation on July 2, which claimed 121 lives. The Police have named 11 individuals as accused, including those responsible for securing the event’s permit. The court has set October 4 as the date for providing copies of the charge sheet to the accused, defence lawyer A.P. Singh said.

Prashant Kishor floats Jan Suraaj Party

Political strategist-turned-activist Prashant Kishor on Wednesday (October 2, 2024) announced the launch of his political outfit Jan Suraaj Party, a much-anticipated move by which he hopes to take the political landscape in Bihar by storm. The party was launched at Veterinary College Ground in the state capital in presence of many renowned figures, including former Union minister Devendra Prasad Yadav, diplomat-turned-politician Pavan Varma and ex-MP Monazir Hassan.

Anger in Nepal over relief delays as flood toll hits 225

Survivors of the monsoon floods that ravaged Nepal at the weekend criticised the government on Tuesday (October 1, 2024) for inadequate relief efforts during a disaster that killed at least 225 people. Deadly floods and landslides are common across South Asia during the monsoon season from June to September but experts say climate change is making them worse. Entire neighbourhoods in the capital Kathmandu were inundated at the weekend, along with villages in remote pockets of the Himalayan country that were still awaiting relief efforts.

Palestinian officials say 51 killed in Israeli strikes on southern Gaza

Israeli strikes killed at least 51 people in southern Gaza overnight, including women and children, as the military launched ground operations in the hard-hit city of Khan Younis, Palestinian medical officials said Wednesday (October 2, 2024). Israel has continued to strike what it says are militant targets across Gaza nearly a year after Hamas’ October 7 attack ignited the war there, and even as attention has shifted to Lebanon and Iran. Israel has launched ground operations against Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Tehran fired ballistic missiles on Israel late Tuesday.

Ukraine says it downed 11 drones during Russia’s overnight attack

Ukraine’s forces destroyed 11 out of 32 Russian attack drones launched overnight, Ukraine’s air force said on Wednesday (October 2, 2024). Another four drones left Ukrainian airspace in the direction of Russia, and 10 drones were lost in northern and central Ukrainian regions as a result of electronic warfare countermeasures, it said. “Russian drones attacked the Ukrainian Izmail district near the Danube river in the southern Odesa region,” local governor Oleh Kiper said on the Telegram messenger.

Israel bars U.N. Secretary-General from entering country

Israel’s Foreign Minister said on Wednesday (October 2, 2024) that he was barring U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres from entering the country because he had not “unequivocally” condemned Iran’s missile attack on Israel. Iran fired more than 180 ballistic missiles at Israel on Tuesday (October 1, 2024) amid an escalation in fighting between its proxy in Lebanon, Hezbollah, and Israel. Many were intercepted mid-air but some penetrated missile defences. No casualties were reported.

U.S. bomb from World War II explodes at Japanese airport, causing large crater in taxiway

An unexploded U.S. bomb from World War II that had been buried at a Japanese airport exploded Wednesday (October 2, 2024), causing a large crater in a taxiway and the cancellation of more than 80 flights but no injuries, Japanese officials said. Land and Transport Ministry officials said there were no aircraft nearby when the bomb exploded at Miyazaki Airport in southwestern Japan. Officials said an investigation by the Self-Defence Forces and police confirmed that the explosion was caused by a 500-pound U.S. bomb and there was no further danger. They were determining what caused its sudden detonation.

Reliance Group forays into Bhutan with new company to develop renewable energy projects

Reliance Group led by Anil Ambani has announced entering into a partnership agreement with Druk Holding and Investments Ltd. (DHI), the commercial and investment arm of the Royal Government of Bhutan, to undertake various projects in the renewable and green energy landscape of Bhutan. “The partnership between Reliance Group and Druk Holding will focus on green energy generation, specifically solar and hydropower initiatives, while also exploring innovative green technologies,” Reliance Group said in a statement.

Tim Southee steps down as New Zealand Test captain ahead of India tour, Latham to take over

Tim Southee has stepped down from New Zealand captaincy ahead of the three-Test series against India and Tom Latham has been appointed in the veteran pacer’s place. Southee captained New Zealand in 14 Tests in which the Kiwis won six, lost six and drew two. “I’ve always tried to put the team first throughout my career and I believe this decision is the best for the team,” said Southee in a New Zealand Cricket statement. “I believe the way I can best serve the team moving forward is focusing on my performances on the field and getting back to my best, to continue taking wickets and helping New Zealand win Test matches.”

