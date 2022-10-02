The major news headlines of the day and more.

Indonesia football stampede | Death toll revised down to 125 from 174, league suspended

The death toll from a stampede at a soccer stadium in Indonesia’s East Java province has been revised down to 125, a government official said on Sunday. East Java Deputy governor Emil Dardak said the data cross- checked from 10 hospitals in the area showed there were 125 fatalities. Indonesian police had earliier said that at least 174 people had died and 180 were injured after a stampede following crowd trouble at a football match in the province of East Java overnight.

Policeman killed, CRPF jawan injured in Pulwama militant attack

A policeman was killed and a Central Reserved Police Force (CRPF) personnel injured when militants attacked a security forces team in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said. “Terrorists fired upon a joint Naka party of CRPF & Police at Pinglana, Pulwama. In this terror attack, 01 Police personnel got martyred & 01 CRPF personnel got injured,” Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.

Mahatma Gandhi birth anniversary | PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi and others pay tributes

On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation in paying tributes to the father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi on his 153rd birth anniversary. President Droupadi Murmu, political leaders, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, among others remembered Mahatma Gandhi on the day.

Mulayam Singh Yadav’s health deteriorates, shifted to ICU

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav has been shifted to the ICU of Medanta Hospital in Gurugram on Sunday after his health deteriorated, sources said. According to hospital sources, the 82-year-old leader is being treated under the supervision of oncologists Dr. Nitin Sood and Dr. Sushil Kataria.

IAF to formally induct indigenously-built Light Combat Helicopter on October 3

The Indian Air Force (IAF) will induct on October 3, 2022 the first batch of indigenously-developed Light Combat Helicopter (LCH), in a boost to its combat prowess as the multi-role platform is capable of firing a range of missiles and other weapons. The LCH, developed by state-run aerospace major Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), has been primarily designed for deployment in high-altitude regions.

Ankita Bhandari murder | Bandh demanding CBI probe gets mixed response in Uttarakhand

A Statewide bandh called by the Uttarakhand Kranti Dal on Sunday to demand a CBI probe into the Ankita Bhandari murder case evoked a mixed response. Many shops in the main market areas in Dehradun remained shut while several other establishments remained open for business as usual. Some shop owners who had opened their business in the morning downed the shutters when bandh supporters descended on the streets shouting slogans and asked them to shut shops in solidarity.

Intelligence department receives input about alleged threat to Maharashtra CM’s life; security beefed up

Security has been beefed up outside ​Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s official and private residences after Mumbai police receive inputs regarding an alleged threat to Mr. Shinde’s life. Meeting of top Mumbai police authorities is underway while Crime Branch officials and other agencies are also probing the call. The State Intelligence Department (SID) on Saturday evening received specific input about the alleged threat to the life of CM Shinde, an official said. State Intelligence Commissioner Ashutosh Dumbre confirmed the threat.

Congress president polls | Entered race to strengthen party, says Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress presidential polls candidate Mallikarjun Kharge said he has not entered the polls to oppose anyone but to strengthen the party and after senior and young leaders alike urged him to enter the fray. He also said he has resigned as the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha in line with ‘one person, one post’ principle of the party. There is unemployment, inflation is rising, the gap between the rich and the poor is widening, and all promises of the BJP remain unfulfilled, Mr. Kharge said. Asked about Shashi Tharoor’s remarks that he is a candidate for change while Mr. Kharge is a candidate of continuity and status quo, Mr. Kharge said after polls any decision for reform will be taken jointly and not by one person.

Government calls for bids for new PM residence project

As a part of the larger Central Vista redevelopment plan, the CPWD sought bids from construction companies to participate in the tendering process. According to the pre-qualification document, the CPWD estimated the project (construction and maintenance for five years) to cost ₹360 crore and take 21 months to finish. The pre-qualification process would be open till October 14, after which the qualifying bidders would be asked to submit their financial bids.

Ukraine presses counteroffensive after Russia’s setback

Russia attacked the Ukrainian president’s hometown with suicide drones on Sunday, as Ukraine pushed ahead with its counteroffensive after taking back control of a strategic eastern city. Russia’s loss of Lyman, which it had been using as a transport and logistics hub, is a new blow to the Kremlin as it seeks to escalate the war by illegally annexing four regions of Ukraine. “The Ukrainian flag is already in Lyman,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his nightly address. “Over the past week, there have been more Ukrainian flags in the Donbas. In a week there will be even more.”

Unite to face ‘great struggles, major risks’: Xi tells Communist Party officials ahead of key Congress

“Our party must be united to lead the people to face major challenges effectively, defend against major risks, overcome major barriers and resolve major contradictions. We must press on with great struggles under new historical characteristics,” Chinese President Xi Jinping wrote an article published in the party’s journal Qiushi.

Brazil holds historic election with Lula against Bolsonaro

With polls opening at 8 a.m. Brasilia time, the race pits incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro against his political nemesis, former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. There are nine other candidates, but their support pales to that for Mr. Bolsonaro and Mr. da Silva. Recent opinion polls have given Mr. da Silva a commanding lead — the last Datafolha survey published on Saturday found that 50% of respondents who intend to vote for a candidate said they would vote for Mr. da Silva, against 36% for Mr. Bolsonaro.

Petrol, diesel sales jump in September as festival season nears

Petrol sales soared 13.2% to 2.65 million tonnes in September when compared to 2.34 million tonnes of consumption in the same month last year. Sales were 20.7% higher than Covid-marred September 2020 and 23.3% more than pre-pandemic September 2019. Demand was, however, 1.9% lower than the previous month of August 2022. Diesel, the most used fuel in the country, posted a handsome 22.6% rise in sales in September to 5.99 million tonnes when compared to the same month last year. Consumption was up 23.7% over September 2020 and nearly 15% higher than pre-Covid 2019.

World team table tennis championship | India upsets Germany

The Indian men’s team defied huge odds to script one of the biggest upsets of the World team table tennis championships here on Sunday in Group 2, edging out second-seeded Germany 3-1. This is India’s second straight win in the Group. It will next take on Kazakhstan on Monday. G. Sathiyan, India’s top ranked paddler at World No.37, was the star of the contest as he won both his matches.

India vs South Africa ODIs | Mukesh Kumar, Rajat Patidar earn maiden India call-up; Dhawan to lead

Uncapped Bengal seamer Mukesh Kumar and prolific domestic performer Rajat Patidar on Sunday earned their maiden India call-up for the upcoming three match ODI series against South Africa, starting October 6 in Lucknow. Mukesh, a prolific red ball bowler for Bengal had performed just at the right time, emerging as the top wicket-taker in first-class games against New Zealand ‘A’ and followed that up with another stupendous show in Irani Cup. Patidar, a stylish hitter, has scored centuries in IPL play offs, in the Ranji Trophy final and in “Tests” against New Zealand in last three months.