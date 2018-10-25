Top news of the day: Madras HC upholds disqualification of 18 AIADMK MLAs, ED files additional charge sheet against Chidambaram, and more

Madras High Court upholds disqualification of 18 AIADMK MLAs

Justice M. Sathyanarayanan concurs with the view taken by Justice Indira Banerjee on Speaker, P. Dhanapal’s decision.

‘Forcing’ CBI chief Alok Verma to go on 'indefinite' leave is illegal, says Rahul Gandhi

The interim charge of the agency has been given a person (joint director Nageswara Rao) who has cases against him so that PM can control him, alleges Congress chief.

Jagan Mohan Reddy attacked with knife at Visakhapatnam airport

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was injured when he was attacked with a knife, allegedly by a restaurant waiter, at the Visakhapatnam International Airport on Thursday afternoon.

ED files additional charge sheet against P. Chidambaram in Aircel-Maxis deal case

It is filed for the alleged offence of money laundering of Rs.1.16 crore in lieu of FIPB approval in March 2006 by him.

Murder of Khashoggi ‘premeditated’, says Saudi prosecutor

Saudi Arabia initially claimed Khashoggi left freely after visiting the consulate in Istanbul on October 2 to complete paperwork for his marriage to his Turkish fiancee.

Music Academy debars seven musicians this season, post #MeToo

The Madras Music Academy has debarred seven musicians, including Chitraveena N. Ravikiran, a recipient of the Sangita Kalanidhi award of the institution, from the list of performers this December season, in the wake of alleged sexual harassment complaints against them.

PNB fraud case: ED attaches Nirav Modi's valuables worth ₹255 cr. in Hong Kong

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached valuables worth about ₹255 crore in Hong Kong as part of the alleged proceeds of crime in the Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case involving diamond merchant Nirav Modi.

Over 150 arrested for joining protests against entry of women of all ages entering Sabarimala

One hundred and fifty two persons have been arrested from different parts of Kerala in connection with the recent protests at Nilackal, Pampa, Erumeli and Pathanamthitta.

Shareholders offer to pay ₹54,389 crore to pull out Essar Steel from insolvency

The proposal was made as the Committee of Essar Steel Creditors voted on a takeover offer made by the world’s largest steel maker ArcelorMittal.

Don’t know why I was not picked for remaining Windies ODIs, says Jadhav

A ‘fit-again’ Kedar Jadhav was on Thursday slightly taken aback after not being picked for the remaining three ODIs against the West Indies and said there was no communication over his non-exclusion.