Top news of the day: Red alert sounded for Chennai for next two days; BJP seeks Rahul Gandhi’s response on fresh Rafale revelations, and more

Tamil Nadu rains | Red alert issued for Chennai for next two days

Chennai has recorded 3.2 cm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending 8 a.m. on November 9, State Revenue and Disaster Management Minister K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran said. Expecting more rains, a red alert has been issued for Chennai for the next two days, Mr. Ramachandran said.

Reacting to a French media report that commissions were paid between 2007 and 2012 for securing the Rafale deal with India, the BJP has said the INC (Indian National Congress) should be renamed as “I Need Commission”, and alleged that the failed negotiations for the aircraft took place when the Congress was in power and they failed because of the latter’s dissatisfaction with the ‘cut’.

Despite evidence since 2018, govt. has not initiated action against middleman, says Opposition.

In an exclusive conversation with The Hindu on the sidelines of the Goa Maritime Conclave (GMC), Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh spoke on issues across the maritime domain covering increasing cooperation in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) to tackle non-traditional threats, efforts for information exchange and capacity-building, Malabar exercise, Quad grouping, China’s growing presence in the IOR, naval modernisation among others.

For those who wish to travel abroad, the international travel vaccination certificate can also be downloaded from the CoWIN portal, the Ministry said.

The move follows the World Health Organisation’s Emergency Use Listing for Covaxin, which is the second most used formulation in India.

How is the indemnity clause issue being handled? What are the manufacturers saying? Does this affect the pricing and availability of doses in India?

In a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah on October 29, the Chief Minister said the Ministry of Home Affairs appointed Renu Sharma as the State’s Chief Secretary when his Government wanted to promote Additional Chief Secretary J.C. Ramthanga to the post.

Mr. Malik said he would expose the BJP leader on November 10 over his aid extended to underworld in Mumbai during his tenure.

India hosting high-level dialogue to review measures to address security challenges.

COP26 | India warns lack of serious approach to climate finance will jeopardise net zero pledges of parties

Richa Sharma, Lead Negotiator (India) and Additional Secretary, Ministry of Environment, while delivering the BASIC (Brazil, South Africa, India and China) group statement at the joint stock take plenary at the 26th international climate conference here, said that clear timelines and milestones were required to determine the exact magnitude of the new finance goal.

The House has voted to hold longtime Trump ally Steve Bannon in contempt after he refused to comply with his subpoena.

Frances Haugen says the social media giant prioritises engagement and user growth over online safety.

RBI had imposed restrictions on Diners Club International from on-boarding new domestic customers onto its card network from May 1, 2021 for non-compliance with the RBI circular dated April 6, 2018 on Storage of Payment System Data.

Pakistan, the only unbeaten team in the tournament, has played nothing like the unpredictable tag associated with them for years.