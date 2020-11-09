Top news of the day: NGT bans firecrackers in places where air quality is ‘poor’; Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine 90% effective in phase 3 trial, and more

Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine 90% effective in Phase 3 trial
A vaccine jointly developed by Pfizer and BioNTech was 90% effective in preventing Covid-19 infections in ongoing Phase 3 trials, the companies announced on Monday.
NGT bans firecrackers in places where air quality is “poor”
The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Monday directed that there would be a total ban on sale or use of all kinds of firecrackers between November 10 and 30 in all cities and towns across the country where the average ambient air quality in November fell under the ‘poor’ and above category.
Bombay HC refuses interim bail to Arnab Goswami
The Bombay High Court on Monday refused to grant interim bail to journalist Arnab Goswami in the 2018 case of abetment to suicide.
Kohli to go on paternity leave after 1st Australia Test; Rohit included for Tests, Varun Chakravarthy injured
India captain Virat Kohli was on Monday granted paternity leave by the BCCI after the first Test against Australia next month, while his limited-overs deputy Rohit Sharma was added to the red-ball squad after being initially left out due to a hamstring injury.
U.S. election result live | November 9, 2020
Tackling COVID-19 pandemic, economic recovery, racial equality and climate change are the four top priorities for the Biden administration, his transition team said on Sunday, a day after Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris won the November 3 U.S. election.
Delhi HC seeks Republic TV, Times Now replies on Bollywood producers plea against ‘irresponsible remarks’
The Delhi High Court on Monday issued notice to various media houses on a plea by four Bollywood industry associations and 34 leading producers seeking to restrain Republic TV, Times Now, and other social media platforms from publishing irresponsible and defamatory remarks against Bollywood as a whole.
It’s not a sustainable lifestyle: Mitchell Starc on living in bio-bubbles
Australian pace spearhead Mitchell Starc has become the latest cricketer to raise concerns over the mental well-being of players staying in a bio-bubble as he feels it is “not sustainable” to live in such restrictions for a prolonged period.
15th Finance Commission submits its report to President
The 15th Finance Commission said it has taken the unique requirements of each of India’s 28 States on board and come up with State-specific considerations in its report submitted to President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday.
Will hold tricolour and J&K flag together: Mehbooba
PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on November 9 asserted that she will hold the tricolour and the flag of the erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir together, saying as an MLA she had reaffirmed her faith in the J&K Constitution and the sovereignty and integrity of India as both are inseparable.
Indian Premier League 2020 Final | Mighty Mumbai look for ‘High Five’, Capitals want ‘Special One’
The unmatched legacy and hegemony created by the ‘galacticos’ of Mumbai Indians will be thoroughly challenged by a young Mumbaikar Shreyas Iyer, who will lead a passionate-but-unpredictable Delhi Capitals in a cracker of an Indian Premier League final here on Tuesday.
BJP has started its model of hate politics in TN, should not be given even an inch, says Sasikanth Senthil
BJP has started its model of hate politics in Tamil Nadu and they should not be allowed even an inch of space in the State, said former IAS officer Sasikanth Senthil, who joined the Congress on Monday.
Japan’s SoftBank back in the black as investments improve
Japanese technology company SoftBank Group Corp. said Monday it restored its profitability in the last quarter as its investments improved in value. The Tokyo-based company reported a 627 billion yen, or about $6.1 billion, profit in July-September, compared with a loss of 700 billion yen in the same quarter of 2019.