Top news of the day: NGT bans firecrackers in places where air quality is ‘poor’; Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine 90% effective in phase 3 trial, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

A vaccine jointly developed by Pfizer and BioNTech was 90% effective in preventing Covid-19 infections in ongoing Phase 3 trials, the companies announced on Monday.

Also read: Coronavirus India lockdown day 228 updates | November 9, 2020

A woman holds a small bottle labelled with a “Coronavirus COVID-19 vaccine” sticker and a medical syringe in front of Pfizer logo in this illustration photo. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Monday directed that there would be a total ban on sale or use of all kinds of firecrackers between November 10 and 30 in all cities and towns across the country where the average ambient air quality in November fell under the ‘poor’ and above category.

The Bombay High Court on Monday refused to grant interim bail to journalist Arnab Goswami in the 2018 case of abetment to suicide.

India captain Virat Kohli was on Monday granted paternity leave by the BCCI after the first Test against Australia next month, while his limited-overs deputy Rohit Sharma was added to the red-ball squad after being initially left out due to a hamstring injury.

Also read: India’s Australia tour dates confirmed | India’s tour of Australia: Rohit Sharma misses out due to injury, Rahul and Siraj selected for Tests | Australian greats want Will Pucovski as opening batsman for India Tests

Tackling COVID-19 pandemic, economic recovery, racial equality and climate change are the four top priorities for the Biden administration, his transition team said on Sunday, a day after Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris won the November 3 U.S. election.

The Delhi High Court on Monday issued notice to various media houses on a plea by four Bollywood industry associations and 34 leading producers seeking to restrain Republic TV, Times Now, and other social media platforms from publishing irresponsible and defamatory remarks against Bollywood as a whole.

Australian pace spearhead Mitchell Starc has become the latest cricketer to raise concerns over the mental well-being of players staying in a bio-bubble as he feels it is “not sustainable” to live in such restrictions for a prolonged period.

The 15th Finance Commission said it has taken the unique requirements of each of India’s 28 States on board and come up with State-specific considerations in its report submitted to President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday.

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on November 9 asserted that she will hold the tricolour and the flag of the erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir together, saying as an MLA she had reaffirmed her faith in the J&K Constitution and the sovereignty and integrity of India as both are inseparable.

The unmatched legacy and hegemony created by the ‘galacticos’ of Mumbai Indians will be thoroughly challenged by a young Mumbaikar Shreyas Iyer, who will lead a passionate-but-unpredictable Delhi Capitals in a cracker of an Indian Premier League final here on Tuesday.

BJP has started its model of hate politics in Tamil Nadu and they should not be allowed even an inch of space in the State, said former IAS officer Sasikanth Senthil, who joined the Congress on Monday.

Japanese technology company SoftBank Group Corp. said Monday it restored its profitability in the last quarter as its investments improved in value. The Tokyo-based company reported a 627 billion yen, or about $6.1 billion, profit in July-September, compared with a loss of 700 billion yen in the same quarter of 2019.