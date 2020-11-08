Top news of the day: Arnab Goswami found using mobile phone in custody, shifted to Taloja jail; no progress in 8th round of India-China military talks, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Mr. Goswami was shifted to Taloja jail along with Feroz Shaikh and Nitesh Sarda after their quarantine period in Alibaug was over. Raigad Local Crime Branch Inspector Jamil Shaikh, said that Mr. Goswami was found to be using a mobile phone from the quarantine centre. The police found that he was active on social media and wrote to the Alibaug jailer asking about the same. “We have initiated an inquiry into how he was using the mobile phone as his personal mobile was seized by us during the arrest,” Mr. Shaikh said.

Ladakh standoff | No progress in India-China Corps Commander talks

The standoff, in its seventh month now, is set to continue into the winter for which both sides have made preparations.

“Terrorists’ movement was tracked by surveillance devices. Contact was re-established at 10.20 a.m. when heavy fire was drawn by own search parties approximately 1.5 km from the LoC. In the ensuing firefight, two more terrorists were killed. Own troops suffered three casualties and two more were injured,” the Army said.

On the fourth anniversary of demonetisation. the Prime Minister listed the beneficial outcomes of the move.

“Tonight the whole world is watching America, and I believe that at our best, America is a beacon for the globe. We will lead not only by the example of our power, but by the power of our example,” Mr. Biden said while addressing the nation for the first time as President-elect.

As the highest-ranking woman ever elected in American government, Ms. Harris’ victory gives hope to women who were devastated by Hillary Clinton’s defeat four years ago.

G. Balachandran, a policy commentator and technology expert, said that Ms. Harris was raised by her mother Shyamala Gopalan Harris who participated in the civil rights movement in the 1960s and she may choose to speak out on human rights related issues in India. Mr. Balachandran has worked in Chennai as The Hindu’s Development Correspondent, between 1978 and 1984.

Kamala Harris’s victory | Tamil Nadu’s Thulasendrapuram village goes euphoric

Carrying portraits of Ms. Harris, residents cheered and displayed victory symbols at public places, unable to hide their excitement and sense of happiness over her elevation.

The trend of single-day COVID-19 recoveries exceeding daily new cases has been observed for the 37th day on November 8.

The Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister wrote a letter on October 6 to the Chief Justice of India containing allegations against sitting Supreme Court judge N.V. Ramana.

The Maharashtra Chief Minister also appealed people to avoid bursting firecrackers in public places.

Indian-American physician Dr. Vivek Murthy is expected to co-chair coronavirus task force, which the President-elect is going to announce on November 9.

Mr. Kushner, Mr. Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser, has approached the President about conceding the election, CNN quoted two unidentified sources as saying.

Google has criticised India’s move to cap the share of transactions some companies within the country’s digital payments space can account for, saying it would hinder the nation’s burgeoning digital payments economy.

Women’s T20 Challenge | Supernovas have upper hand against Trailblazers

The momentum is with defending champions Supernovas as they eye a third straight Women’s T20 Challenge title, with a determined Trailblazers standing in their way in the final in Sharjah on November 9.