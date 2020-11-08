Top news of the day: Arnab Goswami found using mobile phone in custody, shifted to Taloja jail; no progress in 8th round of India-China military talks, and more

Arnab Goswami, two others shifted to Taloja jail
Mr. Goswami was shifted to Taloja jail along with Feroz Shaikh and Nitesh Sarda after their quarantine period in Alibaug was over. Raigad Local Crime Branch Inspector Jamil Shaikh, said that Mr. Goswami was found to be using a mobile phone from the quarantine centre. The police found that he was active on social media and wrote to the Alibaug jailer asking about the same. “We have initiated an inquiry into how he was using the mobile phone as his personal mobile was seized by us during the arrest,” Mr. Shaikh said.
Ladakh standoff | No progress in India-China Corps Commander talks
The standoff, in its seventh month now, is set to continue into the winter for which both sides have made preparations.
Three soldiers, BSF jawan, three militants killed near LoC in Kupwara
“Terrorists’ movement was tracked by surveillance devices. Contact was re-established at 10.20 a.m. when heavy fire was drawn by own search parties approximately 1.5 km from the LoC. In the ensuing firefight, two more terrorists were killed. Own troops suffered three casualties and two more were injured,” the Army said.
Demonetisation helped reduce black money, increased tax compliance, gave boost to transparency, says Modi
On the fourth anniversary of demonetisation. the Prime Minister listed the beneficial outcomes of the move.
America is a ‘beacon for the globe’, says Joe Biden
“Tonight the whole world is watching America, and I believe that at our best, America is a beacon for the globe. We will lead not only by the example of our power, but by the power of our example,” Mr. Biden said while addressing the nation for the first time as President-elect.
‘I may be the first, but won’t be the last’: Kamala Harris in her first speech as U.S. VP-elect
As the highest-ranking woman ever elected in American government, Ms. Harris’ victory gives hope to women who were devastated by Hillary Clinton’s defeat four years ago.
Kamala Harris may choose to speak out on human rights issues in India, says her uncle
G. Balachandran, a policy commentator and technology expert, said that Ms. Harris was raised by her mother Shyamala Gopalan Harris who participated in the civil rights movement in the 1960s and she may choose to speak out on human rights related issues in India. Mr. Balachandran has worked in Chennai as The Hindu’s Development Correspondent, between 1978 and 1984.
Kamala Harris’s victory | Tamil Nadu’s Thulasendrapuram village goes euphoric
Carrying portraits of Ms. Harris, residents cheered and displayed victory symbols at public places, unable to hide their excitement and sense of happiness over her elevation.
Coronavirus | India's COVID-19 recoveries exceed active cases by 73.56 lakh
The trend of single-day COVID-19 recoveries exceeding daily new cases has been observed for the 37th day on November 8.
Jagan vs judges | It’s ‘open’ for Supreme Court to initiate suo motu contempt proceedings, says Attorney General
The Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister wrote a letter on October 6 to the Chief Justice of India containing allegations against sitting Supreme Court judge N.V. Ramana.
Uddhav Thackeray hints at reopening religious places after Deepavali
The Maharashtra Chief Minister also appealed people to avoid bursting firecrackers in public places.
Coronavirus | Joe Biden vows to tackle COVID-19; to name advisers on November 9
Indian-American physician Dr. Vivek Murthy is expected to co-chair coronavirus task force, which the President-elect is going to announce on November 9.
Media reports say Jared Kushner approached Donald Trump about conceding the election
Mr. Kushner, Mr. Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser, has approached the President about conceding the election, CNN quoted two unidentified sources as saying.
Google Pay, PhonePe hit by India’s move to limit some digital payments players
Google has criticised India’s move to cap the share of transactions some companies within the country’s digital payments space can account for, saying it would hinder the nation’s burgeoning digital payments economy.
Women’s T20 Challenge | Supernovas have upper hand against Trailblazers
The momentum is with defending champions Supernovas as they eye a third straight Women’s T20 Challenge title, with a determined Trailblazers standing in their way in the final in Sharjah on November 9.