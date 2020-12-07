Top news of the day: Reforms needed for development, says PM Modi; SC allows foundation-laying ceremony for new Parliament building, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

The Supreme Court on Monday allowed the foundation stone-laying ceremony for the new Parliament building to go ahead as scheduled on December 10 after the government gave an undertaking to keep in abeyance construction or demolition of buildings and shifting of trees in the Central Vista area for now.

India cannot build the coming century with laws of the last century, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday, stressing the significance of “reforms”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 7 said that the country will not have to wait too long for the coronavirus vaccine even as he cautioned people that there should be no laxity as far as prevention of the infection is concerned.

The Centre has asked all States and Union Territories to tighten security during Tuesday’s ‘Bharat Bandh’ called by the farmers unions and supported by Opposition parties, while asserting that peace and tranquillity must be maintained on the day, officials said.

Senior Bihar BJP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi was elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha on December 7. The seat had fallen vacant after the death of Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Ram Vilas Paswan in October.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday morning reached the Singhu border nestled between the Capital and Haryana with members of his Cabinet.

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday said the police were preventing him from travelling to Kannauj to attend a scheduled programme in support of farmers.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is bound to face tough times in the run up to the next Assembly elections in 2023 as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is sure to form the next Government in Telangana, asserted film star Vijayashanti on Monday after taking the party membership in New Delhi in the presence of Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy, National OBC president K. Laxman, Telangana party president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, national executive member N. Indrasena Reddy and others.

A fire broke out at a coronavirus (COVID-19) hospital at Ulhasnagar in Maharashtra’s Thane district, but there was no casualty, a police official said on Monday.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson on December 7 moved up a rung to join his Indian counterpart Virat Kohli at the second spot in the latest ICC Test rankings for batsmen.

England’s One-Day International series against South Africa has been cancelled after reported breaches of the teams' bio-secure environment in Cape Town, Sky Sports reported on Monday.

Indigo, the country's biggest airline in terms of market share on Monday said it aimed to reimburse all passengers their credit shells by January 31, 2021. In a statement, it said that it has already issued refunds totaling ₹1,000 crore, which amounts to 90% of all its dues owed to passengers.

A day before a ‘Bharat bandh’ announced by farmers groups and supported by most Opposition parties, the BJP on Monday upped its attack on the latter, terming their stance “double standards”. It cited their earlier support to many provisions of the new laws.