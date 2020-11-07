Top news of the day: Bihar Assembly polls conclude; no result yet in U.S. Presidential polls, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Bihar Assembly Elections | Voting concludes in third and final phase

An estimated 54.06% of the total 2.35 crore electors exercised their franchise till 5 p.m. in the 78 Assembly seats of Bihar. The votes will be counted on November 10.

U.S. Presidential Election | Joe Biden maintains narrow lead as votes are still being counted

Joe Biden said that he was going to win the U.S. presidency as his lead grew over President Donald Trump in battleground States, although television networks held off from declaring him the victor as officials continued to count votes.

Addressing the 51st annual convocation of IIT-Delhi via video conferencing, the Prime Minister said that the post-COVID-19 world is going to be very different and technology will play the biggest role in it.

The Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C49) lifted off from the first launch pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota at 3.12 p.m. IST at the end of a 26-hour countdown, and injected the satellites into orbit one after another 20 minutes later.

Over 27.9% of the new fatalities were reported from Maharashtra (161) in the 24 hours ending 8 a.m. on November 7. Delhi and West Bengal followed it with 64 and 55 respectively.

It has studied the phenomenon of occurrence of the disease and its relationship with rainfall and temperature.

The district sessions court at Alibaug passed the order on November 7 after it was informed that the Bombay High Court is presently hearing petitions filed by Mr. Goswami and two other accused in the case — Feroze Shaikh and Nitesh Sarda — seeking interim bail and challenging their “illegal arrest”.

Railway Board Chairman V.K. Yadav said States cannot “pick and choose” and it is not feasible to allow anyone to dictate which trains to run on which tracks.

The Economic Offence Wing of Delhi Police has registered an FIR against Nayati Healthcare’s Niira Radia and four others for alleged embezzlement of over ₹300 crore of bank loan, following a complaint filed by orthopaedic surgeon Rajiv Sharma from whom they had acquired two hospitals.

Seven mainstream political parties of Jammu and Kashmir, who are part of the Gupkar Alliance, announced they would unitedly fight the upcoming District Development Council (DDC) elections in the Union Territory.

Mr. Sinha was short-listed for the post by a three-member committee headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Besides Mr. Sinha, the panel has short-listed journalist Uday Mahurkar, former Labour Secretary Heera Lal Samariya and former Deputy Comptroller and Auditor General Saroj Punhani as the Information Commissioners, officials said. All three will be administered the oath of office by Mr. Sinha later in the day.

Members are selected on the basis of broad geographical representation, personal qualifications and experience.

Mr. Meadows travelled with President Donald Trump in the run-up to Election Day and last appeared in public early on November 4 morning without a mask as Mr. Trump falsely declared victory in the vote count.

Sharif, the 70-year-old supreme leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) who was ousted from power in 2017 by the apex court on graft charges, in October directly named Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and ISI head Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed for interfering in the general elections of 2018 to ensure victory of Mr. Khan.

MOCA Secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola said when flights resumed after a hiatus of two months due to the COVID-19 outbreak, there were only 30,000 air passengers on the first day but the number reached over two lakh on November 2.

Indian Premier League 2020 | Qualifier 2: Hyderabad holds edge over Delhi

Peaking at the right time and with all their boxes ticked, Sunrisers Hyderabad are certain to hold sway over a dishevelled Delhi Capitals in the second Indian Premier League qualifier in Abu Dhabi on November 8.