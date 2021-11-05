Top news of the day: Pfizer says COVID-19 pill cut hospital, death risk by 90%; Today’s India confident of its heritage, says Modi, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday invoked the great “rishi tradition” of India as he inaugurated several development works in Kedarnath, Uttarakhand, including the unveiling of a statue of Adi Shankaracharya and monuments related his samadhi.

The air quality of the city deteriorated to “severe” category on November 5, a day after Deepavali, according to official data. The AQI (air quality index) of Delhi was 444 on November 5 at 6 a.m. and it worsened to 451 by 8 a.m., as per Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) data.

Pfizer Inc. said Friday that its experimental antiviral pill for COVID-19 cut rates of hospitalization and death by nearly 90% in high-risk adults, as the drugmaker joins the race to bring the first easy-to-use medication against the coronavirus to the U.S. market.

Britain oil and gas explorer Cairn Energy PLC will change its company name to Capricorn Energy PLC from mid-December, around the time its over $1 billion retrospective tax dispute will be nearing closure. Cairn Energy, which gave India its biggest onland oil discovery, had in 2011 sold the India unit, Cairn India to mining baron Anil Agarwal’s Vedanta Group. The sale included the transfer of the Cairn brand name to Vedanta.

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday said he has withdrawn his resignation as Punjab Congress chief, over a month after he took the decision to step down from the post. “I have taken back my resignation,” he said.

The Assam Cabinet on November 4 approved the reservation of seats in the State-run medical colleges for students from the “tea tribes” community. Assam has eight Government medical colleges. Adivasis associated with tea plantations are considered a major vote bank that swung from the Congress to the Bharatiya Janata Party.

TV anchor Nauman Niaz has offered an “unconditional” apology to Shoaib Akhtar for the on-air spat between them but also said that PTV was being “taken for granted” by the former Pakistan pacer and that also contributed in the ugly episode. Akhtar was told to leave the set by Niaz and former Pakistan cricketer immediately announced that he is resigning as PTV’s cricket analyst.

With the Centre slashing excise duty on petrol and diesel, the Chandigarh Administration has also announced a reduction of ₹ 7 per litre in value-added tax (VAT) on the fuels making them cheaper in the Union Territory. “After the Centre cut levy on petrol and diesel, Chandigarh Administration has reduced VAT by Rs 7 on petrol and diesel with effect from midnight of November 4,” an official statement said.

Karnataka government has withdrawn night curfew imposed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. in the entire State. The government also permitted horse racing with adherence to COVID-19 norms. Chief Secretary P. Ravi Kumar issued the order on November 5. The order states: “Night curfew, which is being imposed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., is herewith withdrawn.”

The Oscar-winning director, Chloé Zhao (Nomadland) creates a timeless, mellow superhero film in Eternals, the 26th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Opening in 5000 BC, the movie shows 10 super beings, Eternals, sent by the Celestial Arishem to Earth to fight monsters called deviants. In the 15th century when the deviants have all been seemingly killed, the Eternals split up while waiting to called back to their home planet, Olympia.

The Income-Tax Department searches against people engaged in the business of dry fruits in Jammu & Kashmir and Punjab has led to detection of unaccounted income exceeding ₹200 crore. During the searches, the agency found digital evidence indicating that an assessee group had been inflating purchases of dry fruits over the years. It is alleged that unaccounted cash was being received back by the directors of the group against payment made to various entities for such purchases.

Yorkshire chairman Roger Hutton has resigned in the fallout from former player Azeem Rafiq’s racism allegations against the English cricket club, citing an unwillingness by the club to accept the claims and a refusal to apologize. “Today I announce my resignation as chairman of Yorkshire County Cricket Club, with immediate effect,” Hutton said Friday.

The England Cricket Board has banned Yorkshire county from hosting international matches for failing to act on former player Azeem Rafiq’s racial abuse charges, which were proved to be true in an independent inquiry, calling the club’s approach “abhorrent”.

The Chennai police have booked 891 cases so far for the bursting crackers on Deepavali in violation of the stipulated timings. Following the orders of the Supreme Court and the guidelines of the State government, people were allowed to burst crackers between 6 am and 7 am and 7 pm and 8 pm on Deepavali day. City Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal had instructed police officers to monitor the situation and take suitable action on violations.

Tamil Nadu Governor has promulgated an ordinance to establish the Tambaram Municipal Corporation in Chennai. Tambaram City Municipal Corporation will include the municipalities of Pallavapuram, Pammal, Anakaputhur and Sembakkam and the town panchayats of Chitlapakkam, Madambakkam, Perungaluthur, Peerkangaranai and Tiruneermalai.