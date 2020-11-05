Top news of the day: Joe Biden pushes closer to victory amid protests by Donald Trump supporters; Arnab Goswami’s arrest appears prima facie illegal, says Alibaug court, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

U.S. Presidential Elections 2020 | Joe Biden pushes closer to victory amid protests by Donald Trump supporters

Democrat Joe Biden was pushing closer to the 270 Electoral College votes needed to carry the White House, securing victories in the “blue wall” battlegrounds of Wisconsin and Michigan and narrowing President Donald Trump’s path. With just a handful of states still up for grabs, Mr. Trump tried to press his case in court in some key swing States. Dozens of angry supporters of Mr. Trump converged on vote-counting centres in Detroit and Phoenix as returns went against the President in the two key States, while thousands of anti-Trump protesters demanding a complete count of the ballots in the still-undecided election took to the streets in cities across the U.S.

A court at Alibaug in Maharashtra while refusing to remand Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami in police custody in a 2018 abetment to suicide case observed that the arrest of Mr. Goswami and two other accused “appears to be prima facie illegal”. Chief Judicial Magistrate Sunaina Pingle, after perusal of the case diary and other relevant documents on November 4, noted that the prosecution failed to prima facie establish a link between the deceased and the accused persons.

Bihar Assembly Elections | This is my last election, says Nitish Kumar

“Parso chunav hai aur yeh mera aakhiri chunav hai…aur ant bhala to sab bhala (day after tomorrow there is poll and this is my last election…all is well that ends well),” said the Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) president while addressing a public meeting at Dhamdaha in Purnia district of northeastern Bihar.

Bihar Assembly elections | Nitish Kumar hits out at Yogi Adityanath over CAA remark

Hours after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said in a public meeting in Bihar that through the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), those who try to breach the security of the country would be thrown out, the BJP’s alliance partner and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar asked, “Who utters all this nonsense? No one has the courage [to drive people out]”.

Speaking at a webinar on the diamond jubilee celebration of the National Defence College (NDC), the Defence Minister said India had fostered close relationships and partnerships with like-minded countries to further the common interests of countries in the region and beyond like Australia, Japan and the U.S.

“The vaccine has shown good efficacy,” senior Indian Council of Medical Research scientist Rajni Kant, who is also a member of the Centre’s COVID-19 task-force, said. Bharat Biotech, which is developing COVAXIN with the ICMR, had hoped to launch it only in the second quarter of 2021.

COVID-19 cases have increased in Delhi due to the ongoing festival season and pollution, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said after the review meeting with the Chief Secretary, Health Department officials and District Magistrates.

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla raised the issue with British Home Secretary Priti Patel.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said India received representations from the Sikh community expressing grave concern over the decision to transfer the management and maintenance of the gurdwara from the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Prabhandhak Committee to the administrative control of the Evacuee Trust Property Board, a non-Sikh body.

“Both delegations discussed Army-to-Army relations and enhancing bilateral defence cooperation. He was also given a comprehensive briefing by senior officers of the Nepali Army,” a press note from the Embassy of India stated.

The regular autumn forecast foresees the economy of the 19 countries that use the euro growing only 4.2% in 2021 instead of the previous estimate of 6.1%.

The investment values Reliance Retail Ventures (RRVL), the retail arm of Reliance Industries, at a pre-money equity value of ₹4.58 lakh crore.

The 34-year-old joins towering company of Jimmy Connors, Roger Federer and Ivan Lendl.