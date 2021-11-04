Top news of the day: More States slash petrol, diesel prices after Centre’s excise duty cut; Modi celebrates Deepavali at J&K Army post, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

A day after the Union Government reduced excise duty on fuel, several States lowered Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel to give some respite to consumers.

Since taking over as prime minister, Mr. Modi has made it a point to meet troops in a border region on Deepavali, starting from a visit to Siachen in 2014.

The BSF said such exchange of sweets and wishes on festivals of national importance enhance mutual harmony and brotherhood.

Residents claimed that the victims, all from West Champaran district’s Telhua village, had consumed liquor in Chamartoli area on November 3 evening, but the police did not quite confirm the same as yet.

The evicted families of Dhalpur village in Gorukuti will not, however, be paid any compensation as they are “encroachers”, the government said in an affidavit to Gauhati High Court in response to a PIL filed by the Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia.

Mr. Deshmukh is currently in the ED's custody, where his interrogation in connection with the money laundering case is on.

In letters to the Himachal Pradesh Health Secretary, Andhra Pradesh Principal Secretary of Health and the Jammu and Kashmir Additional Chief Secretary of Health, Arti Ahuja, Additional Secretary of the Union Health Ministry, highlighted the increase in number of weekly new COVID-19 cases since last week and early signs of rise in positivity rates last month.

COP26 summit | Countries pledge to phase out climate culprit coal

U.K. Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said that the commitments made on the sidelines of the U.N. climate summit meant the “end of coal is in sight”.

The government-organised commemoration, long a venue for voicing anti-Western sentiment, typically draws angry crowds each year.

A 53-country region in Europe and Central Asia faces the “real threat” of a resurgence of the coronavirus pandemic in the coming weeks or is already experiencing a new wave of infections, the head of the World Health Organisation’s regional office said.

The pill was licensed for adults 18 and older who have tested positive for COVID-19 and have at least one risk factor for developing severe disease.

The virtual meeting between Ms. Tai and Mr. Goyal took place November 2, ahead of Ms. Tai's two-day visit to India from November 22.

T20 World Cup | Australia thrash Bangladesh by eight wickets and 82 balls to spare

Australia chased down the target in 6.2 overs after Adam Zampa, pacers restricted Bangladesh to 73 all-out.

T20 World Cup | India will be eager to showcase quality against lesser experienced Scotland

The situation remains do or die for Virat Kohli's band of superstars as they head into their fourth match in the Super 12 stage.