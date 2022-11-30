November 30, 2022 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST

Supreme Court to look into Bilkis Bano’s petitions against release of 11 convicts

Chief Justice of India D. Y. Chandrachud on Wednesday agreed to look into the listing of two petitions filed by Bilkis Bano, who was gangraped in the Gujarat riots, against the Gujarat Government’s decision to prematurely release 11 convicts serving life sentence in her case. Making an oral mentioning before the CJI’s Bench, advocate Shobha Gupta, for Ms. Bano, said her client has filed a review petition against a Supreme Court decision in May 2022 to allow Gujarat Government to consider the plea for early release of the convicts under the State’s Premature Release Policy of 1992.

India’s GDP grows at 6.3% in July-September quarter

India’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew 6.3% in the July to September quarter, with the Gross Value Added (GVA) in the economy rising 5.6%, as per estimates released by the National Statistical Office. The first quarter of the year had clocked GDP growth of 13.5%, with GVA rising 12.7%. While GVA from agriculture accelerated to rise 4.6% in the second quarter, manufacturing and mining GVA contracted 4.3% and 2.8%, respectively, in the second quarter, compared to a year ago.

India-U.S. military drills near LAC violate the spirit of Sino-India agreements: China

The 18th edition of the India-U.S. joint military exercise ‘Yudh Abhyas’ is currently underway in Uttarakhand, about 100 km from the Line of Actual Control (LAC). “The joint military exercise between India and the U.S. close to the LAC at the China-India border violates the spirit of the agreement between China and India in 1993 and 1996,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a media briefing in Beijing. “It does not serve the mutual trust between China and India”, he said.

India-Australia free trade agreement to come into force from December 29

“The (Anthony) Albanese government welcomes confirmation today that the Indian Government has completed its domestic requirements to enable implementation of the Australia-India Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA),” Australian Minister for Trade and Tourism Don Farrell said in a statement on Wednesday. “This trade agreement will deliver new market access opportunities for Australian businesses and consumers from 29 December 2022,” it said. The agreement, which was signed on April 2, would provide duty-free access to Indian exporters of over 6,000 broad sectors, including textiles, leather, furniture, jewellery and machinery in the Australian market.

India extends Ambassador to U.S. Taranjit Sandhu’s tenure through January 2024

The Union Government extended the tenure of Ambassador to the U. S. Taranjit Singh Sandhu by a year until January 31, 2024. Mr. Sandhu, a 1988 batch officer of the Indian Foreign Service, has been Ambassador to U. S. since February 2020, when he succeeded Harsh Vardhan Shringla.

Special court denies bail to NCP leader Nawab Malik in money laundering case

A special court in Mumbai rejected the bail plea of Nationalist Congress Party leader Nawab Malik in a 1999 money laundering case linked to fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides. Special judge R.N. Rokade rejected Mr. Malik’s bail plea. A detailed order will be available later. Mr. Malik is in judicial custody and currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Mumbai.

Gujarat Assembly polls | FIR against BJP candidate for ‘liquor’ remark

In an embarrassment for the BJP in Gujarat ahead of the Assembly elections, a candidate allegedly said liquor can be sold openly, leading to the registration of a FIR against him for indulging in “corrupt practices”. The FIR was lodged against Latubhai Parghi, the BJP’s nominee from the Danta seat in Banaskantha district, by a poll official after a video of a public meeting addressed by him on November 26 went viral, police said on November 30. Mr. Parghi purportedly told a group of women they will be allowed to sell liquor openly in a basket and need not hide it. “Liquor will be made available without the need for secrecy,” he said, as per the FIR.

BJP received ₹614.53 crore as contributions in 2021-22; Congress ₹95.46 crore: Election Commission data

“The ruling BJP received ₹614.53 crore as contributions, more than six times the funds garnered by the Opposition Congress during fiscal year 2021-22. The Congress received funds to the tune of ₹95.46 crore,” according to Election Commission data. The Trinamool Congress, which is in power in West Bengal, received ₹43 lakh as contributions during the period while the CPI-M, which is in government in Kerala, received funds of ₹10.05 crore. The four national parties had recently filed their latest contributions reports to the Election Commission which made the documents public on November 30.

At least 10 killed by bombing of religious school: Taliban

A Taliban official says at least 10 students were killed on November 30 when a bomb blast hit a religious school in northern Afghanistan. Interior Ministry spokesman Abdul Nafi Takor says several others were wounded in the blast in Aybak, capital of the northern Samangan province.

Former Chinese President Jiang Zemin dies aged 96

Former Chinese President Jiang Zemin, who led the country for a decade of rapid economic growth after the Tiananmen crackdown in 1989, died on Wednesday at the age of 96, Chinese state media reported. Jiang died in his home city of Shanghai just after noon on Wednesday of leukaemia and multiple organ failure, Xinhua news agency said, publishing a letter to the Chinese people by the ruling Communist Party, parliament, Cabinet and the military. “Comrade Jiang Zemin’s death is an incalculable loss to our Party and our military and our people of all ethnic groups,” the letter read, saying its announcement was with “profound grief”.

NATO seeks to ease war impact on Bosnia, Georgia, Moldova

At talks in Romania, the Foreign Ministers of Bosnia, Georgia and Moldova met with their NATO counterparts to discuss ways that the world’s biggest security organisation might be able to help, as the war in Ukraine exposes them to political, energy and territorial uncertainty. No straightforward proposals about what might be done were offered by NATO Ministers as they arrived at the Palace of the Parliament in the capital Bucharest.

India’s core sector growth slows to 0.1% in October

India’s eight core sectors’ output growth slowed sharply to just 0.1% in October 2022, from 7.8% a month earlier, marking the slowest pace in at least a year, with cement and refinery products slipping into contraction and electricity generation rising just 0.4%. While coal, fertilisers, cement and electricity had clocked double-digit output growth in September, October saw a moderation in growth for coal and fertilisers to just 3.6% and 5.4%, respectively, while cement production shrank 4.3%.

Ind vs NZ 3rd ODI | Rain washes out third ODI, India loses series against New Zealand 0-1

India lost the three-match ODI series against New Zealand 0-1 after the third game was called off due to rain in Christchurch on Wednesday. Sent in to bat, India were all out for 219 in 47.3 overs with Washington Sundar (51) and Shreyas Iyer (49) doing the bulk of the scoring. In reply, New Zealand were comfortably placed at 104 for one in 18 overs when the heavens opened up. With rain showing no signs of relenting, the umpires decided to call off the contest.

FIFA World Cup 2022 | Switzerland vs Serbia to revive memories of political tensions

Switzerland and Serbia have only played each other once, in the group stage of the 2018 World Cup. That match remains etched in the memory of fans as one with heavy political undertones. Swiss midfielder Granit Xhaka, born in Basel to ethnic Albanian parents from Kosovo, celebrated his goal against Serbia by forming a double-headed eagle with his hands, an Albanian nationalist symbol that can be found on Albania’s flag. Xherdan Shaqiri, born in Kosovo, which declared its independence from Serbia in 2008, added another Swiss goal and replicated Xhaka’s celebration in the 2-1 group stage win, infuriating the Serbia side and prompting world soccer governing body FIFA to fine both players for unsporting behaviour.