Top news of the day: Have come to Delhi for decisive battle, say farmer leaders; Moderna to ask U.S., European regulators to OK its vaccine, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Farmers protesting against the Centre’s new agri laws at Delhi border points on Monday said they have come to the national capital for a “decisive battle” and asserted that they will continue their agitation until their demands are met.

Also read: Dilli Chalo protest | PM attacks opposition parties, says they play tricks on farmers

Illustration image of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Moderna Inc. said it would ask U.S. and European regulators on Monday to allow emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine as new study results confirm the shots offer strong protection — ramping up the race to begin limited vaccinations as the coronavirus rampage worsens.

Also read: Coronavirus India live updates: November 30, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a virtual conference with heads of three vaccine development and manufacturing companies: Gennova Biopharmaceuticals, Pune; Biological E Ltd and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Hyderabad.

Indian workforce is concerned about going back to the office in the absence of COVID-19 vaccine, and with restrictions still in effect, according to a report by software firm Atlassian.

A depression has formed over Bay of Bengal on Monday and it is likely to intensify further into a deep depression and bring widespread rainfall over Tamil Nadu, Kerala and south coastal Andhra Pradesh from December 1, the India Meteorological Department said.

The Central Public Works Department (CPWD) on Sunday clarified that the audio feed in Parliament was disrupted for nearly 20 minutes when the three contentious Agricultural Bills were debated in the Rajya Sabha on September 20 during the monsoon session of Parliament.

The State Election Commission on Monday announced a two-phase poll to over 5,700 gram panchayats across 30 districts in Karnataka. Elections will be held on December 22 and 27, and the results will be announced on December 30.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said he hopes the GDP will be back to positive territory in the next quarter, after two consecutive quarters of contraction.

Top Australian batsman Steve Smith has revealed that he suffered a “bad dose of vertigo” ahead of the second one-dayer against India and was not sure of playing the game in which he struck a series-clinching hundred.

China’s Defence Minister Gen. Wei Fenghe has lauded Nepal’s leadership for resolutely pursuing the ‘one-China’ policy and offered firm support to the Himalayan country in safeguarding its sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, the Defence Ministry said in Beijing on Monday.

Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan on Monday reiterated that the most important principle to protect oneself and others against COVID-19 is to follow basic principles of hygiene and physical distancing.

Dr. Sheetal Amte-Karajgi, renowned social worker and CEO at Maharogi Sewa Samiti (Leprosy Services Committee) at Anandwan in Chadrapur district’s Warora was found dead on Monday. When rushed to Warora’s government hospital, she was declared dead on arrival. It is suspected that she died by suicide. She is survived by her husband and a son.