November 29, 2022 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST

Tata Sons announces Vistara-Air India merger

Singapore Airlines has said Vistara will be merged with Tata group-owned Air India. As part of the transaction, SIA will also invest ₹2,058.5 crore in Air India. “This would give SIA a 25.1% stake in an enlarged Air India group with a significant presence in all key market segments. SIA and Tata aim to complete the merger by March 2024, subject to regulatory approvals,” SIA said in a release.

Adani Group wins Dharavi redevelopment project with ₹5,069-crore bid

This is the fourth time in the last 18 years that the Maharashtra Government is attempting to build Asia’s largest slum cluster which is home to close to 58,000 families and has around 12,000 commercial establishments. The redevelopment plan is an integrated development approach of the residential, commercial, and industrial with a floor space index of over 4.

Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot appear together first time after Rajasthan CM’s ‘traitor’ remark

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot appeared together in Jaipur after a meeting to review preparations for Bharat Jodo Yatra, attended by AICC general secretary K.C. Venugopal. Mr. Pilot says the yatra will be welcomed in the State with enthusiasm and will be a “historic event”. They appeared together to speak to reporters after the meeting.

Will stop making films if Nadav Lapid can prove any event of ‘Kashmir Files’ not absolute truth: Vivek Agnihotri

A day after Mr. Lapid, who served as the chairperson of IFFI’s international jury termed The Kashmir Files “vulgar and propaganda”, Mr. Agnihotri challenged his detractors saying he will “keep fighting”.

Doubling number of judges will not defeat pendency, already hard to fill High Court vacancies: Supreme Court

The court said that a Public Interest Litigation seeking to “double” the number of judges in the High Courts and the district judiciary was a rather “simplistic” solution to arrears. At one point, Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud asked petitioner-advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay whether he wanted the Supreme Court to increase its judicial strength to 70 from the current 34.

High drama in Hyderabad as police tow away car with YSRTP chief Sharmila inside

Ms. Sharmila was planning to gherao the CM’s office along with her party workers after her caravan was set on fire and her SUV was vandalised on November 28.

BSF shoots down drones along India-Pakistan border

After the BSF patrol noticed a drone entering the Indian territory near Chaharpur village, around 40 km north of Amritsar city, they fired at it, officials said. Another hexacopter, carrying 6.6 kg heroin, was shot down near Kalash Havelian village in Tarn Taran. The second drone was spotted on Monday night, prompting the BSF personnel to open fire at the UAV.

Dating apps and Telegram: How protesters in China are defying authorities

Videos, images and accounts of the opposition to China’s tough COVID-19 curbs have poured onto China’s tightly censored cyberspace since weekend protests, with activists saving them to platforms abroad before the censors delete them, social media users say.

IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva urges targeted COVID policy in China

It is time for China to move away from massive lockdowns and toward a more targeted approach to COVID-19, the head of the International Monetary Fund said days after widespread protests broke out, a change that would ease the impact to a world economy already struggling with high inflation, an energy crisis and disrupted food supply.

Census reveals Christians are a minority in England; non-religious grow

Some 46.2% of the population of England and Wales described themselves as Christian on the day of the 2021 census, down from 59.3% a decade earlier. The Muslim population grew from 4.9% to 6.5% of the population, while 1.7% identified as Hindu, up from 1.5%. More than 1 in 3 people — 37% — said they had no religion, up from 25% in 2011.

Sensex, Nifty settle at fresh lifetime highs; maintain winning momentum for sixth day

The 30-share BSE Sensex gained 177.04 points to settle at 62,681.84, its fresh record closing high. During the day, it jumped 382.6 points to its lifetime intra-day peak of 62,887.40. The broader NSE Nifty advanced 55.30 points to end at 18,618.05, its fresh record closing high.

2022 FIFA World Cup | With three ‘upset’ wins, Asian and African teams have turned giant slayers

The increasing number of ‘upsets’ by Asian and African teams in 2022 shows that expanding participation in the World Cups is the right decision.