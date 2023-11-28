November 28, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST

Uttarkashi tunnel collapse | First worker rescued; NDRF, SDRF personnel enter tunnels

The first worker among the 41 workers trapped inside Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand since November 12, has been successfully rescued. Harpal Singh, Project Head, Zoji-la Tunnel said that the breakthrough was reached at 7.05 p.m. on November 28, 17 days after the workers were trapped inside the collapsed tunnel. Members of the NDRF and SDRF entered the tunnel with stretchers, ropes and other equipment. Earlier, NDMA member Lt Gen (retd) Syed Ata said that the evacuation operation would take about three to four hours.

Manipur violence | Supreme Court issues direction for ensuring burial or cremation of bodies

The Supreme Court on November 28 issued directions for ensuring burial or cremation of bodies lying in mortuaries in Manipur, where ethnic clashes had claimed several lives in May. A bench headed by Chief Justice D. Y. Chandrachud noted that a report filed by the apex court-appointed all-woman committee of former High Court judges, headed by justice (retd) Gita Mittal, has indicated the position of the bodies that are lying in mortuaries in the northeastern State.

India seeks evidence to help Canada conclude investigation: Indian envoy Sanjay Verma

Indian High Commissioner in Canada Sanjay Kumar Verma said that, and India is only asking for “specific and relevant” evidence in the killing of India-designated terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar so that it can help Canada in reaching the conclusion of the investigation. He further said that instead of the differences, the India-Canada relations should focus on convergence, as New Delhi is still open for business relations and urges Ottawa to send more business delegations here.

IIT Madras professor suspended after enquiry committee finds him responsible for death of research scholar

The management of the Indian Institute of Technology - Madras (IIT-M) has suspended Ashish Kumar Sen, a professor of the Mechanical Engineering Department, based on an enquiry report submitted by a five-member committee, which found him solely responsible for the death of Sachin Kumar Jain, a research scholar in March this year. An institute spokesperson confirmed that the professor, who was Sachin Kumar Jain’s guide, has been placed under suspension based on a direction from the Board of Governors, and after following all due procedures.

FIR lodged against Silchar-based writer over book on Manipur violence

A case has been registered against a Silchar-based writer on charges of “promoting enmity between groups” through his book ‘Manipur Files’, which is based on the ethnic violence in the northeastern state, police said on November 28. The FIR was lodged at Porompat police station in Imphal East district on November 25 by Kangleipak Kanba Lup (KKL) youth leader Luwangcha U. Ngamkheingakpa, who alleged that the writer chronicled the violence in a biased manner by narrating only one side of the conflict.

Supreme Court sets aside stay imposed by Punjab and Haryana HC on WFI elections

The Supreme Court on November 28 set aside the stay imposed by the Punjab and Haryana High Court on holding of elections to the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI). A bench of justices Abhay S Oka and Pankaj Mithal said it failed to understand how the entire process of the election could have been set at naught by high court.

Bribery case | HC extends Sameer Wankhede’s interim protection from coercive action till Jan 10

The Bombay High Court on November 28 extended till January 10 the interim protection from any coercive action granted to IRS officer Sameer Wankhede, who is named as an accused by the CBI in an extortion and bribery case related to the Cordelia cruise drugs case. A Division Bench of Justices P.D. Naik and N.R. Borkar said it would hear Mr. Wankhede’s petition seeking to quash the FIR lodged by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on January 10 and 11, 2024.

Gyanvapi mosque complex | ASI again seeks more time to submit scientific survey report

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on November 28 sought three more weeks from the district court in Varanasi for submitting the scientific survey report of the Gyanvapi mosque complex. The court will hear the plea on November 29. The district court of Varanasi had asked the ASI to submit the report on the Gyanvapi Masjid complex by November 28.

Govt may consider introducing legal safeguards for healthcare workers: parliamentary panel

The government may consider introducing appropriate legal safeguards for healthcare workers, who at times face violence from relatives or attendants of patients, a parliamentary panel has said. The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs headed by BJP member Brij Lal, which examined the proposed three criminal laws, discussed a memoranda submitted by various medical associations requesting it to introduce provisions under Clause 115 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) to penalise acts of violence against healthcare service personnel.

Congress writes to M.P. CEO over postal ballot ‘malpractice’ in Balaghat; officials deny charge

The Congress has submitted a memorandum to the Madhya Pradesh chief electoral officer seeking action against the Balaghat collector for allegedly taking postal ballots out of the strong room and indulging in malpractice. However, Chief Electoral Officer Anupam Rajan on November 27, denied the allegations and said local Congress leaders have expressed satisfaction at the procedure.

Israel-Hamas truce | Freed Palestinian prisoners arrive in West Bank city; 11 more hostages released by Hamas are back in Israel

Israel and Hamas have agreed to extend their cease-fire until November 29, raising the prospect of further exchanges of militant-held hostages for Palestinians imprisoned by Israel and a longer halt to their deadliest and most destructive war. Eleven Israeli women and children freed by Hamas entered Israel on Monday night after more than seven weeks in captivity in Gaza in the fourth swap under the original four-day truce. Thirty-three Palestinian prisoners released by Israel arrived early on November 28 in east Jerusalem and the West Bank town of Ramallah. The prisoners were greeted by loud cheers as their bus made its way through the streets of Ramallah.

Mrinal Chauhan stuns India No 1 Dhiraj to make men’s recurve final

Jharkhand’s Mrinal Chauhan stunned India No 1 Dhiraj Bommadevara in the shoot-off to advance into the final of the men’s recurve section at the ongoing Senior Nationals, in Ayodhya on November 28. From a tied 5-all, Chauhan stepped up in the shoot-off with a perfect to edge out the world No 15 Dhiraj by one point.

