November 28, 2022 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST

‘Unhappiness’ over NJAC behind govt delay on Collegium recommendations; govt needs to follow the law of the land: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Monday linked the bitter failure of the National Judicial Appointments Commission (NJAC) to the government’s willingness to “cross some Rubicons” and take on the judiciary by delaying Collegium recommendations. The Supreme Court had struck down the NJAC, which gave the government an equal say in judicial appointments to the constitutional courts, in 2015. The judgment had revived the Collegium system of judicial appointments. “There appears to be an unhappiness in the government of the fact that NJAC did not muster the constitutional mandate… That cannot be the reason to not comply with the law of the land,” a Bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and A.S. Oka.

P.T. Usha elected as president of Indian Olympic Association

Legendary athlete P.T. Usha has been elected as the President of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA). Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, previously the Union Sports Minister, congratulated the athlete on her election. “Congratulations to legendary Golden Girl, Smt. P.T. Usha on being elected as the President of Indian Olympic Association. I also congratulate all the sporting heroes of our country on becoming the office bearers of the prestigious IOA! A nation is proud of them!,” tweeted Mr. Rijiju.

Voter data ‘theft’ | NGO helmed by retired judges, bureaucrats seeks social audit of electoral database of Karnataka

Amidst allegations of theft of voters’ data in Bengaluru, the Citizens’ Commission on Elections, an NGO, wrote to the Election Commission requesting to order and facilitate a statewide social audit of the electoral database of Karnataka. In a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners, the NGO said that social audits are an extremely important citizen monitoring tool that can be used to involve voters in cross-checking their own information as well as that of bogus names and duplicates in their area.

Woman, son held for killing husband, chopping body into 10 parts in Delhi’s Pandav Nagar

In a chilling recall of the Shraddha Walkar murder case, a woman and her son were arrested for allegedly killing her husband, chopping the body into 10 pieces and keeping them in a fridge in east Delhi’s Pandav Nagar, police said on November 28. Anjan Das was killed on May 30 and some of his body parts were found stuffed inside a bag at the Ramlila Ground in east Delhi’s Kalyanpuri on June 5, police said. His wife Poonam and son Deepak disposed of the body parts, of which six have been found so far, at different places in east Delhi over a period of three to four days and buried the skull, they said. The duo had killed Das over suspicion that he was eyeing his stepdaughter and stepson’s wife, police said.

Both leaders assets to Congress: Rahul Gandhi on Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot

Amid the power tussle between Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former Deputy Sachin Pilot, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said both the leaders were important. To a query on different statements being given by Rajasthan leaders Mr. Gehlot and Mr. Pilot amid their power tussle, he said, “It will not affect the yatra and both the leaders are assets to the Congress party.”

Congress sacrificed two PMs in terror fight: Kharge counters Modi

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused Congress of playing vote bank politics over terrorism, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on November 28 said his party had sacrificed two prime ministers in the fight against terrorism. Mr. Kharge questioned whether any leader of the BJP had fought for the freedom of the country. “We have done the work to fight against terrorists. To maintain peace in the country, we have sacrificed our leaders. Indira Gandhi sacrificed her life to keep the country united. Rajiv Gandhi was martyred for the unity of the country. Is there a leader in the BJP who at least fought for the freedom of the country?” Mr. Kharge asked. Addressing a rally in Kheda, Gujarat, on Sunday, PM Modi had said Congress views terrorism from the “prism of the vote bank” and that “terrorism was not over yet and the politics of the Congress has also not changed”.

Canada launches Indo-Pacific Strategy, terms China ‘increasingly disruptive’, India ‘crucial partner’

Recognising that the Indo-Pacific region will play a “significant and profound” role in its future, Canada released an Indo-Pacific strategy which termed China an “increasingly disruptive” global power. Calling India a “crucial partner”, the strategy said Canada will seek new opportunities to partner and engage in dialogue with India in areas of common interest and values, including security, and the promotion of democracy, pluralism and human rights.

Ukraine on edge for more attacks, West eyes humanitarian aid

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that Russian troops “are preparing new strikes and as long as they have missiles, they won’t stop.” In the capital, Kyiv, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that part of the city’s 3 million people might well have to be evacuated to places where essential services would be less prone to shutdowns caused by missile attacks. And with temperatures hovering around freezing, and expected to dip as low as minus 11°C (12 Fahrenheit) in little more than a week, international help was increasingly focused on items like generators and autotransformers, to make sure blackouts that affect everything from kitchens to operating rooms are as limited and short as possible.

S&P cuts India’s growth forecast to 7% for FY23

S&P Global Ratings cut India’s economic growth forecast for current fiscal year to 7%, but said the domestic demand-led economy will be less impacted by the global slowdown. S&P had in September projected the Indian economy to grow 7.3% in 2022-23 and 6.5% in next fiscal year (2023-24). It projected inflation to average 6.8% in current fiscal year and RBI’s benchmark interest rate to rise to 6.25% by March 2023.

Amazon Inc. shuts down wholesale distribution unit; its third business closure in India

Amazon is shutting down Amazon Distribution, the company’s wholesale e-commerce website that caters to small neighbourhood stores in India. The platform was live around Bengaluru, Mysore and Hubli. Amazon Distribution focused on catering to purchase needs of small neighbourhood stores through a dedicated portal. The program will be discontinued in a phased manner to take care of current customers and partners.

FIFA World Cup 2022 | Aboubakar rescues Cameroon in 3-3 draw with Serbia

Cameroon’s Vincent Aboubakar came off the bench to rescue his side by scoring one superb goal and creating another as they fought back to draw 3-3 with Serbia on Monday, a result that kept both sides’ slim chances alive at the FIFA World Cup 2022. Serbia’s Strahinja Pavlovic and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic scored in first-half stoppage time and Aleksandar Mitrovic netted after the break to cancel out Jean-Charles Castelletto’s opener for Cameroon at Al Janoub Stadium.